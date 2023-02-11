This story originally appeared in the Feb. 19th, 2014 edition of the Town Crier.
BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech Girls Hockey team is in the midst of a historic season, with the Lady Rams closing in on the first state tournament berth in the program’s history.
It is only fitting then perhaps, that one member of the Lady Rams has already made some history of her own, as last week senior forward Kennedy Harper of Wilmington became the first player in program history to record 100 points in her career when she potted her 20th goal of the season in a 7-4 Shawsheen victory over Dover Sherborn.
The goal and the 100th point were just the latest highlights in what has been a remarkable career for Harper, who has been lighting up the scoreboard since she arrived at Shawsheen as a freshman.
She scored 16 points in both her freshman and sophomore campaigns and has improved every year since, tallying 35 points last season before this year’s campaign where she has scored 21 goals and 15 assists for 36 points.
When she had finally reached the milestone last week, it was a moment to savor for the senior and she was proud to be able to share the accomplishment with her family.
“It was great. I looked right up at my parents and my brother when I scored, just like I always do after every goal,” Harper said. “They are my number one supporters.”
Harper has been grateful for the support from her family, with her parents Diana and Bill and her brother Chancellor following her career every step of the way.
“My mom has been to just about every game I have played and my makes it to every game he can when he is not working and my brother also comes to a lot of games,” Harper said. “I am so lucky to have them support me like that.”
While Harper was thrilled with her personal achievement, the senior captain has been more focused on the overall success of her team this year, as they bring a 7-6-2 record into the final four games of the season, needing to pick up two wins in those games in order to qualify for the post-season.
It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Lady Rams after back to back 6-13-1 campaigns and it has also come on the heels of a 0-4 start to this season.
“Every game we have played we have played better,” Harper said. “We came into the season with a lot of new girls and not a lot of returning girls so it was hard at first because we did not have a lot of practice time. But by about the fifth game everything fell into place and we became united.”
Of course Harper has been as big a reason as anybody for the turnaround this season, and her coach Bob Roach has seen her take her game to an even higher level this season.
“She has such a strong drive,” Roach said. “You can’t tell her no when she is trying to accomplish something. She is a great scorer, but she is not just a finesse player. She works for everything she gets.”
And Harper has been working extra hard this season. One key to the big turnaround from this season’s 0-4 start has been the amount of ice time that Harper and her linemates Kate O’Shea and Skylar Jacques have been seeing, as the trio has been double shifting in many games, particularly in the third period of close games when the Lady Rams need to produce some offense.
You will never find Harper complaining about the extra ice time. Roach has noted several times this season that Harper would play the entire game if she could and Harper agrees, particularly if she is playing with O’Shea and Jacques.
“I love playing hockey, so any time I can get out there I give one hundred percent,” Harper said. “Kate and Skylar are great. I could not ask for a better line. We try to do as much as we can when we are out there together so we like the extra ice time.”
Harper credits her teammates with her ability to take her game to another level this season.
“I definitely feel like I am doing better this season and I think it is because of the team we have,” Harper said. “I could not ask for a better senior year. I am glad I have such a great team to play with.”
Roach points out that while Harper has been one of the stars of the team, she has also done a great job of being just another member of the team, while at the same time doing a great job in her role as captain of leading the younger players on the team.
“She is a real good kid. She gets along with everybody on the team and always helps out in any way she can,” Roach said. “She is very coachable and she also listens to what other players have to say. It is great as a coach to see the players talking to each other on the bench and trying to work together.”
The Lady Rams must continue to work together if they are going to earn that elusive tournament berth, and Harper is confident that she and her teammates can get the job done.
“I feel like we can do it,” Harper said. “The whole team really wants it, and I think if we all work hard and play our best we can get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.