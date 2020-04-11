TEWKSBURY – Recently, the MSSADA (Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association) announced the Mickey Sullivan Memorial Student Achievement Award Winners which includes three individuals and two teams.
Among those who were honored include Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Alexia Chesbrough.
She was named along with Xavier Machuga of Canton High and Devin Donahue of Chicopee Comp High School, while the Marlborough Boys Ice Hockey team and the Monument Mountain Regional Wrestling team were also selected as winners.
The "Mickey Sullivan" Student Achievement Award is to recognize students who have made a meaningful and lasting contribution to high school athletics.
One of the biggest reasons Chesbrough was nominated for the award was she started up what has turned out to be a very successful recycling program at TMHS.
"I started working on it in March (of 2019) of my junior year," she said. "I reached out to (high school principal Kristen) Vogel to get it going and we started it right away. We worked together with getting regular town barrels and other barrels for places like the cafeteria, outside the gym, the turf field, and tennis courts."
Chesbrough said that her thought to do this came from being an athlete herself and seeing all kinds of recyclable items thrown to the ground outside the local tennis courts, track and ballfields on a daily basis.
"After tennis matches, there were always tons of bottles. I wanted them to go in the recycling rather than the trash," she said. "The goal overall was to create less waste. Along with the recycling program, Ms. Vogel and I talked about bottle refilling stations. They were put in on every floor and out by the track. Typically, athletes are always the ones to drink the most water, so I think this has allowed them to want to bring a reusable water bottle to school. That has been great to see since the goal was to create less waste."
In addition to setting up the barrels around the school, Chesbrough and Vogel worked together on different aspects of the project.
"We created a poster with what to recycle and what not to recycle, which is in every classroom. We also worked with staff in the town, custodians, and the rest of the staff at the school," said Chesbrough, who added that the principal was an incredible inspiration from day one. "Ms. Vogel was a huge help on all of this and I could not have done it without her. I really enjoyed getting to work with everyone because everyone was just to helpful and kind.
“Everyone really wanted this program for a while, so there was a bunch of support and kindness. Teachers were always thanking us in the hallway while recycling and some would even tell us how they used to feel guilty so they would bring their recycled goods home to make sure they would get recycled."
Over a year later, Chesbrough's diligent work has certainly paid off, as the school, the courts and ballfields are clean as a whistle.
"The effect it had on athletics was that it allowed athletes to create less waste and for cleaner fields,” she said. “There would always be bottles everywhere on the field outside and when there were sporting events so many people would bring drinks and it would just wind up in the trash.
“Overall, I think it helped the whole school. I have definitely seen a decrease in the amount of bottles that are put in the recycling bins and the overall amount of plastic water bottles being used."
In addition to the recycling project, Chesbrough does a lot of other work within the school and the community.
"Because of the recycling program, I also founded the Environmental Club," she said. "In the club we do the recycling every other week, three days each week. We also just focus on helping the planet. We did Town Cleanup Day at the park in the fall. I am grateful to have received this (Sullivan) award. It made me feel really proud of the work that I did for this program.
“I also do other community work. I have been in Girl Scouts since I was five. It has allowed me to plan, run, and help out at numerous scout and town events, such as Zero Waste Day, Girl Scout Halloween Dances, Tewksbury's National Night Out, and Girl Scout Bingo.”
Her non-stop work outside the classroom and tennis courts doesn't end with just recycling and helping out the Girls Scouts.
“For the past few summers I have volunteered at my church's Vacation Bible School. I am also part of clubs and tennis. I am in Peer Leadership where we volunteer at Step Up Day and give tours for the incoming freshman class. We also are pen pals with fifth graders at the Ryan School, which is a lot of fun because we do a kickball game at the end of the year.
“I am in National Honor Society where I have volunteered at several community events, completed an individual service project, and did volunteered tutoring. I tutored a fifth grader in math for about five months. Finally, I am a varsity tennis player and a captain on (this year's) team. I got to run captain's practices for the girls during the off-season.”
Chesbrough was a big part of the tennis team’s historical season last year. The Redmen finished 12-4 in the regular season, which tied the program record for wins in a season, while capturing the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title.
Tewksbury then notched win No. 13 in the first round of the playoffs, a win over Somerville. That was the program’s first ever state tournament victory. Chesbrough played No. 3 singles all season and was the first player on the team to come away with a win on that magical day.
And being a student-athlete allowed her to be nominated for this award, named after the former TMHS and Lowell Catholic Athletic Director, Mickey Sullivan.
"On behalf of MSSADA, we wish Alexia the best of luck in her future pursuits. She will be receiving a plaque for her achievement on behalf of our Board. The school will determine a date to present the award," said Terry Riley, media spokesperson of the MSSADA.
