BRIDGEWATER — Lauren and Erin McIntyre have had plenty of experience being teammates, having played together on a pair of Tewksbury High Girls Lacrosse teams, back in 2018 and 2019 until Lauren’s graduation from TMHS in 2019. But playing against each other, now that was an entirely different story and was something the McIntyre sisters had never experienced.
Until this past Saturday, that is, when the siblings squared off as college opponents, with Lauren, who is a junior defender, suiting up for Worcester State University and Erin, a freshman midfielder/defender, taking the field for host Bridgewater State. The big sister prevailed in this one, with Lauren and her Lancer teammates taking a 10-9 thriller over Erin and the Bears.
While this game had some major MASCAC playoff implications, with Worcester State securing the No. 3 seed with the win and Bridgewater having to settle for fourth with the loss, the biggest memory to come out of this game will not be the final score, but rather the experience of squaring off against each other for the first time, as well as the tremendous family support for both players.
“It was pretty crazy, the whole game was back-and-forth and back-and-forth, so I was glad we were able to win,” Lauren said. “It was great to have so many family members there and then the Tewksbury High Lacrosse team was there as well. Literally everyone from our family was there. When Erin decided to go to Bridgewater and everyone realized we would be going up against each other, we knew they wouldn’t miss it. These two teams have had a great rivalry for many years.”
The rivalry between the two schools is indeed an intense one, especially with playoff seeding on the line. But even with that brewing, it was sometimes hard for the sisters to not pull for each other.
“It was so weird going up against Erin, because we have always been so close and have always supported each other,” Lauren said. “When she was in the circle taking a draw, I wanted to be like “Go Erin”, but I had to remember that we were playing in a game against each other.”
The experience was a different one for Erin as well. From playing together on the same teams, to preparing for those seasons by training together and lifting at Boyle’s Fitness Factory, or going on long runs, she had always been on the same side as her big sister. Needless to say, the adjustment took a moment or two.
“The entire year, I have been wanting to tell her about our games and different plays that worked for us, but I knew I couldn’t, because we would be playing against each other,” Erin said. “It was really kind of weird, because we have always played together, so it was weird looking at her from a different point of view as an opponent instead of just as my sister. She was running the ball down at one point and I wanted to so ‘Go Lauren’, but I knew I couldn’t do that.”
As much as they support each other and of course root for each other, there was still something on the line on Saturday, even beyond the MASCAC playoff seeding. Namely, bragging rights. The big sister got it this time, but the younger sister is waiting in the wings for another chance, whether it be in the unlikely event of a rematch later in the MASCAC Tournament, or when the two rivals square off again next season.
“I was saying to my team before the game, that we can’t lose this because it is for bragging rights,” Erin said. “But after the game and after the handshakes, I was able to give Lauren a hug and congratulate her. Some of my teammates were kidding me, asking why I was hugging her, but at that point, she was back to being my sister and was no longer an opponent.”
Lauren is also looking forward to squaring off again in the future, but for the moment, she took some pleasure in getting the upper hand this time around, especially since she and Erin came so close to being teammates once again at the college level.
“I am definitely looking forward to playing against Erin again. Last season we beat Bridgewater three times, and it was the first time in something like 22 years we had beaten them, because they always have a great program,” Lauren said. “Erin was choosing between and Worcester and Bridgewater, so I was telling her at the time that she made the wrong choice. It was a great game on Saturday, and I am just glad we came out on top.”
As enjoyable as it was to face one another as opponents, nothing could compare with how much the sisters enjoyed playing together as members of the Redmen Lacrosse team. You can hear the pride in Lauren’s voice when she talks about her younger sister.
“It was awesome playing together in high school and it was cool to see her start off as a freshman and just get better,” Lauren said. “You don’t always know what to do as a freshman, so it was cool to see her grow as a player and get more confident. It was so great in this game to see how much she has grown as a player as well.”
“It was so much fun playing together in high school,” Erin added. “We were a big part of the offense, because we were both playing attack at the time, so she would assist on my goals and I would assist on hers. It was so great playing with her because we always knew what the other was going to do.”
