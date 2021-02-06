TEWKSBURY – For quite some time we have been saying that if the progression of the Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team continues, this program is going to be a force.
On Saturday afternoon that progression made a giant leap. The Redmen not only increased its team point total by 5.2 points between their first and second meets of this young and abbreviated season, but Tewksbury collected its first win a 133.4-132.80 decision over Central Catholic, but also saw the possible emergence of a star.
Freshman Jaden Kasule led the victory as she was the top gymnast of the entire meet, scoring a 35.50 in the all-around competition with teammate Bella Schille second at 34.20 and Central Catholic's Sarah Summerton third at 30.5.
Kasule was the top overall performer in both the vault (9.1) and uneven parallel bars (8.8), while she also scored high in the other two events, a 9.15 on the floor and an 8.5 on the balance beam.
“This was the first time competing in the all-around for Jaden and she did fantastic. She scored a 35.50, she was super confident and it was great to see her come out and shine,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey.
Wilkey said that Kasule is a member of the Wilkey's Gymnastics Club team, until she elected to go another route.
“Jaden was very hesitant on doing high school gymnastics because she's had a lot of injuries, and a lot of them unrelated to gymnastics, and she never participated on the high school team even when she had the opportunity to do so when she was in the seventh and eighth grade.
“With COVID-19 and not knowing what was going on with our own club team, she said to me that she wanted to give it a try with the high school team. I told her that I only wanted her to do it if she thought it was something that she really wanted to do. She said that she really did want to do it and I said OK.
“The first meet came and we decided for her to just do two events and after it was over, she said how much she loved it, how it was a totally different vibe compared to club and then she said that she would love to be able to do the all-around competition. I said absolutely. That really sparked the fire for her. She is just so dynamic and it was so much fun to watch. It was awesome. She is going to be a force in the future here for Tewksbury.”
Schille finished with three scores of an 9.0 or above, including a 9.3 on the balance beam, which was the top performance on the night. She also notched a 9.0 on the vault and a 9.35 on the floor exercise.
“Bella is a junior and she's such a dominant force and so consistent. She had scores of 9-plus on all three of her events. She was strong on the floor, scored a 9.3 on the beam,” said Wilkey.
Amanda Ogden also had a very strong meet, finishing with a 34.20 in the all-around competition. She scored an 8.9 on the vault, an 8.6 on the beam, a 7.2 on the bars before saving her best for last with the top performance of the meet with a 9.5 on the floor exercise.
“Amanda was our other all-around competitor. She is coming off a broken foot, which happened outside of gymnastics,” said Coach Wilkey. “She contributed and had some uncharacteristic mistakes but she had some lack of (scores) due to her foot. She did amazing.
“She scored a 9.5 on the floor. With her foot injury, we watered down her floor routine to make it easier and in doing so, it was less deductions and her routine was super clean. I think that may be her career high score on the floor.”
Three other gymnasts competed in two events each. Julianna Cappiello ended with an 8.2 on the vault and a 5.9 on the bars. Alexis Rooney earned a 7.8 on the floor and a 5.5 on the bars and then co-captain Maddie Wheeler competed in the floor with a 7.85 and then on the bars with a 6.0.
“Maddie is also overcoming some injuries, she participated in two events and did well. She is so versatile that she was able to pick the bars back up. She hasn't been doing the bars because of a wrist injury so we asked her if she could give it a shot and she did. She had some mistakes and a few falls, but we still ended up using her score and that helped us,” said Wilkey.
Six other members of the team participated in one event each. On the vault, it was Molly Kierce (8.0) and Jocelyn Delorey (7.7). On the bars, it was Keira Gaffney with a 5.5, on the beam, Lexi Devlin finished with an 8.1 and Abby McCarthy was right behind her at 8.0 and then co-captain Emma Cole finished with a 5.2.
“Lexi Devlin is just a freshman and she only competed on the beam and she was a solid 8.1. She competed on beam in our first meet as well and now is right back in that same score range. She's been really consistent there,” said Wilkey. “Abby McCarthy went up an entire point from the first meet on the beam. She is only a seventh grader.”
Tewksbury is now 1-1 on the season after getting edged out by North Andover 130.7-128.2 in the first meet. This weekend, the Redmen will have a home-and-home series with Dracut, starting at home Friday at 7:15 pm and continuing Sunday at their place starting at 2:30 pm.
“This was really a great win,” said Wilkey. “The dynamic of this team it's just really exciting. With the team being so diverse between having so many seventh and eighth graders, I make sure that every kid participates in at least one event each meet.
“This is just our second meet of the season and we scored a 133.4. I was pretty shocked with some of the scores from this meet, so it's just all good stuff.”
