TEWKSBURY — Maci Chapman is making a name for herself in the Tewksbury running community.
Chapman, 15, is just beginning her sophomore year at TMHS and is enjoying her first season on the cross-country team.
Last year, she played sports in all three seasons at the high school, with soccer in the fall before being a member of the indoor and outdoor track-and-field teams.
While she traded in her soccer cleats for running shoes, her athleticism and background in running helped her finish fifth overall including being the first female to cross the finish line at the annual IntoAction Recovery 5K Road Race held on Sunday morning.
Chapman, a former youth hockey player as well, was clocked at 22:28. She said that she had one goal in mind before the gun when off and it wasn’t finishing first out of the female group.
“I wanted to keep a good pace, but not go too fast,” she said.
It was really Chapman against four other men once the big crowd of runners took off from the starting line, but that really didn’t bother her.
Chapman cruised from Pleasant Street onward to Whipple and turning on to Chandler.
“I was on my own for most of the race, there were a couple people in front of me, but I wasn’t paying attention,” Chapman said.
It was full steam ahead for Chapman as she turned on to Helvetia Street, keeping the same mindset she had the entire race.
“Having a good finish … is what matters,” she said.
Chapman admitted that down the home stretch she was a bit fatigued, but maintained her focus to finish with a better time than she had when the last 5K she completed.
“I was tired, but I wanted to beat my time from the Meghan McCarthy [race],” she said. I was happy to be done.”
While she was done with that particular 5K race, she is also done with other sports that she played throughout her childhood, more recently soccer.
“Once I did the first two seasons of track [last year], I wasn’t planning on playing soccer this year,” she said.
She added that becoming a three-seasoned runner also had a lot to do with the atmosphere of the those running programs, saying she enjoys running for Coach Fran Cusick and with her teammates.
“My mileage is surprisingly low because I run all three seasons, but I like it,” she said.
Chapman went on to say that the program coach gives the team is one that sets her up for success.
“We have easy runs, then the weight room, and we have longer runs [where we] focus on endurance and speed,” she said.
Although she doesn’t know anyone battling addiction, she is motivated to run for people trying to get clean.
“It’s inspiring, it motivated me to keep going, because I know what they’ve been through,” she said.
