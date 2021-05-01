BILLERICA – In the record books, Saturday afternoon’s finale of the Fall-2 season against KIPP Academy will simply be listed as a rather lopsided 34-19 loss for the Shawsheen Tech Football team, which saw them finish the abbreviated season with a record of 3-4.
In reality, however, the game was much more than that. Trailing 14-0 in the early going of the second quarter to a talented KIPP Academy team that had dominated play to that point, the Rams fought back, matching their opponent almost point for point from that point on, twice pulling within one touchdown.
But in the end, it was simply not enough for the Rams to overcome the early deficit as they dropped the CAC crossover battle at Cassidy Field in the season finale for both teams.
“The kids played so hard today,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “They played with their heart and soul, and you can see it on their faces. They gave it everything they had today, and played with their heart and soul, and that’s all we can ever ask of these guys.”
To say KIPP (5-2) dominated the early going would be an understatement, as at one point the Panther had run 25 offensive plays to just five for the Rams on their way to taking that 14-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first half.
KIPP jumped on top early in this one, using a ball, taking the opening kickoff and marching 56 yards in 15 plays and capping the drive with a 16-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Juan Setelsingh to sophomore receiver Victor Mafo with 5:16 left in the first quarter to make the score 7-0.
While the final play of the drive came through the air, the bulk of the damage on the drive and throughout the day came from their duo of big running backs, with seniors Daniel Oluwasuyi (6’1, 2200 and Dave Filias (6’1, 230) accounting for 33 yards rushing on the drive.
After an interception on the Rams firs series by KIPP’s Taj King, the Panthers went on another time consuming drive, this time for ten plays, and 76 yards, lasting over six minutes of game time.
Once again, it Oluwaasuyi and Filias leading the way for the Panthers, and this time it was Filias who capped the drive, with a three-yard run up the middle with 9:25 left in the half to make the score 14-0 after the second of four extra points on the day by Kris Merino.
But after those early struggles, the Rams began to find their footing, getting on the board with an 11-yard pass from senior quarterback Chris Disciscio to senior wide receiver Tim Annino with 4:28 left in the half.
The touchdown had been set up by a 50-yard hookup from Disciscio to junior wide receiver Dylan Timmons of Wilmington on the first play of the drive, giving the Rams a first and goal at the eight-yard line. After losing a total of three yards on their next three plays, Disciscio then found Annino in the back corner of the end zone for the scoring pass on fourth and goal from the 11. The extra point was blocked, and the Rams trailed 14-6.
KIPP would tack on another score before the end of the half when Setelsingh through his second touchdown pass of the game, once again from 16 yards out, this time to senior wide receiver Taj King with 1:24 left in the half. The Rams returned the Panthers favor and blocked the extra point attempt and the Rams trailed 20-6 at the break.
With just one half left in their season, the Rams came out fired up for the final 24 minutes of the season. Following a 35-yard kickoff return by Diondre Turner of Tewksbury to start the half, the Rams marched 55 yards in nine plays under the direction of sophomore quarterback Mavrick Bourdeau, who was making his varsity debut at the position after starring in the defensive backfield for the Rams throughout the season.
Bourdeau completed four passes on the drive, for 53 yards, including his first career touchdown pass on a perfect 16-yard throw to Timmons on a slant pattern with 7:35 left in the third quarter. Senior kicker Randy Leavitt’s extra point pulled the Rams to within 20-13.
KIPP extended their lead to 27-13 on a 23-yard run by quarterback Setelsingh on the ensuing possession, with 4:26 left in the third quarter, and then took their biggest lead of the game at 34-13 with 2:08 left in the game on a three- yard run by Oluwasuyi.
But Shawsheen once again fought back. On their first play from scrimmage on the next series, Bourdeau connected with senior wide receiver Pete Caniff for a 66-yard score to pull the Rams within 34-19 with 1:42 left after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
The onside kick attempt by the Rams was recovered by KIPP, putting an end to the Rams chances.
Costabile was proud of his team’s effort. He just wishes they had been able to pull out of win for the team’s 14 seniors including Tewksbury residents, Alex Newcomb, Dominic Searles and Diondre Turner, as well as Wilmington’s Nick Benson. Together, this group of players were part two consecutive CAC Large School championships in 2018 and 2019.
“You just feel so bad for the seniors, to see them in this kind of situation,” Costabile said. “They put their heart and soul into it. They played tough all season, and today they played a very talented team. It was a very odd season that had a lot of challenges to it. Many challenges that we have never confronted before, and I am just proud that these guys stayed with the commitment throughout the season. They did everything we asked them to. They gave all their loyalty to the program. We were just so fortunate to have people who gave all their loyalty to the program.
“If they do everything in life with the passion that they brought today, they will be very, very successful.”
