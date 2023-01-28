TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High wrestling team won an exciting match against Shawsheen Tech on Saturday during a quad meet in Tewksbury.
Franklin and Melrose, who was 13-0 entering the day’s matches, also participated in the meet.
Tewksbury went 3-0 on the day while the Rams went 2-1, falling only to the Redmen by a 38-32 score in a battle that came down to the last match.
The contest between the Redmen and Rams was a tale of two halves.
Shawsheen outscored Tewksbury 32-4 in the first seven matches and TMHS scored the final 34 points by sweeping the final seven.
“We fell down pretty heavily early but I always thought we had a chance based on our matchups up top," said Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak. "It’s easier said than done, they got some solid kids up there and our kids just executed.”
Tewksbury’s comeback started at 160 pounds where Ryan Fleming pinned Shawsheen’s Ben Goltz.
At 170, Sean Hirtle of the Redmen pinned A.J. Canadas in the second period and Luke Shaw of TMHS took a decision from Ram Jake Metcalfe, 9-4, at 182 pounds, cutting the Shawsheen lead to 32-19.
“Luke Shaw who was back from a shoulder injury had his first match of the year,” Kasprzak said. “He went out and won in a spot where I don’t think Shawsheen was thinking they were going to give points up. That was a big win for him.”
The match at 195 pounds was won by Tewksbury’s Paxton Green, who pinned Mike Sullivan of Shawsheen in just 11 seconds, and a second-period pin by Manny Mongata of the Redmen over Ram John Bishop at 220 pounds brought TMHS to within one, 32-31, with two matches remaining.
“We knew we had the matchups left and there were points out there to take," Kasprzak said. "We knew we thought we had the advantage in the upper weights, but guys had to go out there and step up, we needed bonus points too. Fleming went out, not only did he win, he gets a pin. Hirtle goes out and gets a pin. Manny goes out and gets a pin. You get those extra points and they add up fast.”
“I told the kids, Tewksbury out-toughed us tonight,” Pratt said. “They stuck us more than we stuck them. You have to stay off of your back. It’s a great lesson.”
At heavyweight, an intense match between James Carroll of Tewksbury and Shawsheen’s Austin Malandain ended in a 6-4 win for Carroll, putting the Redmen in front for the first time, 34-32.
“(Shawsheen) made a move to bump their 220 up to heavyweight to try to steal the heavyweight match and James Carroll didn’t let it happen," Kasprzak said. "It was a good moment for him. The place was rocking and at that point, that was the match that put us ahead.”
That left things up to the match at 106 pounds where Nick Desisto of TMHS outscored Ram Dante Graziano, 10-2.
“Nick Desisto just put the exclamation point on it. He (faced) one of their better wrestlers at 106 and I think he dominated the match from beginning to end.”
Shawsheen built its early lead with a fast start that included Dante Guisti pinning Angelo Desisto to start the match at 113 pounds.
At 120, Bray Carbone won by second-period fall over Ben Barrasso.
Logan Holmes didn’t win for Shawsheen at 126, but fired up his teammates when he avoided being pinned by Tewksbury’s Jack Callahan, earning the Redmen four points for a major decision instead of six points for a fall.
“I thought that was the match of the night to be honest with you,” Pratt said. “A freshman going out there against a kid who pretty much pinned his way through the Lowell Holiday Tournament. We chalked that up (as a loss by fall), and he only gave away a major decision. That was a heck of a job by Logan.”
The Rams responded with four consecutive wins.
At 132, James Tildsley continued his undefeated season with an 18-1 victory over Sean Callahan that ended by technical fall as time expired at the end of the first period.
Caleb Caceres won a close match against Tewksbury’s Jack Donovan at 138, using a reverse with only 20 seconds left to lock up a 6-2 decision.
At 145, Nate Malandain of Shawsheen pinned Sam Ros in the second period before Sid Tildsley pinned Hunter Johnson at 152 to put the Rams up by 28 points. The win by Tildsley was No. 99 for his career and he earned No. 100 moments later against Melrose. The sophomore is 100-3 overall in his career on the mats.
“Shawsheen versus Tewksbury wrestling has been a pretty heavy rival even back when I wrestled and coach Donovan was coaching me and coach Mark Donovan was still over there,” Kasprzak said. “It carries a little more weight. It means a little more here and it means a little more there so there’s always a little more hype.”
Also on Saturday, the Rams topped Franklin 67-11 and defeated Melrose by a 50-27 score.
“You always want to beat Tewksbury,” Pratt said. “But we still came out 2-1.”
In the Franklin win, Shawsheen won 11 of the 13 contested matches and took one default. Of the 11 Ram victories, nine were by fall.
Graziano (106), Carbone (120), Caceres (145), Sid Tildsley (152), Ben Goltz (160), Metcalfe (170), Ryan Murphy (195), Austin Malandain (220) and Bishop (heavyweight) all pinned their opponents for the Rams.
James Tildsley won a tough decision at 138 and Dominic Dichenzo won a major decision at 132 pounds.
Carbone, Caceres, Sid Tildsley and James Tildsley all went 3-0 for the Rams, who improved to 17-3 as team.
Pratt was excited about Sid Tildsley’s milestone victory.
“Getting his one hundredth win halfway through his sophomore year is incredible,” Pratt said. “He has worked extremely hard over the past years to get to this point in his high school career. He travels all around the country in the offseason to compete with the best and it’s paying off.”
Before the trip to Tewksbury, the Rams cruised to a 60-6 victory over Bishop Fenwick/Northeast Regional.
Sid Tildsley suffered his first high school defeat in the match, but the Rams won easily as a team.
Saturday, Shawsheen will be in Bellingham for the state’s vocational tournament.
