BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team will enter this season with the hopes of doing something they have not done in the past three seasons, namely finishing the season with a winning record.
The Rams were 5-15 last season under the direction of former coach Anne DeMarco, but there is plenty of reason for optimism as they enter this season with new coach Kelsey Rapoza at the helm.
For one thing, Rapoza, who was an assistant coach with the Rams last season, had the opportunity to learn from DeMarco, a former star at UMass Lowell. But even more importantly, the Rams will enter the season with several players who saw significant playing time last season, including five returning starters.
While everyone might be a little rusty at this point, with the cancellation of the regular fall volleyball season being pushed to the new Fall-2 season getting underway this week, the returning players, as well as the newcomers are quickly getting the hang of things.
“We have already seen a great deal of improvement in just a very short time,” Rapoza said. “They are so responsive to all of the drills we are doing, and they all work their hardest. I have liked what I have seen so far, and it can only go up from here.”
If that improvement continues at the pace it has started then Rapoza sees no reason why the Rams won’t be successful this season.
“I do feel like we can have a winning record,” Rapoza said. “I feel like we have a really great group of strong players and once we get some more of the skills down we can be very successful.”
A big reason for Rapoza’s optimism is the Rams starting lineup, which will feature five returning starters, including junior Chloe Gaglione of Wilmington at the middle front position. She will be joined by another Wilmington junior, Bianca Corso at right front.
Other returning starters will include junior Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury at left front, sophomore Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury on defense and junior Darielle Wilson of Tewksbury as the middle back.
Freshman Cade Barron of Tewksbury, one of two boys on the team, will be the Rams other starer, and he will be their setter.
“They play very well together as a group, and they feed off of each other amazingly, so I feel like just having that connection alone just helps them to be successful,” Rapoza said. “And it is not just the returning players. We have some players we have brought up from JV and they are fitting in very nicely with the varsity team.”
Among those players who will be relied upon most heavily to substitute in will be sophomore Alexia Bonilla who will come on for Barron as times, because rules prohibit him from playing in the front row.
Senior Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington will sub into the back row for the Rams as will junior Sarah Comeau. Rapoza is looking forward to seeing what Comeau, who is coming off a terrific basketball season for the CAC champion Rams, can bring to the volleyball court.
“This is Sarah’s first year ever playing volleyball, and she has been such a light for this team,” Rapoza said. “Her attitude is absolutely amazing. She really does pump up the team.”
Rapoza is also looking forward to seeing what Newhouse and Barron can bring to the team, as the first male members of the team. Boys are eligible to play on the girls team because Shawsheen does not have a boys volleyball team, and Rapoza is thrilled to have both Barron and Newhouse on the squad.
“They have also been awesome. Cade is a freshman and has been a very strong setter, hitter and server for us. Tyler has never played in his life, but he is fitting in very well. He is just a great athlete,” Rapoza said. “We are lucky to have them on the team. They have both fit in very well, and they are very coachable, so I am very happy to have them.”
Like every other team this season, in addition to getting ready for the usual challenges of the season, they are also preparing for life playing amid a pandemic. While it has added another layer of responsibility for the players and coaches, Rapoza said her team his handling it well.
“There have definitely been a few challenges. The masks for one thing have been a challenge because we have to take more frequent water breaks because it is tougher to breathe with the masks on,” Rapoza said. “Also spacing out and making sure all the balls are sanitized between plays and thing like that. But I think the kids are doing a great job adjusting to everything and doing everything they need to do to stay safe.”
While staying safe and adjusting to new protocols is one aspect of the season for the Rams, the most important aspect remains trying to win as many games as possible. To that end, Rapoza would love to see her team get off to strong start to the season.
“It would definitely boost our confidence. I think any coach would want that for their team, so it would be good to get off to a good start, especially with the season being so short,” Rapoza said. “I know they want to do as well as they possibly can and they are excited to get started.”
