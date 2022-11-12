TEWKSBURY - With a date against number one seed and undefeated Masconomet going to the winner, the preliminary round game between 32-seed Tewksbury High and 33-seed Fitchburg High field hockey was like mini-championship game for two equally-matched squads who had to fight to get into the MIAA Div. 2 State tournament.
Fittingly, the teams battled through 60 minutes of back-and-forth field hockey without a goal being scored. Overtime meant the teams went to 7-v-7 for two 10-minute sudden victory periods.
The Redmen held a distinct edge in the first overtime period, and at 2:22, senior Alex Macauda scored to give Tewksbury a thrilling, 1-0 triumph.
While the players celebrated wildly on the field after the goal, and planned for a postgame celebration at Mexica, which was also part of a team fundraiser, Redmen coach Jamie Bruno struggled to contain her emotions, so proud of her players for how far they all have come from the first day of training camp in August.
"It means a lot," said the first-year coach, who had never been a head coach before, and whose background was in soccer. "For me personally, I think there was a lot of doubt with this team, and there was a lot of doubt for me. But I'm standing here right now, we went 9-9 this year and we just won a tournament game in my first year as a head coach."
The real drama came at the end of a last-minute rush to the net at the end of regulation by junior Kat Schille. It was hard to see from the stands what exactly happened in the goalmouth but a penalty stroke was called with 40 seconds left. Schille took the penalty stroke but Fitchburg goalie Jillian Souza made the huge save.
In the 7-v-7 overtime, Bruno sent out a front line of Macauda, Schille and sophomore Erin Costello, and a defensive line of Aislin Davis, Olivia Ward and Abby Mahoney, in front of goalie Avery Della Piana.
Tewksbury carried the play from the start of overtime, with Schille and Costello working the ball forward from the right side. Once Schille got inside the scoring circle, she sent a pass over to Macauda, outside the left post, and Macauda slipped a shot inside the near post.
"Kat made a really good pass to me, and it was just a really good hit for me to get it in," said Macauda, Tewksbury's second leading goal scorer. "Kat gave me an amazing assist."
After an initial attack in the first quarter by Tewksbury, that saw Souza come up with three saves, the Red Raiders had a general edge in play, territorially. Fitchburg had its chances, but the defense and Della Piana were able to keep the Red Raiders off the scoreboard.
Bruno also credited a first-year junior, for her play throughout the game while marking Fitchburg leading scorer Ruby Reid.
"I gave Aislin Davis a big task to do," said Bruno. "(Reid) has scored a ton of goals for them this season, a really good player, and Aislin did a good job on her tonight, and that is not an easy thing to do. She took care of business and kept her away from the goal. I love Aislin a lot. She hustles and she showed up tonight, which was really nice."
The second half generally belonged to the Redmen, with Schille, Costello and Macauda doing a great job possessing and moving the ball. Schille had some great transition rushes, but the Red Raider defense was tough around the net.
"Kat had a great game, too, as she always does," said Bruno, of her junior star, who notched her 18th assist on the season. "She's always consistent with that."
Fitchburg had its chances too in the fourth quarter, but Della Piana was in control, driving back a couple of hard shots with her pads.
"We had opportunities, but we weren't finishing," said Bruno. "But credit to them (Red Raiders), their defense stood right in front of the net and they were tough. They wanted it and so did we."
This victory was especially special for Bruno, who felt no one believed in her or her team when the players got together to start the season.
"I thanked the girls because I thought I had something to prove, in a lot of ways," said Bruno. "I told Mr. (AD Ron) Drouin I'll prove to you, and I'll prove to anybody else I can lead the team. I think I proved that tonight. Some how I did it, and it feels really good, and I thank this team for doing that for me. This season has meant a lot to me. It's been a hard task, and we are not done."
"We fought hard," said Macauda, of Thursday night's game. "We came in not knowing what the other team was like. We got a little surprise because they were pretty good. We played our hardest and we did really good as a team."
On Sunday morning, Tewksbury was defeated by Masconomet, 14-0, ending the Redmen’s season.
