Endicott College freshman wide receiver Shane Aylward was recently named the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Offensive) Offensive Rookie of the Year in recognition of his outstanding first season with the Gulls. Aylward was also named to the CCC All-Conference First Team.
Aylward had 59 receptions for 669 yards and five touchdowns in his debut season (10 games played).
He is the third student-athlete in program history to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year accolades and he is also the first wide receiver in the conference to haul in Offensive Rookie of the Year honors since 2016 (all running backs selected between then and now).
His overall conference ranks include: receptions (1st), yards (3rd), yards per game (4th, 66.9), yards per catch (8th, 11.3), touchdowns (6th).
Aylward’s teammate, Endicott offensive lineman Justyn Lester performed in a little more anonymity than his fellow TMHS graduate, but he was equally as effective in his job, as he was selected to the CCC All-Conference Second Team.
Lester, a guard, helped pave the way for an Endicott rushing attack that produced 20 rushing touchdowns in the team's 10 games, placing the Gulls second overall in the CCC Football rankings.
Endicott also averaged 3.6 yards per attempt on the ground, ranking within the top three of the league.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman forward Alexis Raymond was selected the Fitchburg State 12th Player Award winner by Little East Conference (LEC) this season as announced by the conference recently.
Raymond notches her first LEC accolade after being selected to the 12th player team for the Falcons after posting a team-best 16 points on seven goals and two helpers this past season as well as one game winning marker from the forward position.
The "Twelfth Player Award" is comprised of one individual per program as selected by each head coach, "presented to a student-athlete in recognition of their positive contributions to the team both on and off the field, who bring forth their best effort in competition, practice and other team activities that positively contribute to the success of the program."
CROSS COUNTRY
Led by senior Patrick Carleton, the Worcester State University men's cross-country team won their first ever Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) championship in program history back on October 30, as the Lancers topped the field of seven teams at Devens Recreational Facility.
Worcester State was led by Carleton who finished second overall in a field of 69 student-athletes. Carleton got his medal after finishing the 8K course in a time of 26:10.20, just three seconds off of the lead in an exciting sprint to the finish line.
The Lancers then finished their fantastic season on November 13, when they raced at the Division III New England Championships at Franklin Park and placed 13th in a field of 33 teams.
Carleton helped the Lancers to their strong team finish, earning a 75th place overall finish in a field of over 230 runners, completing the 8K course in a time of 27:33.
The Worcester State Women’s Cross Country team only had four runners compete at the Division III New England Championships, as they did not qualify for a team score. Tewksbury’s Caitlin Conneely, however, made the most of her individual performance, finishing the 6K course in a time of 26:28, placing her just outside of the top 100 in a field of 218 runners.
UMass Amherst graduate student Lily Robinson wrapped up her season in impressive fashion at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championships on November 12 at Franklin Park. Robinson finished the 6K course in a time of 22:44, which was good for 106th place in a field of over 250 runners, as UMass finished 21st out of 36 teams.
Graduate student Emily Sessa and the UMass Lowell Women's Cross-Country team ran through the rain to a seventh-place finish overall in the NCAA Northeast Regional at Franklin Park back on Friday, November 12.
Sessa ran a personal best time of 21:13, leading all River Hawks runners with a 21st place overall finish over the 6K course, a 5:42 pace. The veteran distance runner toppled her previous personal best by 16 seconds.
The week before at the America East Conference Championship in Durham N.H., Sessa and the River Hawks won their second straight America East Conference Championship.
In the 5K race, the River Hawks recorded four runners in the top-10. All five scoring times also clocked in the top-15, with Sessa leading the way with a second place overall finish in a time of 16:32.29, which destroyed her previous best by more than an entire minute, earning her America East All-Conference First Team Honors.
"Emily absolutely ran fantastic. We tried to convince her how good she really was coming into this. [Emily Mackay] from Binghamton was 13th in the country last year, and she gave her everything she could handle," remarked UMass Lowell coach Gary Gardner to the UMass Lowell website.
"We won last year so coming back here again, we wanted to do it again," said Sessa on the website. "Being a fifth-year grad student, and it being my last year. it's really special to have it happen twice for us."
Georgetown senior Rachel Sessa and the Georgetown Women’s Cross Country team also captured their second consecutive conference title, racing to the Big East Championship on October 29. Sessa finished 40th overall in the field of 97 runners in a time of 22:54.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State senior libero Brooke Lamothe saw her career come to a heartbreaking end recently, as the top seeded Lancers suffered a tough 3-2 (25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7) loss to Framingham State in the MASCAC Championship game back on November 6.
Lamothe was outstanding in defeat for the Lancers with four assists and 15 digs. The loss wrapped up a tremendous career, which saw her finish with 516 career digs, including 185 this season, which placed her fifth on the team.
