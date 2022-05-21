EASTON/TEWKSBURY – Back when she was in high school, Krista Stracqualursi became one of the best throwers in Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Indoor and Outdoor Track-and-Field program history.
A three-time league champion and a divisional champion, who finished sixth in New England in the discus during her senior spring season of 2018, the now 22-year-old recently polished up an impressive four-year career at Stonehill College, where she carried on that legacy one being one of the program's all-time best throwers.
Back on May 7th, Stracqualursi captured her first NE-10 Conference title, winning the shot put at 39-6.50, while she also placed third in the discus, throwing 123-1. Those marks qualified her for this past weekend's New England Championships, but she elected not to participate.
“I wanted the NE-10 Meet to be my last one. I just felt like I accomplished everything that I wanted to, and I'm content with everything. I'm just ready to move on and start working,” she said, knowing that she still has another year of eligibility left.
From her days at Tewksbury High to today, Stracqualursi added to her athletic career, not just with this title and other accomplishments, but also trying on several new events, such as the hammer and weight throw. She has personal best marks of 42-2 in the shot put, 130-3 in the discus, just missing out on the school record, and then 40-1 in the weight throw and 127-3 in the hammer throw.
“Going into my freshman year, we first learned the weight throw, which is for the indoor season. When I first started learning the hammer throw, I wasn't too focused on it. I wanted to focus on shot put and discus, which is what I recruited for, but I also really wanted to learn the weight and hammer throws,” she explained. “Freshman year I think I threw once at a meet and it was only like one hundred feet.
“We didn't have a season sophomore year, so then I tried picking up the hammer throw again my junior year and there was a big improvement, so then I just stuck with it a little bit more and ended up getting tenth place at the NE-10 Championship Meet. I was hoping to get a top eight to get some points for the team, but people have been practicing that forever. I just kind of picked it up to see what I could do.
“A lot of the throwing events are real technical and it's hard to decide which one is the most technical, but (the hammer throw) there's so much footwork (involved) and there's just a lot to learn with it. It would probably take me two or three more years to really figure out all of the movements.”
The movements in her other throwing events, mainly the shot put, had become an issue over the years. In high school, Stracqualursi performed the “glide”, but once she got to college, she thought otherwise, and tried “the rotation”.
“Coming into college, I told my coach that I felt like the technique with my glide is there, but I just needed to be stronger,” she said. “He agreed with that because it's about the lifts and stuff. He also mentioned doing the rotation, which is beneficial for smaller people and it's easier to get it across the circle. He had me play around with the rotation. I tried to stick with that and then I would get frustrated because I wasn't getting the technique right and then I would go back to glide. He told me that I had to stop switching and to pick one, so I trusted the process with rotation and it worked out.
“This year I've been the most consistent, around 40-feet. That made me really happy. I hit 40 feet once in high school and it took me a while to get back up to 40 in college because I was switching between (the two styles). I finally stuck with rotation and worked on that. I needed the years to really get the technique down. It showed that I was able to get it down because I was consistently able to throw in the 40 (feet range).”
She fell just shy of reaching the 40-foot mark at the NE-10 Meet, but she walked away as the best shot put thrower in the entire conference.
“Going into the (NE-10 Championship) meet, I was really excited. The adrenaline was there and I knew it was going to be a great day for everyone. The shot put was the first event (for me),” she said. “I had good warm-up throws and everything was feeling good. My first throw ended up being my furthest throw and the one that won. I was holding onto that (mark) the whole time. I started to get nervous, it was getting into my head and I was just hoping that no one else would get up there and get close. People were inching up and I was getting nervous but I held on. (Winning it) was just awesome.”
Her day wasn't done. She still had the discus left and she's always had success in that event, but admitted that she didn't spend as much time with it during her career as she would have liked.
“I'm happy with that (third place finish) but it was kind of frustrating throughout my four years with discus,” she said. “My freshman year, I was on such a run with personal records every meet and I was really excited with that. Then COVID hit, and we stopped lifting (weights). I did workouts at home, but I wasn't lifting anymore. Discus is so technical so having to stop and not practice those movements (after missing a season was tough). It took me some time to get back to where I am right now and I never reached (a new) personal record after that freshman year. That kind of frustrated me. I wanted to continue to see the progression and I wanted to get the school record.”
While she has worked so diligently over the years on perfecting her technique in all of her throwing events, while getting better and coming away with medals and top finishes, Stracqualursi has dealt with a lot of adversity. She like all of the other athletes, lost seasons due to COVID-19. Then last spring, right before she was getting ready for the NE-10 Championship Meet, her mother Denise passed away unexpectedly.
“COVID was just a big hit in the physical aspect of not throwing, not going to the gym, so I felt like I was finally getting back up (to where I was when competition restarted),” she said. “Throughout the last year, with everything that's been going on, it's just been a huge mental game (for me). That's just been the hardest part, is everything is just a huge mental game. I just try to make sure that I'm focused on what I need to do.”
That mentality has helped her not only in the athletic world, but academically where has graduated with a degree in accounting and has already landed a full-time job with a company in Andover. She knows that her mother has been on her side throughout her accomplishments and the tougher times.
“With my mom, I feel like she's still there and I can hear her at the meets telling me at the discus and shot put just to push it. I feel like my mom is with me wherever I go so that helps out with that mental game. I'm just trying to stay focused and keep on going,” said Krista. “Constantly in my head all I can hear my mom saying that she knows I can do it, and to have that determination. So having a reminder of the people around me saying that I can do this or that (really helps). I've always had that determination and pushing myself, but these last couple of years have been kind of tough. But having those people around me knowing that I can get through and still have that determination, helps a lot.”
She added that support from her other family members, as well as her friends and teammates, have all been big reasons why she has been able to remain focused on her everyday life.
“I always tell my friends and teammates how supportive they are. It just blows me away,” she said. “They constantly just support me. Sometimes they come up to me and say how happy I make them feel. They have given me note cards and they are just always there for me and supportive. I have that support and if I didn't have that support, the mental game would be a lot harder. Having my friends there, knowing they are always there supporting me, cheering me on and pushing me (has helped me so much).”
Head coach Michael Delgado said that winning the NE-10 Championship was no easy task, and he has been impressed with how Stracqualursi has improved, but remain focused despite carrying around a heavy-heart.
“Krista was able to find some consistency in her throwing this season, that ultimately put her in position to win the shot on a day with difficult conditions,” he said. “Krista had a great four-year career here. It was not always easy. There were a lot of challenges along the way. COVID wiped out two seasons, but she was able to stay focused and finish out her career with the NE-10 title.”
While her throwing days are over, Stracqualursi said that her athletic and/or competitive days are not. A fourth degree black belt in karate, who stopped training two years ago when COVID hit, she is looking forward to getting back to that sport, where she can once again be the disciplined, focused and driven athlete that she is today.
“I'm going to start taking classes again,” she said. “I probably won't have time to continue to teach classes, but I figure now is the perfect time to focus on work, focus on staying healthy and keep being athletic.”
