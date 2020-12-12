This story was written by Rick Cooke in the Town Crier back in 1985 after the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team went undefeated, including winning the Super Bowl.
TEWKSBURY — The dream season is over, and for the Tewksbury High School Redmen, it ended perfectly. Coach Bob Aylward and his program have reached the heights, the epitome of what high school football is all about following Saturday's pulsating and impressive 24-13 Division II Super Bowl victory over Bridgewater-Raynham at Sullivan Stadium.
The Redmen (11-0-0) defeated all potential taken in 1985, finally dominating (yet still somehow managing to make the contest exciting) a Bridgewater-Raynham club that was on a 9-0 unbeaten roll of its' own.
The Redmen had staggered off to a nervous 6-0 halftime advantage and were clinging to an 18-13 lead with 1:37 left in the game thanks to just two big Bridgewater-Raynham plays — a 64 yard inside bolt by John Schlau that cut the margin to 12-7 in the third quarter and a 45 yard Schlau interception return for another TD that sliced the gap to 18-13 in the final stanza.
Yet through it all, the mistakes that were recovered from and the typically risky Redmen play calls that worked, you knew that this team would find a way to win, for they a true champions. The first Merrimack Valley Conference team to win a Division II Super Bowl since Andover in 1974 and 1975. The best team in Tewksbury High School's football history. This is no longer idle boast, for these Redmen proved it all right oat there on the football field.
In the end, Aylward was ever gracious in tossing out the bouquets after accepting the championship plaque, turning to the Tewksbury crowd and crossing himself while on one knee.
“The guys from the Merrimack Valley Conference were terrific in helping as to prepare for this game,” noted Aylward in answering how the Redmen defense (61 points allowed all season) stuffed the vaunted B-R wishbone attack.
Offensively, the Redmen were confident from the outset that they could put points on the scoreboard.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, but overall we just had to go out and do the things that we do best,” offered Aylward.
Tewksbury had every right to be briming with confidence with senior quarterback Rob Aylward at the helm. The cool and confident Aylward fired three touchdown passes and scored the first TMHS Super Bowl TD himself after recovering from a shaky first half start.
Rob misfired on his first five passes of the game, going 3-for-9 for just 32 yards in the opening half. Aylward never lost his cool however, leading the way in the second half with 277 yards of total Tewksbury offense.
Rob once again had plenty of support, most notably from senior tight end Shawn Blades who latched on to TD passes of nine and eight yards. His first score sent TMHS up 12-0 in the third quarter, while his second TD gave the Redmen an 18-7 third quarter cushion.
Quarterback Aylward had earlier given TMHS a 6-0 halftime edge with a one yard QB sneak with just 24 seconds left on the clock.
Before gelling to that typical Tewksbury excitement, a big key to this final victory was the TMHS ability to run inside behind the blocks of tackles Mike Fitzpatrick and Scott Fay; guards Dave French and Mike Healey; and center Jay Kelley. Juniors Kenn Coviello and Brian Aylward combined for 140 yards rushing, and when the Redmen wanted to kill the clock, they did just that with clockwork precision.
“They (BR) looked outstanding defensively on film,” noted Aylward afterward. “I didn't expect that we'd be able to run as well as we did inside. That really is a credit to the job that our kids did inside.”
And when the Redmen needed the big reception to sandwich that inside pounding, there was the three year starter Blades to carry the big play load. “Shawn has been around tor three years, and he and Rob have been throwing to each other since they've been able to walk,” noted Eddie Blades' neighbor.
The Redmen offense set up another roller coaster of a finale when Schaltz intercepted a Rob Aylward middle screen and returned it 45 yards for the touchdown late in the game.
On their ensuing possession, the Redmen were facing a fourth down situation near midfield when they were whistled down for an illegal procedure penalty. On the play, coach Aylward noticed that a split out wide Joe Vecchi was just that wide open with no BR player intending to cover him on the 'potential' punt.
“Frank's (BR coach Almeida) attempt was that he thought he could beat us inside the wing and block Rob's kick.” offered Aylward. who immediately called his son to the sideline while the officials walked off the penalty.
“I just told him, hey Robbie, if Vecchi has got no coverage when they line up again, dump the ball to him.” said the TMHS coach.
And before you could say 'perfect season,' BR came out to cover the punt again with no coverage on Vecchi, and Aylward calmly floated the ball to his receiver, who made one slithery cut at the 20 en route to a 49 yard game breaker of a touchdown.
This may have been the final blow to Bridgewater-Raynham's chances, but a number a big plays had contributed to a steady TMHS march to victory.
Vecchi and senior linebacker Bud MacAllister each had fumble recoveries, with MacAllister recovering on the final TMHS kickoff of the game to spell the end for BR. Tim Boudreau and Vecchi each had key interceptions. Senior tackle Bill Brothers thwarted a two point conversion attempt after BR's final TD, while senior defensive end Chris McHardy came up with a big quarterback sack to stuff a Bridgewater-Raynham drive.
Then there were the key plays that helped to protect the lead. The stops made by the swarming TMHS special teams are included here, as is Mike Healey's nifty pickup of a BR onside kick with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter.
The truth be told. Tewksbury dominated. The statistics don't lie.
The Redmen led in first downs (16-8), total yards (351-192), rushing yards (170-117), passing yards (181-75) and scrimmage plays (67-44).
The champions indeed know that they worked to get here however.
“We had three wins a year ago, and believe me, it's easier to talk after you win,” noted Aylward while patiently answering questions in a circle of reporters.
In the end, the Redmen did what they do best. Their multiple offense clicked at the games' timely points throughout the season, and their defense, anchored by seniors Bob Dunlay, Bill Brothers, Al Piccolo, Chris McHardy, Bud MacAllister, Dave Lindsey and Joe Vecchi, was coached in a technique and executed it perfectly.
The offense will lose the quarterback to graduation along with Blades, Vecchi and guard Mike Healey. What's scary is that the bulk (I don't mean Fitz) of this team returns for 1986.
Tewksbury could just start dreaming again come September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.