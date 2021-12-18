TEWKSBURY – You have to go back to what's believed to be the 2005-'06 season the last time the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Basketball team did not qualify for the state tournament – excluding this past COVID-19 abbreviated season.
After not making it four years in a row, which included three coaches in that span, Pat McAndrews guided the program to 8 appearances in 11 years and then Mark Bradley did 12 straight, meaning 20 of the previous 23 years the team has gone to the tournament.
New head coach Joel Mignault would like nothing more than to continue that trend, but says the MVC mountain is a pretty high one to climb.
“We definitely have some experience with nine returners and then we're excited about the younger players that we have,” he said. “The league is just going to be so tough this year. Even some of the teams that we've had success against in the past have good players, whether it's youth that's come up or experience, so for us it's just going to be one day a time and just try to get better each day.”
The Redmen open the season on Friday with a trip to Haverhill, and in terms of the league, they will face MVC-1 teams Lowell, Chelmsford, North Andover, Billerica, Central Catholic and Andover once each, and then MVC-2 teams Haverhill, Lawrence, Dracut and Methuen twice each.
Besides that are a handful of non-league games including the annual Romano Christmas Tournament with Lowell in the first game and either Chelmsford or Wellesley in the second, as well as two games with Bedford and one each with Amesbury and Boston Latin.
In order to compete against these teams and defeat them, the Redmen are going to have to be a little creative on the offensive side.
“Last year with the style of offense that we ran, we shot a ton of threes. This year, not that we're not going to shoot the three, but it's going to be more by design. We'll look to get some of those players into a rhythm early and hopefully get them some confidence so they get us some points,” said Mignault.
The team's roster consists of four seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. Rachel Picher, Kati Polimeno and Madison Stovesand will be the three captains and Christina Wentworth is the fourth senior.
The junior class includes Katrina MacDonald, Victoria LaVargna, Brooklynn DeGrechie, Samantha Ryan, Victoria Catanzano and Riley Veits. The last three sports have been earned by sophomores Rebecca Harris and Dakota Malizia and freshman Emily Picher.
This year's team also has some decent size especially with Ryan, Stovesand as well as Veits and Malizia. Both Ryan and Stovesand really improved last season, especially earning more consistent minutes on the floor.
“We'll be running some back door stuff, the half court sets like we did a couple of years ago and I'm hoping that our experience and IQ can help us in that sense,” said Mignault. “It's nice to get out and run because there's a lot less coaching, but it gets chaotic and sometimes it develops into some bad habits. The other thing too is we're going to try to get girls to play some different positions so based on the personnel, I think will dictate what kind of style we're going for whether it's mid-game, or to start or to finish a game.
“We have some good size with Sam, Madi, Riley and Dakota Malizia and she'll be with us as a sophomore, so we definitely have some size and they are all athletic, so we definitely want to use them as much as we can. They are versatile and we want all of the girls to be that way.”
Besides a few players who can play the post, Tewksbury also has a handful of guards, who can shoot from outside and who are scrappy on defense.
“We are pretty guard heavy. Kati (Polimeno) has a ton of experience and she's back on the team for her fourth year and the rest of the girls too, Christina (Wentworth) got a lot of minutes last year, Rachel Picher got a lot of minutes and then the juniors, Kat MacDonald does a great job of handling the ball, Victoria LaVargna has really improved her shot and Victoria Catanzano, when she can stay healthy, is very talented.
“We definitely have a group that we can do a lot of different things (defensively) with, between our athleticism, our length and our big players, which allows us to do some different things in zone, and a lot of teams like to play in your face man-to-man, so I think that's something that can definitely give us a shot, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.