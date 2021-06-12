Since we have been putting together these All-Time Teams, in my opinion, several of the teams are dynamite, really stacked with incredible talent. While I think later on the line with track, baseball and football, those three teams will certainly be the deepest on the male side, below in my opinion is by far the best female team that we will assemble.
On this roster, are two athletes who went on to the Olympics, one in field hockey and the other in speed skating. There's another one who went to some Olympic Camps. There's also a handful of players on this list who rank among the top players in the history of their collegiate programs, whether at Harvard, BU, BC, Providence, Salem State, Cortland State, Assumption, Bentley, UMass-Lowell and Johnson & Wales.
It's a group that consists of ten All-Scholastic Players, while 20 of the 32 players selected are members of the WHS Hall of Fame. There’s no doubt in my mind that this team could give any team in the state a run for its money.
So I say sit back with some iced coffee and read up on all of the accolades and accomplishments of these extremely talented 32 field hockey players. And by the way, this is No. 7 on our list with five more to go including baseball, softball, boys and girls track/cross-country, and football.
Finally, some of these are out of alphabetical order ofor page lay-out purposes.
KAREN ANDERSEN
We take turns here putting the different Andersen sister first, this time Karen, as both she and Ann-Marie made our basketball team last week.
Karen's true calling came in field hockey. A midfielder, she was a four-year player, who was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference All-League team, as well as a Boston Globe All-Scholastic as a senior.
After being a part of the league championship team in '85, the following year as a senior, the team made a deep run in the state tournament, including a heartbreaking defeat to Watertown.
ANN-MARIE ANDERSEN
For Ann-Marie, a midfielder, she was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection and a two-time Team MVP and also a part of two league championship teams. Head Coach Jan Cassidy-Wood said that she was “the smartest player, who really knew X's and O's, as well as motivating other players.”
She went on to play at Babson College and had a tremendous career, including being named to the All New England East team in 1993.
GINA MARTINIELLO
An incredible goalie for the Wildcats, who is making her second trip to these All-Time teams, first with basketball.
A four-year player and captain, she was named to the MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Stars teams three times, as well as a Boston Herald All-Scholastic during her senior year. She helped the 'Cats win two MVC Championship titles.
At the time of her HOF induction in 2000, she still held the program's record for career saves.
In 1990 as a junior, she posted had a 1.38 GAA with 10 shut outs.
After high school, she received an academic/athletic scholarship to play at Providence College. She played all four years as the goalie helping the team win a Big East Championship title, while she was named to the Big East Academic All-Star team and she was named to the All Big East Regional All-American team. She also held the program's all-time mark for saves.
JEANNE ASHWORTH
When it comes to female athletes in Wilmington, the two greatest ones are on this team with Ashworth and Donnelly. Known for her Olympic days with speed skating, Ashworth played three sports at WHS and dominated in each of them with basketball, softball and of course field hockey. She served as a two-year captain on the field hockey team.
JOAN BELLISSIMO
Described in her WHS Hall of Fame bio as “one of the smaller athletes to graduate from WHS,” Bellissimo never let her lack of size come in the way of competition, and being one of the all-time best at it.
As a sophomore, she led the team in scoring, despite the 'Cats finishing with a 1-5-2 record and she followed that up with a superb junior year, again leading the team in scoring and helping Wilmington finish 5-0-2 and capture the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship title.
As a forward, she finished the season scoring six goals, including three in the win over Chelmsford, which secured the league title. As a senior she again led the team in scoring. She was named to the league all-star team twice.
She went on to play field hockey and softball at the State University of New York, College at Cortland. She played four years for both programs and helped lead the field hockey team to three New York State Championship titles, and she was named a two-time Most Improved Player Award.
SHEILA BURNS
A two-year captain and a two-year MVC League All-Star, Burns, a forward, was a four-year player, who also excelled in basketball and softball. She was a part of three league championship titles and then she was named the Gerald Fagan Most Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year in both her junior and senior seasons.
One of the early inductees into the WHS Hall of Fame, she went on to play both Field Hockey and Basketball at Assumption College, serving as a captain in both sports. She played all four years at Assumption and today she still ranks sixth all-time in goals (31), tied for eighth all-time in assists (20), is tied for fourth all-time in career points (82) and shares the program's all-time record with four assists in one game.
CARLENE BUTLER
Inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame back in 1993, Butler was a phenomenal three-sport athlete earning 12 letters. In field hockey, as a four-year player, she was a superior midfielder/defender, who was named a captain and to the All-Conference squad.
She was also a key part in the team's league title in 1971, as well as another first place finish (but not league title) in 1973. That season she also scored two goals, despite playing in the back.
PAULA BURNS
A center-midfielder, Burns earned a field hockey scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, before she went into the US Navy.
