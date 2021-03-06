TEWKSBURY — On Sunday, February 21st, the winter season came to an end when the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team were defeated by Central Catholic in the MVC-1 Playoff Cup Championship game. The next afternoon, a new season, Fall-2 began, with football, cheerleading, indoor track and swim-and-dive being offered by the TMHS Athletic Department.
Just like the fall and winter seasons, there's a lot of balls in the air in terms of juggling these sports with modifications, protocols, regular changes, as well as field availability, etc. Reached by phone on Friday, TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin was asked about the first few days of this 'interesting' season.
“We're off to a good start and we're excited about getting this season going,” he said. “We are offering swim-and-dive, football at three levels, boys and girls track and cheerleading.”
The varsity football team will open its season a week from Saturday at home against Dracut beginning at 1:00 pm. With the construction of the new school and field not done yet, the football teams will be playing their home games at Ed Dick Memorial Field at TMHS.
“At this point, football has five confirmed games in the first five weeks,” said Drouin. “We are seeking an opponent in week six and then we will have one league playoff game in week seven. In that week, it'll be first place in the large school will face first place in the small school, and second place in large verses second in the small and so on. If you are sixth place in the large, you are on your own because Central Catholic drew a bye and so did the five schools in the small, Tewksbury, Billerica, Dracut, Chelmsford and North Andover.
“We will be playing our home varsity football games on Saturdays at 1 pm. We will be playing Freshmen games on Fridays at 3:30 and on Mondays for the JV team also at 3:30, except the Lawrence game will be at 4:00 because they get out of school until 3:20.”
After Dracut, Tewksbury's other four scheduled games include home games with Billerica on March 27th and Lawrence on April 10th, as well as away games against Chelmsford on March 19th and North Andover on April 2nd, both 5:00 pm starts. The week of April 17th as of now is open, with Tewksbury hoping to find a non-league opponent. It doesn't seem as of now that Wilmington will be on the schedule as the Middlesex League is not allowing teams to play outside of its conference.
According to the MIAA, during the pre-season, football teams are allowed to practice six days a week, with Sunday a mandatory day off.
The first “full contact” practice was set for March 1st and from March 3-9, coaches can conduct up to 90 minutes of full contact drills.
All student-athletes and coaches will have to undergo temperature screening tests before practices and games and those “who experience coronavirus-like symptoms but test negative for the virus can return to the field when they are approved to return to school and any who do test positive for the virus must avoid exercise for at least ten days from the onset of symptoms.”
Also according to the MIAA, “all players are required to wear a cloth face covering at all times and gaiters are not permitted for football. Each athlete is supposed to have their own water bottle. Huddles are permitted if players maintain spacing and all face one direction, but hand signals are suggested as an alternative.”
For cheerleading, Drouin said that the cheerleaders will be allowed at games (with modifications set already) as well as two competitions at the end of the season.
“One will be April 11th and that will be a virtual competition and the second one will be either April 18th or 25th and that will be a competition where the teams come in, compete in front of the judges and then leave the venue,” he explained. “It's not going to be the way it used to be with 600 people inside a gymnasium. It won't be that way this season.”
Turning to track-and-field, it's been decided that although this is considered “indoor track” the athletes will be competing outside, starting with the first meet on April 3rd at Dracut (10:00 am), followed by the first home meet on April 7th against Lawrence.
“It's still a work in progress with all of the events (what will and will not be offered). The intent is to have the meets outdoors,” said Drouin.
The last sport offered is swim-and-dive which is a co-op program with Methuen. However, as of right now, there's just one Tewksbury High kid on the team, which is obviously a big concern at this point.
“We have to do a better job trying to get some kids into swimming,” said Drouin, who added that the meets will be virtual. “But with the pool time cut, I don't know how many cuts were made, but we have to do a better job of getting kids who want to get out and swim.”
Drouin added that overall numbers are down in track, slightly down in football and significantly down with swimming as there's usually anywhere from three to seven kids usually per season.
He was then asked about spectators at Fall Season 2 events, as well as transportation for the student-athletes.
“The MVC will have an announcement coming out in regards to spectators,” he said. “The bus restrictions have been relaxed, so we're putting the kids on buses.”
