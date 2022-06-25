WALTHAM – On Friday night, six local athletes, as well as two coaches, took part in the 44th annual (42nd game) Shriners Football All-Star Classic game held at Bentley College.
The game consists of the best 102 high school senior football players from across Eastern Mass, who are split into North and South squads, all to raise money on behalf of the Aleppo Shriner's Children's Transportation Fund. Approximately $20K was raised in this game and all of that money will help fund costs for children that are in need of immediate emergency care after sustaining significant burns.
Tewksbury High School coach Brian Aylward – who previously was a waterboy and a player in the game several decades ago – was the head coach for the North squad, and despite leading 10-0 early on, he saw the South comeback to win 20-17.
“From a fan's perspective it was probably a great game. You always want to win (and we didn't). We did a lot of good things and we had some chances (to score) for sure. I think everybody had a pretty good experience overall and that's a big thing,” said Aylward.
Late in the fourth quarter with the North leading 17-13, Foxboro's Dylan Gordon – who dominated the Wilmington Wildcats in their playoff game last November – took the ball over and over again, marching the team down to inside the North's 10 yard line. Gordon (95 rushing yards) then was called upon to toss a game winning halfback option pass to Taunton's Trent Santos. The North had a chance in the final seconds, but a 41-yard field goal attempt fell short.
“(Gordon) was tough and a good player,” said Aylward. “There were some good players on both sides. We had a couple of guys get banged up on defense early on and I just wish we didn't get dinged up. Aaron Morris from Lowell is a tremendous player and he got a concussion in the second drive of the game and then we lost (Mike) Hennessey from Chelmsford, as he hurt his foot.
“We were already down some cornerbacks anyway, so we played the whole second half basically with two guys who hadn't taken a snap at cornerback so that was kind of a challenge. Then (the South team) hit us one (long) pass.”
The North started out strong as Everett's JC Clerveaux scored on an 80-yard TD run and that was followed by a 47 yard field goal by Shaan Rana of Billerica.
The South responded as Tyler DeMattio scored on separate two-yard run touchdowns. The North then went up 17-14 after North Andover's Jack O'Connell completed a 42-yard TD pass to Wayland's Adam Goodfellow – who Tewksbury saw quite a bit of last November. That set-up Gordon's game winning TD pass.
“Overall the kids were all great and they worked really hard. I appreciated everything they put into it. We did really good with the fundraising, ultimately that's what the game is really all about,” said Aylward.
The six local players included Wilmington residents Marcello Misuraca, Jake Chirichiello and Gavin Erickson and for Tewksbury, it was Cole Kimtis, Danny Fleming and Davenche Sydney.
“The six of them all did some good stuff. Misuraca had to play probably more than he thought he was going to as an outside linebacker,” said Aylward. “He played hard for us and made a lot of plays. Jake played a bunch inside (on the offensive line) and the (South) had some good players in there and he held his own. Same with Cole Kimtis as I thought those two guys were solid for us inside.
“Gavin (Erickson) was kind of in a rough spot. He had his lacrosse games throughout that whole first week of practice, so he really only got a couple of practices in before. So knowing where to line up and knowing what to do kind of impacted his intensity out there. That's a hard thing to ask a kid to do, but he did some good things with blocking and he had a couple of targets (for receptions).
“Fleming made a bunch of plays receiving the ball primarily. He probably had four or five catches. He played like is usually does, he's physical out there. We actually needed him to play a little bit of defense which he normally doesn't do, but he knew within the limits of the game what he had to do.
“And Davenche played great. He made a ton of plays. Arguably out of the six local kids, he probably made the most plays. He played defensive tackle and also had to play some defensive end.”