Tewksbury High Girls Lacrosse coach Erin Murphy remembers very well what it like having Lauren and Erin in her lineup together, but even more than that, she remembers the commitment they showed to their team and the sport of lacrosse.
“The McIntyre sisters have been some of the greatest kids I have been able to coach so far in my career. They are compassionate and hardworking young ladies and truly were a joy to coach,” Murphy said. “On the field, Lauren and Erin were able to put numbers up on the board for us, but I also believe a real asset they both possessed was in making plays and setting up opportunities for teammates as well.
“They were also both extremely committed to their high school program which can be difficult to find as lacrosse isn't usually our athlete’s number one sport. But because of aspirations after high school, each girl was able to organize the team in off-season play and really keep the team focused and motivated both at practice and during games. It has been said many times but the MVC is tough for girls' lacrosse and having solid, dependable leaders like Lauren and Erin was invaluable to me as their coach.”’
And while separated now, both sisters have continued to excel at the college level, with Lauren in a regular starting role with Worcester State, having started 14-of-17 games for the Lancers, with 26 ground balls to her credit, which is good for fifth on the team and second among defensemen. She added to her totals with two ground balls and a caused turnover in Saturday’s win and says that the college experience has been a great one for both her and her sister.
“Being able to play lacrosse at the college level has pushed us to become better athletes,” Lauren said. “We have learned so much from our coaches and teammates and we are extremely lucky to have picked the schools we did!”
Erin meanwhile, after switching off between midfield and defense for much of the year, has settled into a role on defense recently, playing in all 16 games for the Bears and starting in ten of them as just a freshman. She has scored seven goals on the season and has 27 ground balls to her credit, good for fourth on the team. She had two ground balls, two draw controls and two caused turnovers on Saturday.
The transition to the college game can be a difficult one for many players, but Erin seems to have adapted very well.
“There is a huge difference between high school and college,” Erin said. “You can definitely see who really loves the sport, because it takes a huge commitment and a lot more time. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Murphy, for one, has not been surprised to see how well her former players have done at the college level.
“Both players are incredibly coachable athletes and I believe this is evident watching them now at the collegiate level. Lauren and Erin each played attack for me, Erin primarily in the midfield position, and now both players spend a lot of minutes on the defensive end,” said Murphy. “I was really blown away by Lauren defensively on Saturday. Her field awareness and reaction time is great and I was so proud to see how she has developed into a really all-around player. I am more used to seeing Erin on both ends of the field. She too continues to be a solid presence — I found especially in the defense to offense transition. She is getting great minutes as a freshman and I am very proud.
“This is something I was definitely hopeful of when Lauren and Erin joined their college teams. They work hard and when they set their minds to something it is clear they are willing to work to get it. What I was surprised at was Lauren's transition to defense but watching her play the way she did Saturday it looked like a natural fit!”
Having Murphy and the lacrosse team along with so many family members, made Saturday’s game even more special for the Lauren and Erin. The support they have always received from their parents, Denise and Jim, has always been crucial to their success as athletes and as students, and Saturday was no exception, with Denise and Jim, along with a multitude of others in attendance for the game.
“We definitely have the best family ever. Our parents are always working, but they still make it to all of our games,” Lauren said. “We were so glad we had so many friends and family there and it was also so great having the high school lacrosse team and coaches there. The coaches noticed how much we had grown as players, so that was great to hear that from them”
Erin pointed to her parents support as being especially critical when things are not going as well as she would like.
“Our parents have always been so supportive. My dad leaves work early just so he can come to our games, and they both always encourage us with everything,” Erin said. “If we have a bad game and are feeling down, they always point out the positives from the game to try and encourage us. They have been so great to us.
“This game was really different, because usually it is just our parents, or Lauren coming to see me or me going to see her. Our entire family was there, along with the high school lacrosse team, so it was very motivating. It was great to have so many people there supporting us.”
