BRIDGEWATER – One of the many great things about sports is there's so many storylines – hence one of the reasons why I'm a sportswriter, so I can tell stories (hopefully you have enjoyed some over the decades).
When it comes to the Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball team, the storylines come from every angle, there's just so many compelling ones to describe.
Let's start with the obvious one. The Redmen finished 3-7 last year only to reach the Division 3 state semi-final game on Tuesday night, losing an epic contest against another outstanding team, Old Rochester Regional. The match went to five sets and in the last four sets, the teams were tied or ahead by a point a combined 68 times. The Bulldogs ended up coming out on top, 3-2.
Push the score aside for a minute and think about this for a second. The Tewksbury Volleyball team won three games last year – three! That's the same amount of games they won in this new playoff system – never mind the 15 before that.
How do you go from three wins to the state semi-final game? That's like landing Tom Brady in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
“You work really, really hard and you have to have a lot of trust in your teammates knowing that they will get there,” answered head coach Alli Luppi. “We were really young last year and it was a lot of work and we struggled too at varying levels. You have your kids who are super committed and who have been here for a while and then you have your brand-new players and that can be a really challenging dynamic. Last year we worked through all of that and this year the girls just seemed to be more confident and little more comfortable with each other and that allowed us to do really, really well.”
Storyline No. 2 is the height – well lack thereof on Tewksbury's side. Old Rochester clearly dominated in that aspect and were a force at the net with their three star players 6-foot-1 star Sally Butler, Maggie Brogoli and Sydnee Pires. Tewksbury's tallest player McKayla Conley, who plays the middle blocker spot, was out sick, therefore Madelyn Montejo, who doesn't stand anywhere close to 6-feet-1, was asked to fill in as the team's middle blocker. She came into the game with limited playing time over the last few games, was thrown into the fire in the team's biggest game in program history, and she was matched up against someone, who basically towered over her. Yet, Montejo was excellent – truly excellent. She ended up with seven kills, had a handful of big plays – and was consistent with her game all night.
“(Madelyn) did (play great) and I am so proud of her. She did exactly what we needed her to do. Go in there, slow down the ball. I'm not looking for stuff blocks, but enough to slow the ball down so we can get a dig out of it,” said Luppi. “She came alive there which was awesome and then she started hitting the ball in some great spots. She did absolutely everything that we needed her to do and that was fantastic to see.”
Storyline No. 3 comes into the hands of junior libero Carrina Barron, who continues to become a better defensive player than Ozzie Smith, or in today's world, Abby Dahlkemper. Last week Barron was named to the All-State team, and during my 28 years here, she and her coach Alli Luppi are the two best players I have ever witnessed wearing Tewksbury colors. Barron is going places in this game, not just because of her talents and defensive skills, but her leadership on and off the court is second to none. After the match had ended, she was asked to give her thoughts on coming one win away from reaching the state final.
“I think they are a great team and I think we played extremely well. The first set obviously didn't go as planned, but we fought back and got it to five (sets) and we made it really close and I'm very proud of us,” she said.
Barron was then asked about the height advantage and how difficult it must have been for the Redmen to get the ball past the 'Dogs big blockers and front row players.
"It was intense. They had very good hitters and that obviously showed during the sets. (Despite their height advantage) I thought we still played really well and we got some digs off of it and we also got some blocks, too. Obviously they had the height advantage and in volleyball that's sometimes a big factor, especially in the fifth set when they got some big blocks. Maybe we could have covered a little better, but that's OK,” she said.
Storyline No. 4 is the play that Tewksbury received from the twins, Katie and Madison Cueva. As Athletic Director Ron Drouin said, “those two played their tails off” and they certainly did. The two of them can really strike a volleyball. It's just too bad they can't do it together again in a Tewksbury uniform … but they will be back together on the softball diamond this spring. They were part of last year's storyline with the softball team reaching the Division 2 North Sectional Final.
The Cueva sisters will be gigantic losses for this Redmen volleyball when they players come back next year. However, the team returns Barron, as well as players like Kiley Kennedy (40 assists in Old Rochester game), Jennie Lester, Ava Fernandes, Montejo, Vanessa Green, Victoria Rowe and McKayla Conely, who will have their hopes set of going a step further next year and reaching that state final. Hey, stranger things have happened, like a team winning three games and then reaching the state semi-finals the year after.
“Last year was a building year for us. We worked on our teamwork. We went into that season with a bunch of new girls and we went in knowing that we probably wouldn't win a lot. We came into this year with improved teamwork, we were getting to so many of those loose balls and we just all played really well,” said Barron.
Indeed they did.
Tewksbury played fantastic on Tuesday and played fantastic all season long.
That fantastic play is why this 2021 team is the best to ever play in TMHS history.
Now that's a pretty good story to tell.
