It was another week of great performances by our local athletes at the college level, particularly on the cross county courses around New England and beyond. Listed below are some of the best performances of the week for both Tewksbury and Wilmington.
CROSS COUNTRY
Worcester State senior Patrick Carleton and his Lancer teammates won their first ever Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) championship in program history, as the Lancers topped the field of seven teams on Saturday afternoon at Devens Recreational Facility.
A founding member of the MASCAC in 1971, the Lancers broke through this year after placing two runners in the top three overall finishers.
Carleton the way for the Lancers, finishing second overall in a field of 69 runners, finishing the 8K course in a time of 26:10.20, just three seconds off of the lead in an exciting sprint to the finish line.
Worcester State won with a combined point score of 49 and a total time of 2:18:16.90. They beat second place Fitchburg State by four points, and were 22 points clear of third place Bridgewater.
Winning league meets seems to be almost commonplace for former Tewksbury High cross country runners this week.
On the women’s side, UMass Lowell graduate student Emily Sessa of Tewksbury and the rest of the River Hawks team turned in their best performance of the year on Friday in Durham N.H., leading them to their second straight America East Conference Championship.
The River Hawks had four of the top seven finishers in the 5K event, and Sessa led the way, finishing second overall in a time of 16:32.29, beating her previous personal best by over a minute. Sessa finished just 7.62 seconds behind top overall finisher Emily Mackay of Binghamton, who finished in 16:24.67.
"Emily absolutely ran fantastic. We tried to convince her how good she really was coming into this,” UMass Lowell coach Gary Gardner told the school’s website. “[Emily Mackay] from Binghamton was 13th in the country last year, and she gave her everything she could handle.”
"This was by far the best race the women have won all year. We finally came down after a little bit of hard training, and it all kind of came together today," said Gardner about the victory. "Anytime you can put four in the top seven, that's pretty impressive."
Sessa, who earned America East All-Conference first team honors for her efforts, was thrilled to be part of a second consecutive title for the River Hawks.
"We won last year so coming back here again, we wanted to do it again," Sessa told the UMass Lowell website. "Being a fifth-year grad student, and it being my last year. it's really special to have it happen twice for us."
Emily wasn’t the only member of the Sessa family to have a big weekend, as her sister, Rachel Sessa, a senior at Georgetown University, and the rest of the Hoyas’ team also won league honors, taking first place in the Big East Championships held in Carmel, Indiana last Friday.
Sessa and the Hoyas pulled out a thrilling win, narrowly edging out second place Butler by a score of 65-67, while UConn finished with 70 points. Sessa finished 40th overall in a field of 97 runners for the 6K race, finishing in a time of 22:54.5.
Worcester State junior Caitlin Conneely of Tewksbury finished 12th with a time of 21:21 to help the Worcester State women's cross-country team finish third overall at the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) championships, held Saturday at Devens Recreation Center.
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State senior libero Brooke Lamothe of Tewksbury was among five graduating seniors who were honored last Tuesday night before a non-conference match against Regis College as their Lancers careers came to a close.
Lamothe, who is fifth on the team in digs this season with 160, now has 491 career digs, after posting a career high 224 in 2019 before seeing the 2020 season canceled due to COVID.
Lamothe and the Lancers, who finished 7-0 in the MASCAC, to capture their third league title in the past four years, have earned the number one seed in the MASCAC Tournament, and they will host a yet to be determined opponent on Thursday in the semifinals of the tournament.
SOCCER
The Brandeis University women's soccer team sent off their senior class in style as the Judges defeated the visiting University of Rochester Yellowjackets, 2-1, in a University Athletic Association contest on Gordon Field. With the win, the Judges improve to 10-4-2 on the season overall, 3-3 in the UAA.
Not surprisingly, Brandeis senior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari of Wilmington played a big role in the victory, scoring the Judges first goal of the game in the 24th minute. The goal was Bakhtiari's team-leading seventh of the season and the 19th of her career.
With the win, the Judges reach the 10-win plateau for the ninth season in a row and the 14th time in the last 15 campaigns. Brandeis will end their 2021 regular season next Saturday morning at NYU at 11 a.m.
Prior to the match against Rochester, the Judges honored the nine members of the Class of 2022 making their final regular-season appearances including midfielder Bakhtiari.
FOOTBALL
A quick start for visiting Central Connecticut proved to be the difference Saturday afternoon at a rainy Duane Stadium, as the Merrimack College football team fell by a 49-21 final to the Blue Devils.
Trailing 42-0 late in the second quarter, the Warrior offense started to click including Wilmington's Tyler Roberts catching a 28-yard TD pass from QB Westin Elliott.
Then in the fourth quarter, Merrimack mustered one final touchdown drive punctuated by Roberts' second score of the day on a 42-yard score after he fought through a myriad tacklers to reach pay dirt.
Roberts led the receiving core with 116 yards on seven catches. It marked the biggest day of his career yards wise.
Endicott freshman wide receiver Shane Aylward of Tewksbury Aylward was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference Offensive Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.
In Endicott's 19-17 win over the University of New England (UNE) last Saturday, Aylward tied his career-high with nine receptions in the victory over UNE. The nine catches went for 96 yards giving him a 10.7 yards per catch average. He also rushed the ball once for 39 yards, giving him 135 yards of total offense on the day. Aylward's gains were big impact plays that led to scoring drives in the tightly contested matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.