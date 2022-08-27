Over the last five or six weeks, the sports section here has been extremely small, mostly two or three pages. Part of that is the slow summer months, but another reasons for that is our small staff here has taken some much needed vacation time throughout the course of the two months. Today, we're all back at our homes and preparing what we believe to be our usual top notch sports sections in both towns, Wilmington and Tewksbury.
Starting next week, we will have feature stories on Tewksbury Youth Football and Wilmington Pop Warner and we also hope to publish the high school varsity schedules – although you can view them yourself on the school's websites.
In two weeks, we will have our giant issue, 'preview week', which will feature previews and feature stories from all of the high school teams (those that begin their seasons before September 13) with Wilmington/Shawsheen Tech and then Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech. We will have feature stories on the new coaches, including two new cross-country coaches at Tewksbury, as well as two new fall coaches at Shawsheen Tech. Wilmington does have its own new cross-country coach for both boys and girls with Joe Patrone, who was featured back in the spring when he was named a three-seasoned, four-sport coach.
After preview week, we will continue to occasionally run our 'College Round-Up' columns. We are running a brief one this week, and again are asking you to let us know if we're missing anyone who has made a Fall Varsity College team? If so, send me an email with that information.
Speaking of college, Tewksbury's Jason Cooke, our reigning Male Athlete of the Year, has elected to play Jr. Hockey this year and await his college decision. While he does that, he has agreed to come onboard here at the Crier as an intern. Next week, his first story/stories will appear as he will be writing about Tewksbury Youth Football's upcoming season.
Cooke will become the second 'Cookie' as part of this small sports staff. Rick Cooke will once again be back writing for us, and said he has big plans on a list of 'Where Are They Now' stories, while I'll sprinkle in a few here and there as well.
In addition, and I know I have said this before, but I'm still working on the final All-Time teams. In Tewksbury, there's still boys soccer, boys and girls track/cross-country and then football. I have yet to decide how I'm going to break up track and football, but most likely it'll be over a couple of weeks. In Wilmington, there's just boys and girls track/cross-country, and football remaining.
Finally, some self-promoting here, but those of you looking for an update on the book that I've been working on, about the history of WHS Football, after about a year off, I'm back at it and hopefully will have the first draft done in the next month or two. I'm pretty excited about it, and hopefully when the time comes, you'll be too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.