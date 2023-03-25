PLATTSBURG, NY/TEWKSBURY, MA — When Julia Masotta suffered a shoulder injury at the conclusion of her freshman season at Norwich University in 2020, it was simply the beginning in what would be the hockey star’s most challenging nine months of her athletic career.
Between recovering from the surgery, having her sophomore season wiped due to COVID, and transferring to Plattsburgh State for her senior season, the Tewksbury native has endured quite the journey in her college hockey career.
Now a senior, Masotta's path in the world of college hockey has seemed to guide her to the promised land.
“I just transferred here this year so I was getting myself in a different routine (that) was a little bit different than my previous school,” Masotta said of adjusting to Plattsburgh. “(I’m) just super happy to be a part of this team. I’ve never been on a team quite like this.”
In one season, Masotta not only scored a career high 15 goals while earning All-NEWHL Second Team honors, the goal scorer was a key contributor in the Cardinals’ epic postseason run that included a NEWHL title and a trip to the NCAA national tournament semifinals.
“The ride itself is what made it fun,” she said. “To get to the Frozen Four was something I’d always dreamed of. The ride to get there looking back was probably the most exciting thing. Just start to finish, it’s a lot of fun. You don’t really realize in the moment what you’re experiencing but having a bit of time to look back, it was awesome.”
In a playoff run that consisted of four games, Masotta posted four points between two games in the NEWHL playoffs and two games in the NCAA Division 3 national tournament. With a 2-0 win over Cortland in the conference championship, the Cardinals took home their fifth straight NEWHL crown and tenth total conference championship in program history.
“Winning the conference was such a fun game,” recalled Masotta. “Cortland was such a great team and they were well coached. The expectation is what drives our program I think, there’s a ton of banners in (the rink) and I don’t want to say it’s expected, but that’s just one stepping stone on our route. We wanted to put ourselves in a position to be at home to win the league and to make an automatic appearance in the NCAA tournament.”
With the win, Masotta and the Cardinals earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division 3 tournament, facing Middlebury in the quarterfinals where her two assists propelled her team to a 4-2 win.
“The Middlebury game was one of my favorite games all season because you could just feel the excitement,” she recalled. “They’re such a great team, the reigning national champs, so anytime you get a chance to play them at home, everybody was excited. A bit of nerves, but in a good way.”
The Cardinals ultimately saw their thrilling run come to an end in the semifinals, dropping a 3-2 contest to Gustavus Adolphus in double overtime where Masotta netted a first period tally.
“The game we ended up playing was a very tough loss, but looking back one bounce here and there and you’re playing for the championship game,” she said. “(I’m) just grateful for the opportunity and it was such a great experience overall.”
When Masotta reflects on her season at Plattsburgh, she made sure to give credit to her linemates amidst her individual success.
“I think I did pretty well,” she said. “Everybody here has a role on the team and no role is more important than the other. This year I think my role was to help produce points, and I think I did a decent job, but being an athlete and seeing the way we lost, there’s definitely room for improvement. A big credit is to my linemates, specifically our captain Sara Krauseneck. She at times makes me look a lot better than I am.”
When Masotta kickstarted her collegiate hockey career — which came after being an important factor in the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op team’s state championship title in 2019 — things were immediately off to a good start. In her freshman campaign at Norwich, Masotta scored eleven goals while picking up 22 assists for 33 points. However, her trajectory took a sudden turn when she suffered an injury in her shoulder, calling for surgery.
“It was tough, it was long,” Masotta said of her recovery. “It was closer to nine months to feel a hundred percent so it was a lot, and you can’t do much. It definitely was a really hard point in my athletic career, just to watch everybody else play.”
Due to her sophomore season being canceled due to COVID, her recovery couldn’t have come at a better time. She credits Tewksbury resident and former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Decade Kelly Boyle for gearing her body back into shape.
“But it also gives you something to strive for, and Kelly Boyle actually did a really great job getting me prepared for the season, so that’s a huge credit to her,” she said. “She really knew all the ins and outs of it and I owe a lot of my success to her and her training. She’s awesome and she really helped me out.”
When Masotta returned to the ice for the 2021-22 season, it was like she never left. The junior totaled 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in just 26 games.
However, Masotta knew it was time for a change of scenery. With her added year of eligibility as a result of the COVID season, Masotta had her eyes set on doing a graduate year so she could play her fourth athletic season as a graduate student.
“The reason to go to Plattsburgh is number one academics,” said Masotta. “They had a graduate program for me so I would get to play my extra year. If I had stayed at Norwich I wouldn’t have been able to, so that was the main driving factor. And then just seeing Plattsburgh’s won seven national championships at division three and the most winning coach in division three, I just wanted a chance to play for something at a national level stage.
“I just reached out, not knowing what was going to really happen and if it would be a go or not,” she recalled. “Everything worked out perfectly academically, athletically, and socially. So definitely I am extremely happy with my decision to come here, but I have a lot of respect for Norwich’s program and I loved my time there.”
When Plattsburgh head coach Kevin Houle got in touch with Masotta, he knew she was a player he couldn’t pass up on.
“She contacted us through the proper channels and obviously we knew her as a player and thought she would be a good addition to the team,” recalled Houle. “We don’t normally take transfers from division three, but we knew the type of character player she was. We were definitely happy to have her.
“I knew she was a good player playing at Norwich, but she was a better player than I thought she would be,” he said. “You get to see someone day in and day out and see what they bring to the table is a lot different than playing against someone a couple games a year.”
As soon as Houle got the chance to coach Masotta, he was able to notice the intangibles that he didn’t get the chance to see on the opposing bench.
“She definitely was one of our top players this year,” said Houle. “She plays with a lot of heart and a lot of effort. She certainly has offensive skills and was able to produce for us. With her, it’s the intangibles. The hard work, the grittiness, just making little plays all over the ice. The amount of effort and heart that she plays with is unmatched.”
As Masotta plans to do her fifth year at Plattsburgh, Houle knows that her work ethic will only continue to elevate her game.
“A player like Julia is always working hard to try and improve her game,” he said. “She gives you a hundred percent all the time, so what you see is what you get. We expect more of the same from her next year and I believe she’ll definitely have more of a leadership voice, she led by example last year.”
For Masotta, she’s just going to keep proving herself.
“Everybody’s got each other’s back here so being able to just play free allowed me to offensively produce and be part of this group. A fresh start is always good on a new team, you want to prove yourself every day,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.