TEWKSBURY – After most of the state cancelled last Wednesday night's high school athletic events because of the storm that never came, it meant that the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team would be playing three games in four days — thanks to the make-up game a day later — which is an extremely difficult task.
The first game, held last Thursday against Newton South, didn't go as planned. Between the bus being late and the Redmen finding out that they didn't make the top bracket in the upcoming Ed Burns tournament, the team was flat as a pancake and ended in a 1-1 tie against a team that they are clearly three steps ahead of.
But as good teams do, they were able to rebound. On Friday night, the team played arguably its best game of the season, defeating North Andover, 3-0, which included an absolutely dominating second period. That success carried over to the third game, a 3-1 win over Burlington in the first round of the Burns Tournament.
The 2-0-1 stretch puts Tewksbury at 11-1-1 on the season.
"We had to come back after (Thursday's game) where everything just went wrong. We left here an hour late (due to bus problems) and nothing was good and we had no energy," said coach Derek Doherty. "(Friday night) I felt good driving here and when I got to the rink, I could see that the boys were comfortable and ready to go. They were and I thought they played great tonight."
Although North Andover is struggling in the win column, the team has an outstanding goalie in Troy Takesian and when it comes to hockey, goalies have forever stolen games away. He was terrific throughout the entire game, but the Redmen were able to find the back of the net three times in the second period, as part of the 43-10 shot advantage through the three periods.
"(In the second period) we played fantastic. We were all over them – the puck control, the passing, everything was on point," said Doherty. "We played hard tonight, we were much more physical and we played our style and we hadn't played like that in the last two or three weeks. I was starting to get a little nervous. Putting the puck in the net is one thing, but the (lack of) energy or not going hard (is another).
“Tonight we beat them to pucks. (North Andover) didn't have a chance. We really controlled the neutral zone and didn't let them break out, and that's our focus and that's what we have to do. We are a pretty good team. When we play hard, we're going to be tough to beat."
Just five minutes into the second period, Matt Cooke scored when he took a low shot from the right point through a screen and assists went out to Nick DiCioccio and Jeremy Insogna.
Then just 58 seconds later, freshman Tyler Bourgea got the much needed insurance goal with a shot right off the face-off to the right of Takesian. Then with 4:04 to go, DiCioccio had the puck behind the net and he beautifully fed Insogna, whose 1-timer beat Takesian.
Defenseman Cooper Robillard had another strong game for the Redmen.
"Cooper has been real solid. He has really improved the last few years. He's not the fastest skater, but he's smart and he's getting it," said Doherty.
That victory put Tewksbury at 10-1-1 overall and Doherty was asked if he was surprised by that mark.
"We're a much different team than we were last year but at the same time, I'm not surprised that we're 10-1-1. Every season I come here, I expect to win. That's what this is all about. I hoped that our record would be something like this at this point of the season, and we could also be 12-0," said Doherty. "Yesterday's tie with Newton South could be a blessing for us. It's an eye-opener. We are clearly the better team and they tied us. We were just flat.
"The kids literally got to the rink and it was 'hurry up and get out there'. Hockey players nowadays take their time, they have their routines and you don't want them out of it. I get here an hour before the game and they are already here. Some of them sit there and relax and think about what they need to do and others are doing other stuff outside.
“We used to do team dynamics where it's like 'let's all go stretch together' and I'm not big into that. We have guys who stretch by themselves, some who like to sit there and think about the game and there's different ways in doing it. That's a good bounce back from (Thursday's) crappy game."
In that tie, Tyler Barnes scored the lone goal with assists going to Insogna and DiCiccio. Tewksbury held a 34-12 shot advantage in that game.
Then in Sunday's 3-1 win over Burlington, Conor Cremin had two goals and Cooke had the other. Insogna and Tyler Barnes picked up two assists each, while goalie Ben O'Keefe made 26 saves.
"Benny's been awesome but it's more about his attitude is always positive. It's never anything negative. If it's negative, it's negative reinforcement like 'watch that guy' or something like that, it's always positive. We have a goaltender who has veins of ice. In (thirteen) games, he has given up (13) goals. That's pretty incredible."
Tewksbury faced Lincoln-Sudbury on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will take on Weymouth, Sunday, 2 pm at the Canton Ice House in the second round of the Burns tournament. Then next Wednesday, February 8th, the Redmen will be at Acton-Boxboro for an 8:15 pm start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.