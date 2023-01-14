BOSTON – Over the history of the program, the word “experience” resonates to every hockey player to lace up the skates for the Tewksbury High School boys team.
Being a member of the Redmen hockey team comes with just about every positive experience one will go through during their hockey career. The experience of sold out Saturday nights at Breakaway Ice Center, being a role model to aspiring youth players, and the pride of representing the history of the program is special.
One particular aspect of the Redmen hockey experience that is a mainstay is success, as last year’s group earned their way to the top of the mountain. With that success came memorable experiences, such as a 22-2-0 record, an MVC/DCL title, and a state championship win at the TD Garden.
After the historic 2021-22 season, this season’s returners experienced everything high school hockey has to offer.
Or so they thought. On Wednesday afternoon, this year’s squad received the opportunity to do something very few hockey players get the chance to take part in – playing a game at Fenway Park, a new addition to the Redmen experience.
Up and down the roster, returner or first year player, every athlete understood the significance of the once in a lifetime matchup at Fenway.
Cooper Robillard, a member of last season’s state championship team, was star struck as he walked out of the Red Sox dugout for warmups.
“It was a pretty awesome experience,” said Robillard. “Just getting to be out there on that field and having all the fans come was pretty awesome.”
Another perk of Redmen hockey experience that is a given is the support of the town through alumni, aspiring players, and general fans. Regardless of the stage, there is a sea of red wherever the team travels.
Aside from the fans, being up close to the Green Monster was the cherry on top for Robillard.
“Just looking up and seeing the Green Monster, you never think you’re going to be out there but getting this opportunity is just something I’ll never forget,” said Robillard.
Robillard wasn’t the only player to point out the iconic left field wall. Andrew Whynot had a similar feeling throughout Wednesday’s game.
“(It was an) unreal experience,” said Whynot. “Once in a lifetime kind of thing. I’m glad we got the opportunity to do it. Seeing the big Green Monster and being in the middle of the field brings some joy to life.”
Another returner from last year’s title winning team was right there with Robillard and Whynot on the significance of the day.
“It was a good experience,” said Michael Connors, the second-year blue-liner. “It would have been better to win but it was really fun just to be out there at Fenway Park. Not a lot of kids get to do that.”
For the newcomers, this game marks one of their first memorable experiences as a Redmen hockey player. Freshman Jackson Feudo scored a goal during a ten minute exhibition period following the conclusion of the game, and it’s a goal he’ll never forget.
“As a freshman it’s cool,” said Feudo. “It’s pretty cool to score in that little exhibition but it was overall a good experience.”
Anthony DiFranco, a sophomore transfer from Lowell Catholic, was given his first taste of Tewksbury hockey on a very unique stage.
“The experience was pretty good,” said DiFranco, who added that “transferring back from Lowell Catholic and coming to Tewksbury (has been awesome.) Being at Fenway (was amazing).”
Even though Tewksbury lost 3-2, it was an experience that every player, coach, and fan will forever remember.
