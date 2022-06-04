HINGHAM – A week ago, it seemed like the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Track-and-Field season was all but over. The team had a frustrating day at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet, which mounted onto an already frustrating season with injuries, illnesses and a variety of other reasons why athletes missed days of competing.
After a few strong days of practice, however, a completely different tune was being sung. The Redmen bounced back real strong and had an excellent showing as the team finished in sixth place at the Division 4 State Championship Meet, which started last Thursday and concluded on Monday.
"I certainly didn't come into the state meet thinking we were going to perform as well as we did," said second-year head coach Scott Wilson. "We finished in sixth place and that's a great showing. Most of the people that scored for us are juniors, so they will all be back again next year to do this again. Hopefully they had some fun at the meet and are excited about coming back and doing some damage next year."
Tewksbury was led by junior Alex Arbogast, who won state titles in both the 100-meters (10.88) and the 200-meters (22.27). He also anchored the 4x100 relay team, along with Jerry Kerkeland, Ryan Cuvier and Elijah Achonolu, who came out of the unseeded heat to finish fifth overall with a time of 44.93 seconds.
"That was a good running, it really was," said Wilson. "Our goal was to have them in the 44-second range. Maybe they will make the All-State Meet on time, not sure yet and if they do, they could run low 44 seconds or maybe even into the 43-second range. They have gotten better and better, but when a couple of guys were out with injuries, it was tough to practice, especially getting those hand-offs just right. We have some work to do on those hand-offs."
Cuvier and Achonolu also placed in other events. Cuvier, who has been out almost the entire season as he was in a boot with an ankle injury, came away with a tie for third place in the high jump clearing 6-0, all while barely practicing.
"Certainly 6-2 and 6-4 are within his area. Maybe with some more practices this week, we can get him right because that would be awesome if he could clear the next height(s)," said Wilson.
Achonolu kept up his impressive performances in the triple jump as he was third with a mark of 42-03.
"He's just figuring things out. He's got the potential to triple jump 44 or 45 feet. There's a couple of things that he will work on this week which hopefully propels him to a nice finish at the All-State Meet," said Wilson.
Another junior, Kyle Adams, competed in three events. He was second in the discus throwing 136-05, fourth in the javelin with a mark of 141-01 and he was 9th in the shot put throwing 42-06.
"Kyle was a little disappointed in the shot put today. He expected more," said Wilson. "Kyle is another kid who just works really, really hard. He's just going to keep on getting better. Next year he will probably do damage in all three throwing events. He will probably be in the top five of all three if he continues to do what he's doing now. I have no doubt that he will put in the work and have himself ready to compete next year at a high level."
The last individual to place was junior Brandon Contardi, who was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 9-6.
"Contardi and (Jack) Callahan both cleared the same height. Jack missed an early easy one (to knock him out of placing) but then he got it going," said Wilson. "Talk about an event that's tough to do, but (volunteer coach) Shaylee Puleo has done an unbelievable job getting these guys ready. They both had ten feet right there in their grasp, just missing it. They both cleared the same 9-6 height, but Brandon grabbed that last spot, so good for him."
In addition to those times and marks, Nick Alvarado was 10th in the 800 at 2:03.37, Eric Impink was also 10th in the discus throwing 117-08, Will Eskenas was 13th in the two-mile at 10:08.49, Willow Trodden was 19th in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.67 seconds and Cuvier was 24th in the 200 (24.32). Finally the 4x800 relay team of Will Humphrey, Alek Cranston, King Shakes and Alvarado were 16th at 3:43.52, which was an eight second personal record.
"It was a good week of practice but it was tricky with the second day of the meet being moved from Saturday to today. That kind of messed us up a bit. But regardless, the kids certainly showed up today to compete, which I was proud of them for that," said Wilson.
Arbogast (100 and 200), Adams (discus), Cuvier (high jump) and Achonolu (triple jump) have automatically secured themselves a spot in this week's All-State Meet which will get underway on Thursday and conclude on Saturday, both days being held at Westfield State College.
