BILLERICA — It was a busy week for the Shawsheen Tech baseball team.
On Sunday, the Rams fell in the first round of the Div. 4 state tournament by a 3-1 score against Advanced Math & Science Academy (AMSA) of Marlborough.
Seeded fifth, the Rams came into the game as the favorite, but AMSA and starting pitcher Michael Domino had other ideas.
Domino outdueled Shawsheen starter Aiden MacLeod in a terrific contest.
Domino struck out 10, walked none and yielded just four hits.
MacLeod was good in his five innings on the hill, striking out nine and allowing five hits, before senior Mavrick Bourdeau finished up with two innings of scoreless relief.
The game was scoreless after three innings before the Rams scored a run in the fourth.
With two outs, Mike Maselli smacked a double to left field, setting up MacLeod's run-scoring single to right. Brody Amenkowicz nearly made it 2-0, but his line drive to center was caught to end the inning.
AMSA answered in the fifth.
With one out, two walks and a single loaded the bases for Domino, who hit a two-run single to left for a 2-1 lead.
An error and a single by Joseph Veracka gave the visitors a 3-1 lead.
In the seventh, MacLeod hit a one-out single, but Domino fanned Amenkowicz and got Dyllon Pratt to fly out to end the game.
MacLeod also had a one-out single in the second inning for Shawsheen. He finished the day 3 for 3. MacLeod, Bourdeau and Robbie Welch were the only Rams not to strike out against AMSA's talented starting pitcher.
Cal Thompson added two hits for AMSA.
Last Wednesday, the Rams earned the right to play for a state championship with a 7-1 win over Blackstone Valley Tech of Upton.
Let the record show that this game was a lot closer than that final score might indicate.
The Rams scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning, turning an intense 3-1 contest into a 6-1 advantage.
Shawsheen added one more run in the sixth to produce the final score.
The first four innings were quite a battle between Ram senior starter Conlen Powell of Billerica and Beaver senior righthander Tade Riordan.
Shawsheen got on the board first with a two-out rally in the third.
Sophomore Lukas Poirier walked and went to second on a hard single to left by Bourdeau, Shawsheen's first hit of the game.
After a passed ball, sophomore Nate Galanis of Tewksbury fisted a single over first base that drove in two.
In the fourth, Shawsheen added another when MacLeod was hit by a pitch, went to second on a passed ball and scored when Welch hit a single over third base for a 3-0 lead.
Blackstone finally got on the board in the fifth.
With two outs, senior Sean Sage singled and came around to score on an RBI double by Riordan. The Beavers nearly added another run as sophomore Alex Vosburgh hit a line drive to left field that was caught by junior Evan Galanis of Tewksbury.
Blackstone's momentum didn't last long as the Rams answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Poirier reached on an infield hit and was thrown out on a grounder by Bourdeau, who ended up on second after an errant throw on a double-play attempt.
Nate Galanis then hammered a double to right to score Bourdeau, his third RBI of the contest, for a 4-1 lead. Maselli then crushed a triple to center, scoring pinch-running senior Blake Parrott of Tewksbury. A sacrifice fly by MacLeod scored Maselli to make it 6-1.
In the sixth, against Beaver relief pitcher Sage, the Rams added one more run.
With two outs, freshman Will Trach hit a ground-rule double and Poirier hit an RBI single to score pinch-runner Evan Galanis.
Powell, a southpaw from Billerica, gave up two, two-out hits in the first inning before striking out the next batter.
Blackstone had another chance to score in the second when Robert Poirier hit a two-out single, stole second and went to third on an error before Sage lined out to Evan Galanis in right.
Powell buckled down after that, retiring the next eight batters until Sage's single in the fifth.
The senior sat down the final seven Beaver hitters of the game without a ball leaving the infield in the final two frames.
The Rams will play Bay Path High School of Charlton in the state vocational championship game after Bay Path's run in the Div. 4 state tournament is complete.
Fourth-seeded Bay Path played 29th-seeded Whittier Tech on Monday with the winner facing Amesbury later this week.
