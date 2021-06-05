ARLINGTON/TEWKSBURY – If you ask Paul Ricciardi, the two best high school softball leagues in the area is the Merrimack Valley Conference. He knows both leagues first-hand with his oldest daughter Ashley, who played at Tewksbury, and then his youngest daughter Jamie, who was a four-year player at Arlington Catholic.
It was Jamie's senior year of 2012 when Paul became an assistant coach at AC. Then in the following year, after the previous head coach started a family and resigned, Paul was named her replacement.
Since then, the soon-to-be 60-year-old Tewksbury resident, has reeled off win totals of 15, 18, 14 and 12 from 2013 to 2016, making four straight state tournament appearances, including a trip to the Division 2 North Sectional semi-finals. After one year of not making it with a 6-14 record, Ricciardi's teams have followed up with records of 15-7 and 17-6 in 2018 and 2019. As of Monday morning, the team is sporting a 3-3 record through this abbreviated 2021 season.
The third win came last Tuesday, May 26th, an 8-5 win over ArchBishop Williams. For Ricciardi, it was a milestone one, No. 100. In his eight years as head coach (not counting the pandemic), he has a record of 100-58, with one league title and six state tournament appearances.
“(The 100 wins) means a lot to me but the first thing I said to the girls is that I couldn't get it without them,” he said. “They show up, they practice, they play and they are the ones who create the wins. It was exciting to accomplish (the feat) and to average eleven or twelve wins a year, playing in that league, I think is pretty good. My biggest thrill is that we are competitive every year and we're in the mix.”
The Catholic Central League is loaded with the likes of Bishop Feehan, Cardinal Spellman, Austin Prep, St. Mary's of Lynn, Bishop Fenwick, Archbishop Williams and Matignon.
In 2019, Austin Prep won the Division 3 state championship title, Feehan advanced to the Division 1 South Sectional Final, while, St. Mary's of Lynn lost in the D3 North Final, and Matignon posted 13 wins. In the same year, in the MVC, seven teams made it to the state tournament, six coming from Division 1 North.
“I think the Merrimack Valley Conference and the Catholic Conference are the two toughest softball leagues. I have seen first hand both leagues and I think they are the two best around the area,” said Ricciardi. “We have been very competitive. We have been in the state tournament every year but one time since I've been coaching.
“Every year I keep saying that if we get three good freshmen, we're going to be pretty good and it just seems to fall that way. I have three seniors this year. One is a catcher and she's been my starting catcher now for four years. I have another girl who is the starting second baseman for three years and she moved over to shortstop this year. I have just been lucky with the incoming class year after year to make us every competitive.”
The three losses this season have come against those top teams, Bishop Feehan, St. Mary's and Austin Prep. Feehan is ranked one of the top teams in the entire state.
“We played Bishop Feehan and they are an undefeated Division 1 school and we lost to them 5-3 down there last week,” said Ricciardi, who is coming off having knee replacement. “We lost to St. Mary's of Lynn 5-3 and also to Austin Prep, 6-4. We are very young. I am starting three freshmen, but we're very competitive. We're making the expected rookie mistakes, but all in all, I'm very happy with the way we have been playing.”
Arlington Catholic Athletic Director Dan Shine is the one who hired Riccardi back in 2012. He’s been on medical leave from the school and former longtime football coach Serge Clivio is filling in and said that Ricciardi is certainly the right man for the job.
“Paul is a very good coach. He knows the game and he’s very good with the athletes,” said Clivio. “He works really well with the girls, he’s calm and very understanding. He gets good help with his daughter, who came through the program, as well as John Burke, who has been a longtime assistant and is also our basketball coach.
“Paul is good for the program. He develops the kids, his teams are always very competitive and he’s just a super guy, who is really dedicated to the school and to the program. We are very proud of him for winning his 100th game.”
Ricciardi started his coaching days here in Tewksbury with the Merrimack Valley Twisters Summer AAU team. He coached at all levels, with U10, U12 and up through the ranks, coaching a number of former standout players, who went on to play at TMHS and then in college, whether it was Tiffany Marsh, Ally Greene or his own daughters, who played at Curry and Westfield State.
He said over the years of coaching, he has realized that he takes the most pride in team defense, and thinks that's one of the reasons why the program has been so successful.
“I'm a defensive coach. I like to play defense and I think the offense will take care of itself. If you give four or five outs in an inning (to the opposing team), it's not going to happen,” he said. “I preach that in my pre-game conference with the team before every game, defense, defense and defense. I will bunt a lot and I do like to get the first run of the game, so if there's someone in scoring position, I'll bunt them over and try to get the first run of the game.”
Ricciardi was asked why he keeps going back year after year to AC and he said there's a simple reason.
“I like the kids. With COVID-19 and everything that has happened, and the kids that I have this year, it's the best class of kids that I have ever had in my nine years. I only have thirteen kids on the team and they are just so good. They don't miss anything, they come to practice everyday with drive and dedication. They just have been a real good team and I enjoy it. I'm going to be sixty years old (soon) and I still love it.”
And he knows one other reason why he may stick around for many more years.
“Jamie has come on this year to the staff and that's just made it so much more fun. She sits with me, she learns from me, she asks questions and having her with me is making me want to coach even longer. I love that she is a part of it now,” he said.