While at WHS, she was a MVC All-Star during her junior year, helping the Wildcats finish the regular season undefeated, winning the MVC D2 championship title and advancing to the North Sectional Final.
As a senior, she was named to the MVC All-Conference team, helping the 'Cats finish 12-1-1, winning another league title, while she earned the Lawrence H. Cushing Award, given to a senior who demonstrates sportsmanship, scholarship and athletic ability.
Burns was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame in 2012.
ETHEL BUTTERS
Butters served as a four-year captain on the field hockey team, wearing no pads for protection, and she broke her collarbone in her senior year. The team played its games at the Town Common, wearing the same gym suits for all sports, including basketball and softball, for the entire four years. During those four years, the team never lost a game.
She was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame in 2016.
JANET CROWLEY
Crowley was part of an offensive juggernaut with the 1984 team which scored 63 goals. During her sophomore, junior and seasons, the program had a combined record 39-6-6, won a league title and made three nice runs in the state tournament.
She won multiple All-Conference awards, was a Herald All-Scholastic and was also the winner of the Driscoll Memorial Award.
She went on to play four years at Bentley College and had terrific success, including helping the Falcons win a combined 30 games in her first two seasons.
JENNIFER CONNORS
A center-halfback, Connors, a four-year player for the 'Cats during the mid 1980s, was part of the 1985 team that finished 15-1-2, were MVC Champions and gave up just six goals all season, while scoring 48. Then the following year, she was named All-Conference, while leading the team to another successful season.
She went on to play at the URI and also participated in a couple of the U.S. Olympic Camps.
CHERYL CUSHING & JANET ZAMBERNARDI
In the late 1970s, the Field Hockey team started to really turn the corner as a powerhouse and both Cushing and Zambernardi were big parts of it. Said to be two of the all-time best to ever play, they were part of league championship teams as underclassmen in 1976 and '77. Cushing played forward and could put the ball in the net, and Zambernardi was a midfielder and just a powerful all-around player.
Zambernardi was among the second induction class into the WHS Hall of Fame back in 1991.
GERTRUDE CUSHING
Known as “Pudge”, Cushing was an outstanding athlete, certainly among the best of her generation, and her legacy has always lived on.
In her Hall of Fame bio, it read, “Gert's accomplishments made her a real pioneer in women's athletics here at Wilmington and created a standard which all other girl athletes continue to strive for.”
She was a major contributor on the 1956 team which finished with just one loss.
Cushing also excelled in basketball and softball, earning 12 letters and was one of the earlier inductees into the WHS Hall of Fame.
JOAN CUSHING
Just like "Pudge", Joan was one of the all-time best, who earned 12 varsity letters in the same three sports as her sister.
In field hockey, Joan played many positions on the field, including right wing, center or center halfback under the direction of legendary coach Alice McCarthy. Cushing was a captain during her senior year, chosen to the league's all-star team and when she graduated from WHS, she was named the Dr. Fagan, Most Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year, award twice, as a junior and senior.
LISA CUTONE
Bacon has always been considered one of the all-time greatest female athletes to ever suit up for the Wildcats. A forward, she was known for being an undefeated tennis player for four years, but on the field hockey field, she was a three-year starter, who helped lead the 'Cats to three state tournament appearances. In addition to that, as a captain, she was a multiple selection to the MVC All-League team, as well as an All-Scholastic.
She went on to play both tennis and field hockey at Harvard University. In field hockey, she was a three-time 'Boston-4 All-Star' and a two-time All Ivy League selection.
JENNIFER DELNINNO
DelNinno was an incredible player and goal scorer for the 'Cats, currently ranks second all-time in program history in scoring as Jill Miele broke her record several years ago. A two-time All-Conference selection and Merrimack Valley Conference League MVP as a senior, she was a two-time leading scorer of the league, who finished her senior year with 14 goals and 13 assists and her career totals were 39 goals and 30 assists.
A member of three league championship teams, she was also named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic as a senior.
MEGAN DONNELLY
The greatest WHS Female Athlete and certainly the greatest WHS Field Hockey player ever. Donnelly, who played three sports including basketball and softball, was a 10-time selection to the Lowell Sun All-Star teams, earned 10-varsity letters and eight Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selections. She was named the Boston Globe's Player of the Year as a senior midfielder.
After high school, she earned a full scholarship to play at UMass-Amherst where she was a First Team All-American all four years, while she was a two-time Academic All-Star and was the recipient of the Broderick Award, which is the nation's most outstanding collegiate field hockey player. Upon graduation, she ranked tied for second all-time for points (87) and second all-time in goals (41).
In 1985, she was selected to the U.S. National Team, participating in the 1986 World Cup, the 1987 Pan-American Games and she ended her international career following the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea.
