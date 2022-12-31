Across the world of college sports, many Tewksbury athletes are at different points in their seasons. Whether athletes returned from their winter breaks to continue their season or are still waiting for their return in the coming weeks, there is plenty of news to share.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
At Plattsburgh State, senior Julia Masotta has recorded 12 points on the season from nine goals and three assists.
The senior’s latest tally came on December 10th in a 3-2 overtime win with Elmira. Masotta gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the third. The next day, Plattsburgh topped Adrian College 1-0 to improve to 11-2-0 on the season.
Masotta, who transferred from Norwich University, and the Cardinals return to action January 10th against Middlebury College.
At Suffolk, Masotta’s former linemate with the Red Rangers, senior Cassidy Gruning has notched two points in her last two games. In a December 9th win against Western New England, Gruning’s assist led the Rams to a 4-1 victory. The next day, Gruning scored the game tying goal against Trinity, eventually pushing the Rams to a 2-1 win.
Gruning has a goal and five assists on the season as the Rams look to improve their 9-3-1 record when they return to action against Adrian on January sixth.
At Utica, freshman Tess Barrett has recorded five points off two goals and three assists this season for the Pioneers.
On December second in a 3-1 win over Alvernia, Barrett netted a backhander top shelf to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead.
Barrett’s first collegiate tally came against King’s College on November 12th in the 10-0 win. Back on November 5th, although the game officially counts as a tie, Barrett scored a shootout goal against Arcadia.
The Pioneers sit at 8-1-1 as they await their return to the ice on January sixth against Worcester State.
Earlier in the month, Saint Anselm standout Kelly Golini was selected as the Hockey Commissioners Association National Women's Co-Player of the Month of November.
In eight of her 10 games played in November, Golini notched at least one point, totalling 15 points on eight goals and seven assists.
In November, Golini had many impressive stats, including three game winners, a four point night, and she capped the month off on a five game point streak.
Golini is the first Hawk in program history to receive this honor, and is also one point away from becoming the ninth player in program history to reach the 100 point milestone, on an almost even 51 goals and 48 assists.
Golini will look to reach 100 points when the Hawks return to action on December 31st against Merrimack.
MEN’S TRACK
On December 8th and 9th, the UMass-Lowell Men’s track and field team competed at the URI Multi Meet.
In freshman Derek Munroe’s first career heptathlon, he finished in eighth place with 3,934 points.
The Heptathlon consisted of seven events, where Munroe started off with a 12th place finish in the 60 Meter Dash with a time of 7.57.
He continued to compete in the long jump (12th place), shot put (third place), high jump (10th place), 60 meter hurdles (11th place), pole vault (sixth place), and 1000 meter run (sixth place).
Munroe’s efforts helped the River Hawks notch a fifth place finish (three points).
The following day, UMass Lowell bounced back into action for the Beacon Invitational held at Umass Boston.
In the 60-meter hurdles, junior Zachary LaLonde took fourth place with his time of 8.73.
UMass-Lowell has completed their competing for the 2022 calendar year, as they await 2023 where they will participate in the Ice Breaker Invite in Boston on January 14th.
At Colby-Sawyer, junior Joe Branchaud competed in Plymouth State Winter Classic held on December 10th.
In the 60-meters final, Branchaud earned a fourth place finish with his time of 7.54.
Branchaud was also a member of the participating 4x200 meter relay team, where they finished second with a time of 1:37.32.
Colby Sawyer awaits their January 14th matchup with Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
WOMEN’S TRACK
Also at UMass-Lowell, two other Tewksbury natives competed in the three day swing of events.
In the Beacon Invitational, grad student Tatum Pecci finished in 22nd in the 60-meter dash preliminary race. Her time of 8.34 did not send her to the next round.
Pecci also raced in the 200 dash, finishing in 26th place with a time of 27.10.
At Lasell, the Lasers opened their season at the Springfield College Season Opener on December sixth. The team’s 20 points landed them a sixth place finish. Junior Sarah Milne competed in the 400 meter, finishing 10th with a time of 1:11.21. Milne’s 3.94m long jump also placed her eighth.
The Lasers await the Suffolk University Meet in Boston on January 14th.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
At Worcester State, the Lancers are 4-8 thus far into the season, the home of sisters Erin and Elizabeth Gallella.
In their December sixth 66-29 loss to No. 15 Springfield, senior Erin led the Lancers with 13 points. She also dished three assists in the effort.
The Lancers then traveled to Connecticut to battle Trinity, ultimately losing by a score of 76-46. Erin had 6 points and two assists.
Erin is averaging 13.6 points per game and 4.6 assists per game this season for the Lancers.
The Lancers return to the court on January fourth, where they will take on Salem State in their first MASCAC matchup.
At Emmanuel College, Allison Wild has continued her season, averaging 4.9 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Saints have started their winter campaign with a 5-4 record.
Wild recorded eight points in back to back games for Emmanuel, the first coming against Colby Sawyer in a 68-45 win on December 7th. Wild filled up the stat sheet, notching six rebounds, three steals, and three assists in the win.
That Saturday, Wild’s eight points propelled her team to a 84-39 win against Elms. She also recorded seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in the effort.
Most recently, Emmanuel dropped a close one to No. 15/16 Springfield by a score of 81-72 the following day.
Wild and the Saints return to action on Thursday against SUNY Potsdam in their first of two games in the Florida Sunshine Shootout in Daytona Beach, Florida.
At WPI, sophomore Adrianna Niles has averaged 5.4 points per game on a 41.7 shooting percentage.
On December 5th against Regis, Niles contributed six points, three rebounds, and an assist in the winning 60-49 effort.
On December 10th, Niles dropped eight points and five rebounds in their 50-23 win against UMass Boston.
WPI will also be playing in the Florida Sunshine Shootout on Wednesday and Thursday, where they will take on Husson and Mt. Aloysius.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Owen Fowler of UMass-Lowell picked up an assist in the River Hawk’s 3-2 win over Dartmouth on December ninth.
The assist was on a Gabe Blanchard goal that opened up the scoring at 13:19 in the first.
UMass Lowell is 10-6-1 on the season as they await a pair of games with Alaska Anchorage this Friday and Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
FOOTBALL
Leading off with an award selection, senior Justyn Lester of Endicott Football was selected to the D3football.com All-Region Third Team for the first time in his career as a Gull.
This season, the senior allowed just one sack in the 11 games he appeared in, leading the Gulls to a successful season. His productivity on the offensive line was a large part in the reason why Endicott led the CCC in sacks allowed (70), rushing yards (2,059), and rushing first downs (110).
Lester also earned a selection to the CCC All Conference First Team at the conclusion of his season. The Gulls capped off their season in November with a loss to Springfield in the NCAA Tournament, but were able to secure a program record tie of 10 wins as well as the only undefeated regular season in the program.
Most recently, Endicott was ranked 25th in the final American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll for the fall football season. Their nod marks the first time in their program’s history where they earned a bid on the final poll of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.