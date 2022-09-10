ANDOVER – It would be really difficult to top last year's season. And you can stretch it out to the last three seasons – really.
The 2021 Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim team finished 10-0 in the regular season, which included beating Andover for the first time in program history – and that's like the Tewksbury High School Football team beating the New England Patriots during the Tom Brady days.
On top of that, the Red Rangers had several individual state champions, including Tewksbury's own Matthew Jo.
The 10-0 mark gave the team its fourth straight Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title, while they also won the MVC Championship Meet three times (last year the boys and girls were broken up). The combined record of the team over those four years is 35-9, with half of those losses coming against Andover and Chelmsford, two of the top teams in the entire state year-after-year.
Over the last few years, there's been a core group of swimmers and divers who have all had a big part in the success, many are no longer with the program.
“We graduated fifteen seniors so a lot of them were impactful so I think the top of our line-up is still pretty strong, so it’s us trying to find some of those second and third swimmers in each event to kind of fill those holes,” said head coach Jason Smith, now in his 20th season. “That’s going to be difficult and we’re going to need some time to figure that out and unfortunately we don’t have a lot of time. The meets that we have early, makes that difficult.
“Some of those boys and girls who really did well individually last year are back with us and should be able to carry us for a bit. Some other people and some people who weren’t used to swimming four events in a meet are going to have to increase their workload a little bit to help fill those voids.”
This year's team will be led by two Methuen swimmers, Callie DeLano and Caitlyn Nims, who are two of the top swimmers in the entire league. DeLano will be back in the 500-freestyle and the breaststroke and Nims will compete in the 100 and 200-freestyle events, mostly. Callie's brother Carter, a junior, was also one of the top swimmers in the league, sectionals and states last year in a number of events including the breaststroke and the 200-freestyle.
There's a handful of seniors from Methuen, who all bring back a lot of experience and versatility to the line-up and that includes Philip Nguyen (butterfly and backstroke), Mazen Halloul (freestyle), Marissa Connolly (200-freestyle and butterfly) and Hannah Sapienza (breaststroke).
While there's a handful of senior swimmers from Methuen, there's seven total members of the team from Tewksbury, including four returners, junior Lana Dang and sophomores Rania Elouahi, Amanda Lightburn and then on the male side Matthew Jo. The newcomers included freshmen Alan Dang, Lana's brother, Nahla Elouahi, who is Rania's sister, and then Joanna Green.
Last year Jo made waves – big giant ones. At the MVC Championship Meet, he was second in both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.62) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.14) and was also part of the league champion 200-yard freestyle relay team.
The following week at the D1 North Sectionals, he won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.37), the 200-IM (2:14.41) and was part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team and the second place 400-yard freestyle relay team. Then he saved his best for last at the state meet, winning the 100-yard breaststroke with an amazing time of 1:05.39 and being a part of the first place 400-freestyle relay team.
“Matthew Jo looks to follow up a tremendously successful freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. He returned last week stronger and more confident, knowing what is expected of him to be successful,” said Smith.
The other local male member is freshman Alan Dang, who could be used in a variety of events this season.
“It looks Alan is very talented, just like his sister. He will be inserted into the lineup from day one. It is just a matter of finding the right fit for him and the team,” said Smith.
Alan's sister, Lana, is the oldest Tewksbury member and by far the one who has made the biggest improvements over the years. Last year at the MVC Championship Meet, she was 16th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:21.88) and 23rd in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:30.99).
“Lana Dang is someone who can be inserted into the lineup anywhere we need her, and she does it without complaint. With so many teammates lost to graduation, she will be needed to help fill some of the void,” said the coach.
Both Lightburn and Rania Elouahi return, while her younger sister is new to the team.
“Amanda is a rising sophomore who contributed last year on relays and in breaststroke, and we look to expand her role on the team this year,” said Smith. “Rania Elouahi got some experience late last year as a freshman, but she is also looking to branch out and add some new events to her repertoire. Her freshman sister Nahla is new to the sport, but she is working hard to get better each day at practice.”
The last Tewksbury member is freshman Joanna Green.
“Joanna seems to be very well-balanced as a swimmer. She will definitely carve out a role in the lineup, with freestyle and butterfly looking strong right now,” said Smith.
The other Methuen residents on the team include juniors Rebecca MacLeod, Sadie Mazzeo-Ghirarda and Jonathan Phan; sophomores Bethany Anderson, Faith Bolduc, Sophia Ferrara, Leilany Flores, Alyssa Kobrenski, Danielle Lawrence and Juan Polanco; and freshman Hope Anderson and Elijah Putnam.
Kobrenski, Flores, Ferrara and Mazzeo-Ghirarda are all divers, who Smith said all look terrific thus far. He is expecting big things out of that group, led by diving coach Megan Kijanka, who is one of the assistants along with Abby Lombardo.
The Red Rangers will open the season on Friday vs Chelmsford at the Lowell YMCA starting at 3:30 pm.
