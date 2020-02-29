TEWKSBURY — Since emerging as an elite player during his sophomore year, Campbell Pierce has been the face of the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' ice hockey team for the past three years.
And now he's the face of the league.
This past week, the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League announced that Pierce, a senior captain forward on the Redmen team, is the Division 2 Player of the Year.
In the regular season, Pierce helped lead the Redmen to a 14-3-3 overall record, while in 18 games, he has scored 18 goals and added 17 assists. He plays along side linemates Will O'Keefe and Jason Cooke, who have formed an incredible first line which has combined to score 53 goals and add 57 assists for 110 points, while they have plus-minus ratings of +29, +35 and +30, respectively.
If you ask Pierce, the recognition by the league should have been spread out.
"I think the award should go to the entire (forward line)," he said. "Nothing would have happened without them. The other two guys have done just as much as I have."
On Tuesday night, Pierce scored two goals and added an assist in the team's 4-0 win over North Reading in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament. His first goal, a wrist shot to the opposite top corner coming early in the third period, gave him point number 100 in his career. In the 20 years that Derek Doherty has been the coach, only three other players have reached triple-digits including Derek and Ryan Petti, and Doherty's son, Ryan.
"It was nice (to get the 100 points), but it really reflects on the guys on my line," he said after the win. "They are the best linemates to have and I couldn’t do it without them."
O'Keefe is line to reach the plateau next as he has 92 points.
After finishing with 17 points as a freshman, Pierce was rotated between forward and defense throughout his sophomore year and for the first half of last year, before getting moved up to form that terrific line with O'Keefe and Cooke. The three of them all bring something different to the table. O'Keefe has explosive speed, Cooke brings has speed, size, strength and a lethal shot, and Pierce has size, tremendous skating ability, can shoot, can set-up, but also plays terrific in all three zones.
"They are just great to play with," Pierce said. "They are both smart and they are both so skilled. You can't pick two better guys to play with. Will has the speed and the finesse and Jason has underrated speed, he is fast and he also has the shot. I just really love playing with the two of them."
Last year the three of them were a big part in the team's tremendous post-season run that lasted to the Boston Garden, losing to a superior Canton team, 6-2. Before that loss came some dramatic victories, two in overtime.
"It was thrilling. There's no feeling like we had with those wins and getting to the Garden. It was the best feeling of our hockey careers so far," said Pierce.
Last Thursday, Pierce and the Redmen knocked past Wilmington, 3-2, in the regular season final. Pierce scored the game winner coming early in the third period.
"I thought we played well and it was a classic Tewksbury and Wilmington game," he said. "No matter how good one team is, it's always about whoever plays harder wins the game and I thought we played harder today."
That goal for Pierce also gave him point number 99 in his career. He finished with 17 as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore, 27 as a junior and has 35 this year, giving him 45 goals and 55 assists, to go with his three straight MVC All-Conference selections, and the previous two years he was also a Lowell Sun All-Star.
"Campbell is smart, he's skilled, he's a great team player," said head coach Derek Doherty. "He just sets the tone out there. He's just been so huge for this program. He leads by example, he's not a big vocal guy and he just goes out there and plays. He makes everyone around him better."
This post-season will most likely be the end of his varsity days for Pierce. He said he plans on attending UMass-Amherst and will try out for the Club Team. He's played the game a very long time, following the footsteps of his father Kevin, who was a captain at Winchester High and at UConn, his brothers Colin and Colby, who played at Central Catholic and Tewksbury, respectively. Colby was a captain of the team two years ago.
"In my family we're always thinking about hockey or playing hockey," said Pierce to the Lowell Sun last December. "We build a rink in my back yard every year. Playing out there is a lot of fun. We don't wear pads or anything. My brothers have toughened me up by putting plenty of elbows in my face. Playing against them definitely made me a better player."
