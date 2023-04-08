BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech softball team has a bit of a new look this spring with a new head coach and several new faces at key positions, but first-year varsity coach Jodi Campbell is hoping for good things from a group that has plenty of versatility all over the diamond.
“I am looking forward to this upcoming season,” Campbell said. “I have some strong returners and they are a fun group. I expect them to lead a successful season.”
The Rams had a preseason that included four scrimmages against solid opponents. Although Shawsheen didn’t win any of the preseason games, Campbell said they were valuable to her squad.
“We learned a lot,” she said. “Hopefully it will make the rest of the week a little easier.”
Shawsheen opened the 2023 campaign with a road game at Greater Lowell before a non-league contest against Concord-Carlisle on Wednesday and a matchup with Essex Tech on Thursday.
“It’s going to be tough right out of the gate,” Campbell said.
Senior co-captain Mia Bisso of Tewksbury and senior Brooke Carlquist will be the team’s two top pitchers. Bisso was scheduled to start the season opener.
“We have two good pitchers,” said Campbell. “That’s always a good thing.”
Sophomore Alivia Imbimbo, whose sister is the top pitcher for Burlington High’s softball team, will look to be one of Shawsheen’s top players. She was Tuesday’s starting centerfielder, but Campbell admits, Imbimbo could play several different positions.
“I could put her anywhere on the field,” said Campbell. “She has such a great attitude. The last four scrimmages I also played her at third base and shortstop.”
Other starters on Tuesday included sophomore Gianna Caruso at first base and sophomore Kayla Mason of Wilmington at second. Carlquist was at third base with Bisso on the mound.
“We have a lot of moving parts,” Campbell said.
Freshman Frankie Reardon of Billerica played shortstop, but is another player that Campbell said she can move all over the field, including catcher.
“She wasn’t expecting that,” Campbell said with a smile.
Junior Haylee Johnston and junior co-captain Raegan Bowden will also be catchers for the Rams.
The Shawsheen outfield looks to be comprised of Imbimbo, Bowden in left and senior Katrina Raymond of Tewksbury in right field.
Stephanie McKeen and Sage Dingivan are other Tewksbury residents on the team. Dingivan will be a backup outfielder for the Rams and McKeen should see time in both the infield and outfield.
Olivia Maxwell of Tewksbury was also called up to the varsity late in the preseason and should also see valuable time for Shawsheen.
Other varsity players include sophomore Alaina Powell and sophomore Tia Poirier, an infielder.
The Rams were 9-11 during the regular season last year and earned a trip to the state tournament where they edged Bristol Plymouth by a 7-6 score in a preliminary-round game.
The Rams then fell to top-seeded St. Mary’s in the next playoff game.
