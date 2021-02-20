TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team defeated a solid Billerica club, 5-2, which brought the team's record to 8-1 on the season.
The two teams were slated to play again three days later, but the game was canceled. That day, the Redmen found out that their next game would be in the championship game of the inaugural Merrimack Valley Conference Playoff Cup to be played Sunday at noon at the Tsongas Center against the winner of the semi-final game played between Central Catholic and Andover.
The news of the ten days between games couldn't have come at a better time.
“It's perfect timing for the break as we're on quarantine right now,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “Right now we have two guys (who tested positive for COVID-19) and everyone is getting tested (on Tuesday) and whoever passes the test gets to play. I'm hoping it will be fine for the entire team. I know one of the JV kids, who was in close contact with someone who tested positive, tested negative already so that's a good sign.
“Everyone is in hibernation right now, but I'm hoping and planning on everyone being ready to go on Sunday.”
Hoping everyone is good to go on Sunday, Doherty was asked about the potential opponent. On one side is North Andover, who Tewksbury defeated 3-1 and 4-2 to open the season up. A strong all-around team, which plays a physical style, North Andover could certainly give Tewksbury a lot of problems in the third go-around.
On the other side of the coin is Central Catholic, a more skilled, finesse and bigger overall team. Tewksbury won the first game 4-3, in part to three power play goals on a five minute major penalty, before playing flat in the second game, losing 4-1.
The NA vs CC game was played Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
“The way that these guys have been matching up against one another, who knows (who we will face)? They played to a one-goal game and then they tied,” said Doherty. “North Andover is good. They were coming off their own quarantine when they played us. Defensively I think they are pretty good. They move the puck well. Whoever we play, it's going to be a tough match-up and a really good game.”
Doherty has plenty of depth up front and as long as the forwards skate and play physical – while staying out of the penalty box – the chances of a win are as good as the other teams.
“With the bigger ice surface, you don't have as much (physical play). We're going to try to play physical. I'm going to try to skate four lines and if I have to shorten things, I will, but we're going to try to wear them down on that big ice surface,” he said.
Doherty was asked about how he thought the abbreviated season has gone for the entire team and was also asked who he thinks has played above expectations through the nine games.
“The kids did a great job of getting through how the season was. It's been tough for everyone in the world, but I think our guys have done a good job. They've had a good attitude coming in ready to play everyday.
“(Junior defenseman) Caden (Connors) has really stood out for us. He has been great. He logs a lot of ice time. The kid who has really surprised me, well I don't want to say surprised me, but someone who has really stepped up has been (junior defenseman) Justin Rooney. He's just a junior and we get him back next year. He can play offensive. He's not big, but he can move the puck pretty quickly.”
In the win over Billerica, senior Will O'Keefe scored a hat trick, while Aaron Connelly and Sean Lane had one each. Cole Stone and Matt Cooke had two assists each, while Jason Cooke, John Beatrice, Connors and Rooney had one each. Goalie Ben O'Keefe picked up the win, making 18 saves.
