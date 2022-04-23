BOSTON/WILMINGTON – Michelle Mallon always dreamt of running and finishing the Boston Marathon. Eight weeks ago she was given that opportunity as she matched up with a local charity foundation. In the back of her mind, she knew that she could do it, since after all she had done three Disney Marathons in Florida.
Just four days before Mallon, a fourth grade teacher in Andover, took the line at the 126th annual Boston Marathon and first on Patriots Day since 2019, she got a little emotional thinking about that famous left-hand turn onto Boylston Street.
So when Monday came and she had already made that turn and was a few hundred feet away from crossing that finish line, she quickly realized that not only was she meeting that lifetime dream head on, but also fulfilling another one. In a matter of seconds, she finished her first Boston Marathon and met one of her all-time idols.
“Ironically (last Thursday) I had read a book to my students, the 'Picture Book' from Kathrine Switzer. In the Picture Book there's a scene where it shows her taking the left onto Boylston Street and when I was reading that to my students, I got a little teary eyed thinking this going to be me in four days,” said the 38-year-old.
Back in 1967, Switzer became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as an officially competitive runner. She was assaulted during the race by Jock Semple, before her boyfriend, Thomas Miller pushed him down, so she could finish the race.
While being energized by the incredible crowd on hand as Mallon crossed the finish line with a time of 5:07.07, lo and behold who was among the crowd, cheering the runners on?
“There was Kathrine Switzer, right at the finish line when I finished. I ran right up to her and got a picture with her and it was just the culmination of multiple dreams that came true, all in one short moment. To read her story, get teary eyed and that have her there when I finished watching her cheer on runners as they crossed the line, was just an amazing experience,” said Mallon.
While Switzer ran in her 50th Boston Marathon, this was the first one for Mallon. A graduate of WHS in 2000, she didn't participate in sports, outside of two years of cheerleading and then outside of the school, several years of karate.
“I was not a runner. In high school, I remember my Physical Education teachers saying to me 'will you please just run the mile. You are athletic' and I would say 'I'm good, I'll just walk it'. If I could ever go to them now and say 'I just ran Boston' (they would be stunned),” she said with a laugh.
After graduating from WHS, Mallon attended Wheelock College and earned both her Undergraduate and Masters Degrees in Elementary Education. For the past 14 years she has been teaching in Andover, and several years before she landed that job, she started to take part in some local 5K road races.
“About 17 years ago, my Mom (Theresa Russo) and I, signed up for the Feaster-Five Road Race in Andover. At that time, I worked at Boston Sports Club, so there were a lot of people in our gym who did that race. We did that for a few years and that kind of became our annual tradition,” explained Michelle.
That tradition turned into another one.
“Then her and I saw an ad in one of the Runner's Magazines for the Princess Half Marathon (in Florida) and that was right around the time I moved out from my parents house so we were looking for something to do together. We did our first one and we were just hooked. We made that our annual trip year-to-year and (recently) we just finished our fourteenth one.”
While Mallon has done 14 half marathons and three Disney Marathons, she was hoping that someday she would get a chance to put her feet down on the 26.2 mile trek through Hopkinton and Boston.
“Growing up (outside) of Boston, I always went to the marathon and I loved doing that. I'm more of the running in a sparkly skirt, smiling the whole way and giving the five-highs, so qualifying for Boston has always been something that's been (on my radar). It's so inspirational reading all of the stories from everyone, but I'm five-feet tall so I'm not a super long stride runner, I'm more of the cheer squad type. It's always been a dream of mine and the two places that I would ever run a marathon are Disney and Boston. I have done three Disney ones so I checked that off, and the opportunity to run Boston came very quickly this year and I said 'I'm in'.”
Through a friend of a friend, Mallon hooked up with 'Team Walker', which is “a nonprofit organization providing an array of therapeutic residential, educational, and community-based programs for children facing emotional, behavioral, and learning challenges.”
“I was matched up and (Team Walker) had some bibs and were looking for runners. I found out how much I needed to raise, and I had just eight weeks (to raise the money and train). Ironically the charity is special education and therapy unit organization. As a teacher, I was like that's pretty awesome so I said 'I'm in'. At that time (back in February) I was running a half marathon a week later, so I just figured that I would keep my training from there and then (Monday) happened. The organization was awesome – there were only four or five of us, so it was a smaller team.”
While Mallon has been doing marathons and half marathons alone or with her mother, she's also been a part of Wilmington's Sole Sisters Club.
“I have two little kids so I don't get the chance to go out with the Sole Sisters as often, but the camaraderie that they bring to Wilmington the surrounding towns is just amazing,” said Mallon, referring to the handful of other SSC runners and the large group of members who volunteered to help the Boston Athletic Association. “I jumped on the bus with them in the morning, so the entire day from start to finish was just awesome. My family was out on Haverford Street with all of their matching shirts. My kids were out there for three or four hours waiting for me. To get those hugs and kisses and make that left onto Boylston was just unbelievable.”
Mallon ended up meeting her husband Brendan and kids Kyler and Lennox on Haverford Street. But well before that, she didn't know if she could meet them for those much needed hugs and kisses.
“I stepped up to that starting line and then on mile four, I got to some hills and I was like 'oh, I don't know if I can do this again' but by Mile 16, I was like 'I'm ready to sign up for next year. This is awesome'. It was just a dream come true from start to finish,” she said.
If would like to donate on behalf of 'Team Walker' and Michelle Mallon, you may do so by logging onto: givenandgain.com/ap/michelle-mallon-raising-funds-for-walker-inc/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.