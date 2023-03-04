Want to know what kind of captain Nick Calouro is for the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team?
Watch him skate onto the ice before the start of each period.
As he prepares to stretch out, he slides on the ice on both knees and twirls around in a circle four or five times. He usually comes to a stop right next to a few teammates as they prepare for battle.
A perfect landing every time, and one that's usually accompanied by a smile.
It looks fun.
It has to be fun.
“I started that my sophomore year,” said Calouro with a laugh. “I loved it and I said ‘I guess I’ll stick with it.’ It just happens to work every time.”
The Ram senior has a habit of making things work on the ice.
A four-year varsity player, the Tewksbury resident is a versatile center for a Shawsheen team that opens play in the Div. 4 state tournament on Thursday at home against Hamilton-Wenham.
With a victory against the Generals, Shawsheen will face either 12th-seeded Cohasset/Hull or 21st-seeded Swampscott.
The fifth-seeded Rams faced Hamilton-Wenham earlier this season and won by a 6-0 score, but Calouro isn’t about to take the playoff opener for granted.
“The way I look at it,” he said, “even though we have seen this team in the past, playoffs are a whole different game. Every team is going to come to play.”
The Rams bring a 16-3-1 overall record into the contest and Calouro is one of the reasons why.
He has ten goals and five assists while also skating on Shawsheen’s penalty kill and power play.
Last year, Calouro agreed to switch from left wing to center and the move paid off for the Rams.
“Coach asked if I could play center and I said ‘I could try it,’” Calouro recalled. “I loved it and I love it now.”
“He has good instincts, he hustles and he’s probably one of the fastest kids on the ice all of the time,” Baker said. “We kind of put him in that role because as a centerman you have to play defensive hockey as well as the offensive hockey and he’s done a real good job. He’s one of our most consistent players all season.”
In typical Calouro fashion, he got right down to business after learning of his new role.
He quickly started working on faceoffs in practice with assistant coach Cory Suprey.
“After practice or during certain drills he would just sit there and drop puck after puck,” Calouro said. “We would just sit there working at it, trying different angles and different types of strategies. I’ve definitely grown taking faceoffs. I feel a lot better now with them.”
Baker isn’t surprised when Calouro puts in extra work.
It’s one of the reasons that No. 3 on the Shawsheen roster was voted a captain this season by his teammates.
“As coaches, we all kind of narrow it down to four or five kids that we think are going to get (captain),” Baker said. “Calouro was the majority of our picks because of the fact that he’s such a super-nice kid. If he sees one of the freshmen standing there after practice or after a game, he’d say right away ‘Do you need a ride home?’ or he would have them jump in his truck and he'd wait with them in the parking lot until their parents came to pick them up. He does the little stuff that a lot of kids wouldn’t even think of doing, obviously proving he was brought up the right way.”
Baker said when he takes votes for captain, he also asks that players include notes on why players are being selected and most of Calouro’s nominations had stories like that.
“He’s a great kid on and off the ice,” added Baker. “He’s going to be successful when he leaves (Shawsheen). He’ll probably own a company some day and do wonders.”
Calouro is in the plumbing shop at Shawsheen and hopes to stay in the field after he graduates, but he’s still focused on hockey at the moment and leading the Rams along with assistant captains Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington and Brady Darcey of Billerica.
“I’ve known since my freshman year that I wanted to be a captain,” he said. “I’ve been playing hockey since I was three-and-a-half, it’s the only sport I’ve ever played so I’ve always been 100 percent into it. When I heard that I got captain this year, I couldn’t even describe how excited I was.”
Calouro admits, he recalls waiting with some of the younger players after team events last year.
“When I was a freshman, you’re very scared,” he said. “You’re at a whole new school and if you’re playing varsity sports, you’re playing against kids that are two or three years older than you. I remember we had a few pasta parties during the season and a few kids were waiting for their parents (afterward). I’m not going to leave them there by themselves. I feel it was just the right thing to do I guess you could say. One of the biggest things is that’s the way I was raised. My parents raised me the right way.”
Calouro knows the end of this hockey season will likely mean the end of his competitive hockey career, and the end of those super-cool twirly things he does on the ice before each period.
“It’s definitely sad, but it’s also what kind of keeps you motivated,” he said. “This could be your last week of just even practices. This could be my last game ever. That sinks in on you and you just have to put in your all at that point. It’s do or die when it comes to the tournament.”
Putting in his all is certainly nothing new to Nick Calouro.
“He’s awesome,” added Baker. “He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
