On Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Fall Cheerleading team competed in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet and placed second in Division 3.
“We went through a few changes due to an injury and having to put two girls into different spots. They really pulled through and increased their score by four points from the competition before which qualified us for regionals. The coaching staff is very proud of these girls and are excited to give the best routine of the season this Sunday at regionals to move on to the state meet.”
The members of the team include: Kayla Saunders, Riley Waterworth, Keira Frechette, Sophia Zambakis, Lexi Devlin, Maddie Carrol, Juliana Manson, Allie Donovan, Sierra Thomasset, Grace Russo, Sarah Elmalecki, Kamryn Frechette, Jocelyn Kinnon, Avery Smallidge, Lauren Ryder, Lyda Chhun, Delaney Smallidge and Norah Cassidy.
It was also announced that three members of the team were chosen as league all-stars. Lauren Ryder was named to the All-Conference team and Jocelyn Kinnon and Avery Smallidge were named to the second team.
CROSS-COUNTRY
A handful of members of the TMHS Girls and Boys Cross-Country teams participated in this past Saturday's Frank Mooney Invitational Meet held at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
On the girls side, in the freshmen race, the Redmen finished second out of three teams with Sophie Scott as the top finisher as she was 19th overall in 13:49.1. She was followed by Lydia Barnes (19th in 13:29.1), Riley Stevenson (37th in 14:44.8), Teagan Claycomb (55th in 16:38.8) and Sarah Grimes (70th in 18:51.1).
In the Junior/Senior Girls race, Skye Tambi finished 155th in 17:34.7.
Then in the Boys Freshmen Small School race, Theodore Corelli was 110th in 15:18.0, followed by Justin Quarterone, who was 111th in 15:24.7 and Devin Gnere, who was 166th in 15:59.7.
Both the boys and girls varsity teams will compete in the Divisional State Meets held on Saturday at Westfield State College's Stanley Park.