BASKETBALL
Trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, the Worcester State women's basketball team battled all the way back to force overtime and then doubled up Keene State in the extra period for a 68-63 victory last Tuesday afternoon in Keene, New Hampshire
The Gallella sisters of Tewksbury, both juniors, played a big role in the Lancers comeback, with Elizabeth Gallella chipping in seven points, eight rebounds, four steals, a block and two assists, while Erin Gallella had nine points, two steals and two assists.
On the season, Elizabeth is averaging seven points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while Erin is averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Emmanuel College sophomore forward Allison Wild is off to fast start to the season and to her career for the Saints. Wild scored eight points to go along with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the Saints season opening 76-50 win over Salve Regina on November 13, and followed that up with six points and two rebounds in a 69-50 win over Moravian the next day.
Emmanuel College senior guard Giovanni Ciampa had his best game of the season last Wednesday in a 78-65 win over Eastern Nazarene, scoring a season high 16 points, while grabbing four rebounds, leading the Saints to their fourth win in their first five games this season.
On the season, Ciampa is averaging 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
ICE HOCKEY
Saint Anselm senior forward Senior Kelly Golini was named the New England Women's Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Player of the Week for the week ending November 16. Golini aided the Hawks to a weekend sweep of Post University on November 12th and 13th. Golini is receiving her second Player of the Week accolade this season after scoring one goal and assisting on three others in the 5-1 and 3-0 victories. Golini opened the scoring in Friday night's win before receiving an assist on the game-winner and then the primary assist on Saint Anselm's second shorthanded goal of the season. The senior alternate captain is tied for the team lead with three goals, has four assists which is tied for third, and is tied for top spot on the team with seven points.
Golini has played in 73 career games for the Hawks and has lit the lamp 29 times while recording 25 helpers for 54 career points.
Norwich University junior forward Julia Masotta was recently named the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Player of the Week for the week ending November 14.
Masotta earned her first NEHC Player of the Week award, after helping lead Norwich to a big six-point weekend sweep of Plymouth State and Castleton.
Masotta scored twice and had three assists for five points to lead the Cadets' offense. She finished with an impressive +7 plus-minus rating and was on the ice for seven of Norwich's 11 goals on the week. She also scored the game-tying goal with 1:38 left in regulation and an extra skater on the ice to help the Cadets rally to a 4-3 win over Castleton, while also adding an assist. Masotta also scored a goal and had two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over Plymouth State.
The former Tewksbury High star leads Norwich with three goals and six assists for nine points on the season so far.
Southern Maine sophomore defenseman Eryn Taber has seen action in all nine games for the Huskies, tallying six assists to help her team to a 5-4 record to this point. Most recently, Taber, an Austin Prep graduate, had two assists in a 5-1 win over Johnson & Wales on November 13.
After a tough 0-3-1 start to the season, the Anna Maria Women’s Hockey team has hit their stride as of late, going 3-2 in their past five games to improve to 3-5-1 on the season. The Cote sisters of Tewksbury have been a big part of the turnaround for the Amcats.
Senior forward Riley Cote has been on a hot streak as of late, with goals in two of her last three games in a pair of wins over Assumption. Cote started her hot streak with a goal in a 3-1 win back on November 20, and was even better a week later with a goal and an assist in another 3-1 victory over Assumption this past Saturday.
Senior forward Niamh Cote, meanwhile, also had a goal for the Amcats in the 3-1 win over Assumption this past Saturday. She added another tally back on November 13 in a 3-1 win over Alvenia.
Suffolk University junior forward Cassidy Gruning had a goal for the Rams in their 4-1 win over the University of New England on November 20. It was the second goal of the season for Gruning to go along with four assists for six points. Gruning has played in all nine games for the Rams this season, helping to lead them to an 8-1 record to this point.
Anna Maria senior defenseman Jonathan Fowler scored his first goal of the season last Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Worcester State. Fowler also had three shots on goal and a +3 plus/minus rating for the game.
Saint Anselm freshman defenseman Richie Colarusso is off to a strong start to his college career, having seen action in five of the Hawks eight games this season. While he has yet to register point yet, he has four shots on goal on the season to go along with a +2 plus/minus rating.
UMass Lowell graduate student Connor Sodergren picked up an assist for the River Hawks in their 2-0 win over the University of Maine this past Saturday. Sodergren now has one goal and three assists on the season for the River Hawks who are 8-2-2 overall on the season, including a splendid 6-1 mark in the rugged Hockey East.
USHL HOCKEY
Tewksbury’s Owen Fowler has been making a name for himself in the USHL as of late. Playing for the Omaha Lancers, the UMass Lowell bound Fowler recently had a huge weekend, leading the Lancers to a pair of wins over the Sioux Falls Stampede on the weekend of November 12 and 13, tallying a goal and an assist in each game, earning the number one star in both the games.
For the season, Fowler now has three goals and four assists for seven total points, which is good for sixth on the team.
He will be suiting up for UMass-Lowell next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.