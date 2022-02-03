BOSTON – The old saying is stats don't always tell the whole story and that's certainly the case with the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Track-and-Field team's performance during Saturday's Division 4 Eastern Mass State Relay Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Tewksbury wasn't able to have any of its groups finish in the top six, therefore as a team they didn't score any points. But that doesn't take away many solid performances as this extremely young and inexperienced team continues to get better throughout the season.
“We had a handful of teams place in the top ten and a bunch of great performances as well by athletes who had to run multiple relays,” said first-year head coach Lauren Polimeno. “I'm beyond proud of the performances we saw today.”
The distance medley relay team just missed out on placing, taking seventh overall with a combined time of 12:03.42 and that was Nick Alvarado, Austin Mannetta, Tristan Leslie and Will Eskenas.
“Will ran an outstanding mile leg of the DMR, running 4:59.7. He then came right back and ran an outstanding anchor leg in the 4x400 which is the race right after the DMR and his split was 58.10. Not bad for a tough double,” said Polimeno.
Eskenas joined Kyle Adams, Will Humphrey and Drew Rennell to finished 12th in the 4x400 race with a time of 3:56.54. Adams also joined with Kodie LeGrand and Alex Naghibi to throw 105-08.50 in the shot put to finish ninth.
Mannetta also had a strong day, part of that seventh place race, which came after being a part of the 4x800 relay team which finished 17th overall with a time of 10:20.70.
“Another outstanding performance today was Austin Mannetta, who not only doubled and ran two 800-meter legs today, but ran faster in his second 800 than the first,” said Polimeno. “His first 800 was 2:26.7, while his second was 2:25.3. This is a very difficult task to accomplish, running that consistently for two races is awesome. I am very glad that he is only a freshman and we get to have him on the team for another three years.”
The sprint medley A and B teams finished 13th and 19th. The 'A' team consisted of Ian Sphritzer, Eric Impink, Mario Ruiz and Alvarado finished at 4:13.39 and then the 'B' team was Ben Piccolo, Brady McDermott, Evan Festa and Mannetta, who had a time of 4:31.78.
Rounding out the events included two teams in each the 5x50-shuttle dash and the 4x200. The 4x50 'A' team was Alex Arbogast along with Will Trodden, Naghibi and Robert Branchand, who came in 18th at 24.87 seconds and then 'B' team had Piccolo, Sphritzer, Shea Moynihan and McDermott place 26th at 26.64 seconds.
The first team in the 4x200 was Arbogast, Trodden, Rennell and Humphrey as they came in 18th at 1:45.45 and then the second team was Adams, Naghibi, Moynihan and Branchand, who were 28th at 1:51.61.
“Ben Piccolo and Eric Impink both usually do shot put during the meets and both of them stepped up and took a place on the running relays for this meet and performed very well,” said Polimeno. “I am very proud of both of them.”
Tewksbury will be back in action this weekend with the State Coaches Invitational to be held back at the RLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.