As the calendar year of college sports is coming close to an end, there's still plenty of local athletes from both Wilmington and Tewksbury who are contributing to their respective teams, with most of them competing in post-season play or track meets.
BASEBALL
For the eighth time in program history the Northern Essex Community College baseball team is headed to the NJCAA World Series. The Knights were the second team to punch their ticket to the eight team tournament scheduled to begin May 28th in Greeneville, TN. The Knights previous seven trips occurred in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
The Knights defeated Monroe College of New York, 13-3, which was their 33rd consecutive on the season and now stand at 41-2 overall on the season.
Wilmington resident Tristan Ciampa has gone 2-0 in seven appearances as a pitcher on the team. In 19 innings, he has struck out 30 batters and has a very impressive 0.95 ERA.
Two of his former teammates, Wilmington residents Graham Smith and Danny Gracia have helped the Franklin Pierce University Baseball team into post-season play. First, FP defeated Assumption, 2-0, in the NE-10 Championship game. Smith was 0-for-3, while playing center field and Gracia did not appear in the game.
On Thursday, Franklin Pierce, the No. 6 seed will play Adelphi, the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 Eastern Regional Championship Bracket. The winner will move on to play either Molloy or LeMoyne.
On the season, Smith is bating .279 with two home runs, 27 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Gracia is 3-2 on the mound with a 4.42 ERA.
SOFTBALL
No. 23 Babson College staved off elimination with a 4-2 victory over Mount St. Joseph University in the first title game of the day at the NCAA Geneseo Regional, but the Lions captured the regional crown with a 5-3 triumph over the Beavers in the championship game Sunday afternoon at Raschi Field.
With the outcome, the Beavers wind up their season with a sparkling 38-10 overall record.
In the 5-3 loss, senior Logan MacDonald of Wilmington, went the distance in the circle for Babson, allowing three earned runs on six hits and three walks. She took the loss and winds up the season with a 13-3 record.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
The University of Massachusetts women's track and field has captured the 2022 Outdoor New England Championship, leading a field of 46 teams with a score of 74.75 points. The Minutewomen collected two golds and a bronze on Saturday and saw two school records set in 400 meter hurdles and 4x400 meter relay.
Tewksbury resident Lily Robinson placed fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 17:16.09.
The UNC women placed ninth as the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track-and-Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday evening at Duke's Morris Williams Stadium.
Tewksbury resident Makayla Paige was part of the third place 4x400 relay race along with teammates Anna Keefer, Brianna White and Lauryn Hall. The foursome combined for a time of 3:39.73.
The Georgetown Women's Track & Field team walked away with seven event titles on the second day of the Big East Championships. The team placed third with 112 points, following Connecticut (209) and Villanova (156).
In the 1,500-meter run, Tewksbury resident Rachel Sessa finished in fifth place finish with a time of 4:26.93. In addition, she joined Sami Corman, Sierra Dinneen and Chloe Gonzalez to take third-place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Also this past week, Sessa announced on social media that she will be transferring to the University of Lowell in the fall. She has two years of eligibility left in all three sports, cross-country and indoor and outdoor track.
“We’re definitely excited,” UML coach Gary Gardner said to the Lowell Sun. “It’s great.”
Sessa has enjoyed success at Georgetown, earlier being part of the 4x800 meter relay team which placed second at the Big East Indoor Championship Meet back during her freshman year. She will join a very deep and talented River Hawks team, which includes her sister Emily Sessa.
“Emily’s having a great season. She’s improved so much. It’s a great group and it will be fun. They’re both great kids,” Gardner said of the Sessa sisters.
Emily Sessa has one indoor and one outdoor season of eligibility left.
The Bryant University Athletic Department announced that Wilmington resident Emma Garrity was named the school's Female Athlete of the Year. Among her highlights this calendar year included winning Northeast-10 titles, both indoors with the 500 meters and more recently outdoors with the 400-meters (55.65 seconds), both times breaking program records.
On the men's side, The University of Rhode Island finished second at the New England Outdoor Championship Saturday. After 22 scored events, the Rams collected 114 team points. Southern Connecticut State took home the title with 170.5 total points. Tewksbury resident Lucas Frost placed second in the javelin with a throw of 68.12 meters (or 224 feet).
SOCCER
The Merrimack College women's soccer program signed eight new members of the 2026 class this winter, officially announced on social media this past weekend. The program is in its fourth year of Division I level competition in the Northeast Conference.
"I am very excited to welcome the class of 2026," said head coach Gabe Mejail. "While we lost a great senior class from the 2021 season, the incoming class is motivated and talented and I am confident that they will help overcome their loss and contribute to more success in the future. All of our incoming players are tremendous athletes as well as excellent students; they have the potential to provide us with another talented and deep group next fall as we continue our Division I transition."
Among the eight, includes Tewksbury High senior Daniela Almeida. A three-time first-team Merrimack Valley Conference selection, who was also a two-time Eastern Mass All-Star and named to the All-State team, had 17 goals and 4 assists this past season for the Redmen.
TENNIS
The Colby-Sawyer women's tennis competed in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship Tournament hosted by MIT on the Dupont Tennis Courts on Friday evening. The Chargers dropped their match against Williams College, 5-0 to close out the 2021-22 tennis season.
Wilmington resident Emily Hill was one of four players on the team to take a point off the 10-time NCAA Championship program of Williams College during doubles play. Hill finished the season with an impressive 12-4 record.
FOOTBALL
The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) has selected six Endicott student-athletes as 2021-22 All-American Athlete Award recipients, including Tewksbury's Shane Aylward.
The NSCA All-America award is given to student-athletes based on athletic accomplishments and dedication to strength and conditioning. Please note, the deadline for nominations is March 1, which allows spring student-athletes from the previous academic year to be included in the following year's pool of award winners.
“Shane is a hard worker and was a key member in helping the football team be successful this year,” said James Daley, the Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance and Health Care Administrator. “He was voted the Conference Rookie of the Year and 1st Team All-Conference by his opponents. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, receiving yards per game, and receiving touchdowns this past season.
“Shane has a great work ethic which shows as he is able to balance the challenges of being a college student and athlete. This past season Shane was voted team captain by his peers. His fellow players recognize him as a leader and a man of character. They are willing to follow him in every practice and game. In the performance center, Shane has never been late or missed a workout and is pound for pound one of our strongest players. He leads in the performance center the same way he leads on the field by his work ethic, energy, and effort.”
