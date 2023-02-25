BOSTON — In one weekend, Emily Sessa has done the unthinkable.
Not only was the former Tewksbury Memorial High School track star part of four first places at the America East championships, the sixth-year graduate student was crowned the NCAA National Track athlete of the week en route to UMass Lowell’s first indoor women’s conference title in program history.
Edging Albany by just a half a point, it’s safe to say every single one of Sessa’s 25 points contributed to the River Hawks coming out on top.
But she didn’t want to take any of the credit.
“I just want to emphasize how much the team sacrificed and put on the line for that weekend,” said Sessa. “We won by half a point. Every single person matters and I hope they all feel that way because we wouldn’t have done it without them.
“That half point, every single person that stepped on the line matters. Whether you made finals or you didn’t, or whether you’re just in the stands cheering, every single person matters. Coming back with a team title for everyone to celebrate is the best feeling.”
Sessa earned first place honors in the 1,000 meter run (2:55.67) as well as the 1-mile run (4:52.69). In addition, she was part of a pair of first place relay teams, the 4x800 relay (9:11.21) and the distance medley relay (11:51.43).
“Emily winning two events and being on two winning relays is phenomenal and as far as good of a weekend I think of any athlete I’ve ever coached in a championship meet has had,” said head coach Gary Gardner. “We can’t overstate what she did.
“We just found out this afternoon that she was NCAA national athlete of the week for track and field, so that’s how good of a weekend she had being recognized across the country.”
In the 1K race, Sessa said that the first place title could have gone to a number of different runners.
“The 1K could have went to (teammate) Izzy (Giesing) easily,” said Sessa, noting that Giesling finished just .18 seconds behind her for second place. “She is competing again this upcoming weekend and going for an NCAA qualifier. She one hundred percent could have out kicked me to that finish. It really doesn’t matter (about) those gold titles for me. It’s the overall championship that I would take any day over the medals that I got.”
Another teammate, Kenzie Doyle pushed Sessa to win the mile. Sessa had her time of 4:52.69 with Doyle right there at 4:53.30.
“Going into the mile, me and Kenzie were the top two, and basically worked together,” said Sessa. “She knew I wanted a gold medal because I’ve never had an individual one, so that was very special.”
While the individual titles were special, so was joining up with a close friend, and a long time teammate between Tewksbury High and now UMass Lowell in Tatum Pecci. The two paired up with Giesling and Rachel Thomas to win the distance medley relay with a combined time of 11:51.43.
“(This relay title is) definitely very special,” said Sessa. “Going into the weekend I’ve never gotten a gold medal, so coming off of Saturday night with the (distance medley relay) win was huge. I was ecstatic. And to be on the relay with Tatum was really special because we both went to Tewksbury together.”
Finally, Sessa was part of the first place 4x800 relay team along with Dantia Braccio, Nubia Pereira and Giesling and they came across the finish line in 9:11.21.
The four first places and the many other outstanding performances by her teammates, allowed UML to win, but also finish ahead of Albany, another outstanding program, who has bested the River Hawks in recent history.
“It’s crazy. We have never been close to Albany in the six years that I’ve been here,” she recalled. “So we really were just going into the weekend thinking we have a chance. Being so close points wise, coming home even losing by two points would have been really special as well because we’ve never put up a fight like that.”
When Sessa takes a step back on her six year UML career, she’s not hoping her personal accolades are what is remembered by the program the most.
“I’ve been on the team with so many different people past and present that when I came as a freshman,” said Sessa. “The girls really paved the way to us now being a very winning team. They shaped me into who I am now and I hope that me as a sixth year can do the same for those underclassmen.”
Sessa was unsure of returning for her final year of eligibility due to COVID, but was swayed in coming back for another season in River Hawk blue when she learned her sister Rachel was coming to Lowell for her graduate year.
“It’s definitely really special,” said Emily. “It made staying for a sixth year a lot easier. Knowing that she was coming here for her grad year and loving all the girls that I’m already with, and now having the opportunity to run with my sister again, it was a no brainer to stay.”
The Sessa sisters ran together in the cross country season where they helped UML capture a conference title. Due to a stress fracture. Rachel Sessa was sidelined last weekend, but was on hand to watch her sister put forth a historical performance.
“Sophomore year Emily really turned the corner and started competing well,” said Gardner. “Since then, she’s been awesome. She’s helped us win a couple cross country titles and she’s helped us win now our first track title. That’s a cool distinction and to do it in such a cool fashion and scoring that many points and winning four events is awesome.”