After that she got into coaching, serving as an assistant at both Stanford, the University of Massachusetts, Boston College and Penn State before becoming head coach at the University of Rhode Island.
She is a member of both the WHS and the UMass-Amherst Athletic Hall of Fames.
SHARON ZWICKER
One of the captains of the greatest WHS Field Hockey team in the modern era, she was exceptional as a defender and considered one of the best who ever played in that position. She was an important part on the 1980 team (and those seasons prior) which finished 15-1-1, going 3-1 in the state tournament, including losing to Weston in the North Sectional Final, falling one game from reaching the state final.
She was named a league all-star that season.
“She was our sweeper and unlike other teams who would usually have that big back with the big drive, she was this little wiry thing, but boy was she good,” said her coach Jan Cassidy-Wood. “She did this thing that I had never seen before nor have I seen it since — she could air dribble. She could take the ball on the stick and bounce it off of it a couple of times without it touching the ground, but it also had to be legal, keeping the stick below the waist and the ball never came up over her waist. She just had incredible skill. She was really good at that and she was the captain.”
JANELLE FITCH
Fitch had a marvelous career as a member of the Field Hockey program and certainly saved the best for last. As a forward, she finished the season with 10 goals and 6 assists, helping the 1980 team finish the regular season without a loss, and advancing to the North Sectional Finals, losing to Weston, 2-0 and outscoring opponents, 34-4.
The Wildcats captured the league title that season and later were inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame.
JULIE GILLIS
A three-year starter, who was named captain and Team MVP as a senior, Gillis was also a Lowell Sun, Cape Ann League All-Star as a junior and a CAL All-Conference selection as a senior. She along with Harris and Townsend were part of the New-Mass Field Hockey Team, which consisted of players from New Hampshire and Massachusetts to compete in a national tournament in West Palm Beach, Florida and later in Palm Springs, California. The Palm Springs team captured their division title against some of the best field hockey players in the country.
Gillis, a member of the WHS Hall of Fame, including being a member of the 1994 WHS Softball State Championship Team, went on to play field hockey at Endicott College, and as a sophomore was elected as team captain.
MARION HALPIN
Despite playing on terrible fields with lousy equipment, Halpin, a forward, was a dynamite player and one of the all-time best female athletes of her generation. She led the team in scoring in each season, went on to play at Gordon College and has since been inducted into both the WHS and Gordon College Athletic Hall of Fames.
She stayed in the game as a high school official now for over 50 years.
MARY LINEHAN
Linehan played behind some other talented goalies, but when she got the chance to shine, she certainly did. As a senior, she was vital to the team's 12-1-3 overall record, which included a MVC Championship and a trip to the sectional semi-finals. She was named an All-Conference player.
After that, she went on to play four years at BU where she still ranks as one of the program's all-time best goalies. She is first all-time in season shut outs with 15.5, second in career shut outs with 26, fourth in GAA with 1.04 and fifth in save percentage at .843.
The Terriers were D2 in her first year, winning just six games before making the jump to D1, where they went 9-6-2, 17-4-2 and 8-10-2. In 1985, BU made its first trip to the NCAA Tournament, losing in the Final-4 to UConn, 2-1. The first goal that Linehan gave up, snapped a streak of 759 minutes without giving one up.
LEANNE HARRIS
Harris, who was just named to our All-Time Girls Basketball team, makes it to another one, Field Hockey, which she didn't start playing until she got to high school.
At WHS, she was named the Cape Ann League's Most Valuable Player as a senior, which came to two Merrimack Valley Conference All-League teams, while was named to the Eastern Mass and Best of 60-Team. She was also named to the Lowell Sun All-Star team three straight seasons.
Harris was also a member of the New-Mass Field Hockey Team, which consisted of players from New Hampshire and Massachusetts to compete in a national tournament in West Palm Beach, Florida and later in Palm Springs, California. The Palm Springs team captured their division title against some of the best field hockey players in the country.
In addition she was selected to participate in the Future's Program Jr. Olympic Team in 1993 and 1994.
Harris went on to play both field hockey and softball at Salem State, having great success in both, and then became a coach at the college later in, also in both sports. Today she still ranks second all-time in Salem State program history in points with 61, and third all-time in both goals (23) and assists (15).
AMY LAVINA
LaVina had an outstanding career with the Wildcats. A midfielder, she was named the Merrimack Valley Conference's Most Valuable Player as a senior and to the Boston Globe's All-Scholastic team. Her senior year she tied for the league lead in scoring and finished her amazing career with 29 points. She was also a part of the league champion team from 1985.
She went on to play one year at Northeastern and then two years at UMass-Lowell.
PATRICE MENDOZA
A dynamic goalie, who was just so athletic, Mendoza led the 'Cats to two straight state tournament appearances during her sophomore and junior seasons and was named a league all-star multiple times.
