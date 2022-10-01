TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team played a great game, Monday afternoon at the high school's Turf Field, but it was Methuen that came up with the only goal of the game, with just 2:42 left, to take a 1-0 victory.
The loss drops the Redmen to 3-4 on the season, but they will have a chance to even their record, Wednesday night (6 p.m.), when they play the Rangers again, this time at the lower turf field at Nicholson Stadium.
It was still a scoreless game, Monday, heading into the fourth quarter, and that is when Tewksbury had its best chance to go-ahead. A few penalty corners, some scrambles in front of the net and some nice moves on offense failed to produce a goal.
Most of the pressure was down the other end for the rest of the quarter, and goalie Avery Della Piana not only was her outstanding self in net, she got help from her defense which twice blocked shots heading in.
The Rangers even hit the post once, and had another goal called back by one of the officials.
With under three minutes to play, Methuen had a corner and the ball came to a player named Frirso at the upper left side of the circle. Della Piana came out to challenge her, but instead she passed to Putnam, who was closer to the left end line, and she fired a shot between two defenders guarding the posts.
"In this game the defense and Della Piana worked extremely hard, as always," said Redmen coach Jamie Bruno. Our defenders saved goals for us as well. It was a big team effort." Tewksbury got big defensive efforts by Abigail Mahoney, Olivia Ward, Kallie Mangan, Reilley Whalen, and Emily Carney.
"Avery Della Piana had an amazing 26 saves in the game," said Bruno. "We can’t ask for more than that. We worked extremely hard but we have to find a way to take pressure off our defense."
Neither team had any dangerous chances in the first quarter, and Methuen stepped up the pressure some of the second quarter, with Della Piana making six saves and a defenseman making another.
The Rangers kept amping up the pressure in the third and fourth quarters until they finally broke through with time winding down.
"It’s not a lack of effort by anyone, we just need to execute better on corners, penalty hits, and moving the ball up to the offense," said Bruno. "We will work on these things and try to bounce back against Methuen on Wednesday night at Methuen. I am extremely proud though of how hard this group works every game. They bring everything they have each game. This was a great game and congrats to Methuen on finishing on that corner."
The most recent week began with a convincing, 5-0 victory over Bedford, which gave the Redmen a 3-2 record at the time.
Tewksbury got a pair of goals from Amanda Ogden, and one each from Alex Macauda, Gabrielle Couillard and Erin Costello. Kat Schille, Macauda and Couillard had assists. Goalie Avery Della Piana got her second shutout of the season.
"The defense played an excellent game," said Bruno. "We hit the ball hard up the field, and established a great flow in our offensive game."
The Redmen ran into a buzzsaw on Friday when they hosted Triton at TMHS Turf Field. The Vikings proved to be too much to handle in the 4-0 loss.
"This was a very strong team that was very fast at the attacking and midfield positions," said Bruno. "We never quit but struggled to move the ball up the field. This was our first game where we struggled to get a shot on goal. We ran hard and never gave up but just struggled to get a rhythm going, offensively."
In addition to Wednesday night's rematch with the Rangers, Tewksbury's busy week includes a road game with Andover on Friday (3:45 p.m.) at Lovely Stadium, and a home game Monday night (7 p.m.) at Doucette Field. It will be the first home game of the season at Doucette, a place that seems to give the Redmen an extra boost of energy. Maybe it is the smell of buttered popcorn emanating from the snack stand.
• • •
On Sunday, the entire TMHS Field Hockey program took part in the annual Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk held in Boston. The program was able to raise $851.92 towards breast cancer research, and patient support.
“I felt this was a walk we should take part in because of the cause and Pat Ryser, the former field hockey coach, had the field hockey program participate in this walk every year. The coaching staff and the captains felt this was a tradition we should start up again within the program. Being part of a sports allows us to do great things and help others and this group did that.”
