*This was my first story — covering Wilmington versus Tewksbury Softball — which appeared in the May 19th, 1993 edition of the Town Crier.
The Wilmington High School girls' varsity softball team met Tewksbury last week at Aprile Field in Wilmington, where a win for Wilmington would clinch a spot in the Massachusetts State Tournament.
Wilmington quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning on an RBI single by Carrie Tarantino and a sacrifice fly by Adrienne Fay.
Fay, who pitched exceptionally well for the 'Cats, struck out 10 batters while giving up just four hits, was cruising along blanking the Tewksbury batters.
In the fifth inning, Wilmington struck again with a lead-off single from Leanne Harris, who was driven in by Laurie Southmayd's sacrifice fly. Nicole Ouellette and Nancy Pote had back to back hits, with Ouellette scoring on Pote's double.
Leslie Dobbins stroked a double in the left center gap to drive in the only run for Tewksbury, as Fay closed it out with a 4-1 victory to clinch a spot for Wilmington.
“It was an excellent game, the two pitchers (Fay and Aimee French) pitched exceptionally well, but the mistake hurt and that's why we didn't win,” said Leo DiRocco, coach of Tewksbury.
Wilmington won its 11th game against two defeats and has a tough road ahead with Lawrence on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.