After high school, she went on to UMass-Lowell where she became one of the program's all-time best. She ranks third all-time in saves with 559, third in wins with 37, second in shutouts with 25.5, second in minutes played with 5,504. She was a two-time Division 2 All-American, a two-time NE-10 Goalie of the Year and All-Conference selection. She helped guide the River Hawks to the D2 National Championship game, was named the school's Female Athlete of the Year as a senior, and back in 2010, was inducted into the UML Hall of Fame.
JILLIAN MIELE
Back in the fall of 2017, Miele became the program's all-time leading scorer, breaking a mark held by DelNinno for over 25 years. Miele finished her remarkable career with 50 goals and 16 assists, including breaking the single season record for goals in a season with 30, to go along with ten assists as a senior. She was named to both the Middlesex League and Lowell Sun All-Star teams.
She is currently playing at Johnson & Wales where after just two seniors, she was selected to the college's All-Decade Team. She scored 33 goals and added 14 assists in those two seasons.
JUDY O'CONNELL
A center-halfback, O'Connell, the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the 1990s Decade, was named the Merrimack Valley Conference's Player of the Year as a senior.
As a junior, she finished with 8 goals and 5 assists and then as a senior, she finished with 11 goals, 7 assists for 18 points and was named both a Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic, as well as the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year.
She went on to play softball at Merrimack College, where she was a Division 2 All-American and helped the Warriors win a National Championship.
TAMMY OLIVEIRA
She's already made it to our Girls Hoop team, and she is most known for her softball skills, but with field hockey, she certainly was a true star as well. She led the team in scoring multiple years, including eight in a limited schedule as a sophomore.
She carried that momentum into the next two seasons, helping the 'Cats capture back-to-back league titles.
A WHS Hall of Famer, was named a MVC All-Conference player during both her junior and senior years.
KATHY ROBINSON
Robinson has the distinction of being a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference League MVP, earning the honors during her junior and senior seasons. During her final three seasons, she helped the team finish with a combined record of 39-6-6, which included advancing to the Division 2 North Sectional Final, losing a heartbreaker to Rockport, 1-0.
That year she set a program record, along with Cutone, which has since been broken, with 31 points in a season,
After graduating from WHS, Robinson attended Bentley College (University today) and played two years, helping the Falcons finish 14-2 and 16-3, making it to the Final-4 of the NCAA Division 3 National Tournament each year. In 1986, the Falcons finished fourth overall.
In '85, as a freshman, she ranked fourth on the team in goals with six and fourth in points with eight. The next year she finished with three goals and two assists.
ANNE RYAN, 1983
Born with a heart murmur, Ryan played many sports her entire life with that condition. While playing field hockey at Boston College, the condition became worse and she had to have open heart surgery. The operation was a success and she went back onto the field and finished up a terrific career with the Eagles.
A WHS Hall of Famer, Ryan was a talented goal scorer and was an intricate part of three league championship teams. During her senior year, as a forward, she was the unanimous choice as the Merrimack Valley Conference's Most Valuable Player as well as being named to the Lowell Sun All-Star team and the Boston Globe's All-Scholastic team. That year she finished with 18 goals and 6 assists, which led the entire conference.
CATHERINE TOWNSEND
Another strong all-around athlete on our list, who is also a member of the WHS Hall of Fame, Townsend was a four-year player and captain as a senior. She was named a Cape Ann League All-Star in both her junior and senior seasons, and was also named a Lowell Sun All-Star as a senior. In addition, she was selected to play for two years on the New-Mass Field Hockey Team, which consisted of players from New Hampshire and Massachusetts to compete in a national tournament in West Palm Beach, Florida and later in Palm Springs, California. The Palm Springs team captured their division title against some of the best field hockey players in the country.
She went on to play softball in college.
COACH: JAN CASSIDY-WOOD
This is a slam dunk choice, but certainly you can't mention Cassidy without her sidekick and longtime friend and assistant coach Jan Urquhart as the two of them made a fantastic duo for decades. Cassidy is regarded as the greatest female coach in WHS history, finishing with a record of 233-43-52 with 10 league titles, 12 first place finishes, 13 state tournament appearances, ranging from 1970 to 1992.
LINE-UP: So if I play Coach Cassidy for the day, and I'm handed this team of 32 players, I wouldn't even know where to start except Megan Donnelly would be the center-midfielder. If push came to shove, I think I would have a 5-4-1 line-up, putting five forwards out there with Sheila Burns, Cutone, Bellissimo, Robinson and Ryan, to go with Donnelly, Crowley, O'Connell and Paula Burns in the middle, and back on defense would be Zwicker. In net is impossible to pick between the three, but I think the slightest bit of edge goes to Martiniello.
