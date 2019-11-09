BILLERICA – In a season filled with great moments and big victories, the Shawsheen Tech Football team got their biggest win to date last Friday night at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex, earning a 29-16 win over Northeast Metro Tech in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 6 playoffs.
With the win, the No. 1 seed Rams stayed perfect on the season, improving to 7-0, while No. 8 Northeast fell to 2-6. Shawsheen advances to the sectional semifinals where they will host No.4 Stoneham on Friday night at 6:30. Stoneham defeated No. 5 Austin Prep by a score of 55-12 last Friday night.
It was the second win this season for the Rams over their CAC rivals from Northeast, having won a 40-30 barn burner earlier this season in Wakefield. There were no such fireworks this time around, but the Rams did have to fight back from an early 8-0 deficit to take a slim 14-8 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.
“I thought our team played great,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “They had that great opening drive which was very successful and ate up a lot of clock and put us back on our heels. But to be able to bounce back and be able to regain the lead at halftime was huge, and our defense came up huge in the second half.”
Shawsheen was led offensively by 159 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns from junior quarterback Chris Disciscio, as well as one touchdown each from a pair of Wilmington running backs, sophomore Dylan Timmons and junior Diondre Turner. Defensively, they were led by several strong efforts, including big plays by senior defensive end Conor Rooney of Wilmington, and senior defensive back Jake Bonanno, among others.
As Costabile mentioned, Northeast did put together a very impressive opening drive, taking the opening kickoff and marching 63 yards on 12 plays, and capping off the drive with a six-yard run by Izzy Lainez and a two-point conversion by Treva Hughes to make the score 8-0 with 5:59 left in the first quarter.
Shawsheen responded immediately, however, going on a nine-play, 51-yard drive capped by a 17-yard pass from Disciscio to senior wide receiver Josiah Martinez on the final play of the first quarter. The first of three Randy Leavitt extra points on the night pulled the Rams within 8-7. The key play on the drive came on a 20-yard completion on a third-and-four play from Disciscio to senior wide receiver Connor Rich to give the Rams a first down at the Northeast 14-yard line.
Two plays later, an interception by Bonanno returned the ball to the Rams at their 41-yard line, and eight plays later Timmons scored from seven yards out with 6:31 left in the half to make it 14-8. It was a beauty of a seven-yard run by Timmons, as the sophomore dodged tacklers and weaved his way into the end zone to give the Rams their first lead of the night.
The Rams had already shown in the first half their ability to put together a long, methodical drive. But they started the second half by showing their quick strike ability as well, when Shawsheen wasted little time in adding to their lead at the start of the second half, with Turner taking the first play from scrimmage for a 48-yard touchdown run. The failed extra point left the Rams with a 20-8 lead just 16 seconds into the half.
Later in the quarter Shawsheen would recover their second Northeast fumble of the night, and this time they would convert it into points. Taking over at the Knights 40-yard line, the Rams needed only four plays before Disciscio connected with Rooney for a 24-yard scoring pass to make it 27-8 with 4:47 left in the third.
Rooney was outstanding on both sides of the ball all night for the Rams.
“Conor had a terrific game,” Costabile said. “He had big plays for us both offense and defense, and he showed great leadership. He just played an outstanding game.”
Costabile was also impressed with Disciscio, who hit Rooney with a perfect pass over the middle for the score, and one play earlier had connected with Rooney on a 13-yard pass play to get them out of a big hole after a holding penalty.
“Chris threw the ball very well,” Costabile said. “He provided great leadership and played with great poise. He did a phenomenal job.”
Northeast would try to crawl back in the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion early in fourth quarter to make it 27-16, but they would get no closer. First, Shawsheen put together a time consuming drive, marching from their 24-yard line down to the Northeast 22 led by a pair of big runs by Timmons.
While the drive ultimately stalled due to penalties for holding and pass interference, the Rams held the ball until there was just 5:11 left in the game. And when they did punt, Leavitt got off a beauty, pinning Northeast at their own eight-yard line.
Two plays after the punt, Rams linebacker Liam Fitzgerald sacked Northeast quarterback Owen Halley in the end zone for a safety, making the score 29-16 and sealing the win and a trip to the semifinals for the Rams.
