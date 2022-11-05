TEWKSBURY - It was a long, long month of October for the Tewksbury High boys' soccer team, that ended on a positive note, but too late to save the Redmens' season.
Tewksbury went into last Thursday's game at Dracut needing a win or a tie, and then needing to win in the season finale with Haverhill on Saturday, just to get into the preliminary round.
The Redmen came into the game on Thursday reeling, having gone 1-6-1 during October to that point.
The Middies took a 2-0 lead in the first half, putting Tewksbury in a hole that would prove difficult to overcome. The Redmen got one goal back in the second half, with senior captain Brady Chapman scoring from senior captain Evan Mendonca, but ultimately they lost, 2-1, ending their tournament hopes.
"It was unfortunate, we didn't start strong," said Tewksbury second-year coach Mario Almeida, commenting the next day at the team's final practice. "We started off a little bit better in the second half and made it 2-1, early. We had opportunities, we did everything possible to make things work, and for us to come up with a different result. But it just wasn't our day, wasn't our time. It was disappointing, there were a lot of tears. These kids wanted it as much as anybody wanted it. It was just unfortunate it didn't happen for us. We really wanted to extend the season."
Tewksbury finished last year, 5-10-3, in a season that was opposite this season. The young Redmen started slow and did much better, late in the season, giving the returning players optimism for the 2022 season.
"This year we knew we had a stronger class, in terms of senior leadership," said Almeida. "I think they were really motivated, even in the offseason. They were really committed, they were working hard, and the preseason was great."
The Redmen tied their first two games, including a 3-3 tie with Billerica, the eventual MVC 2 champions. Then came a four-game win streak, that included a pair of 3-1 triumphs over traditional soccer powers Danvers and North Andover.
"We were in great shape, we were confident," said Almeida. "I was always worried because everything was going so good, but I knew we would have it tough in the last two weeks."
After a 5-2 loss to Lowell at Cawley Stadium, Tewksbury won its next game to improve to 5-1-2. The tide began to turn as September moved into October.
"Some things happened with injuries," said Almeida. "We lost our starting goalie for three games. We had our best player, Ryan Cura, who couldn't play last year, play for three games and then he was hurt for six weeks."
Cura, a junior, managed to suit up for that final Dracut game, and gave it all for the 20 minutes he was able to play.
"He did everything he could to try and help, to reinforce, to get us there," said Almeida.
The reality of a tough and back-ended schedule caught up with them. The Redmen lost to Chelmsford and Billerica, and completed a sweep of Methuen to attain a record of 6-3-2. Then came the fateful final two weeks.
The Redmen had three games in the first week, and then four matches in the final week. With the injuries hat were accumulating, and strong level of competition that included Andover and non-league opponent, Bedford, Tewksbury was unable to overcome the circumstances.
"When we started so well, I thought we would have a chance," said Almeida. "But I was afraid of the schedule. We didn't have the depth."
There were also some unlucky situations, some bad bounces that could have changed a result here and there.
The non-league game with Wilmington looked like it might be a win on the Tewksbury schedule, as it only had one win when the game was scheduled, but the Wildcats also play a demanding schedule, and they likewise got the first goal in the first half, and were able to make it standup in an eventual 2-0 loss for the Redmen.
"It was mental confidence too," said Almeida. "As a team, when you are not able to score, and we have these close games, it takes a toll on you."
Tewksbury went 0-5-1 heading into Saturday's season finale at Doucette Stadium.
"A lot of these kids were overthinking, trying to do everything possible because they knew where they wanted to go," said Almeida. "They had that dream to be in the tournament. We were trying to go 10-5-3, trying to reverse how we did last year. It looked like we were there but it was unfortunate. For whatever the reasons were, you go through these struggles and when things start happening, the mental aspect of everything starts building in, and it's just difficult."
The Redmen closed out the season with a 3-0 win over Haverhill on Saturday morning at Doucette Stadium, ending the season on a positive note. Sal Catanzano scored the first one from Mario Ruiz Perez, Brady Chapman made it 2-0 from Evan Mendonca, and Joey Bourgea rounded out the scoring, with another assist from Ruiz Perez.
CORRECTION
In last week's edition, a photograph was published of the TMHS Boys Soccer senior members. One player was misidentified and the caption should have stated Shea Moynihan, and not Joseph Bourgea.
