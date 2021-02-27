TEWKSBURY/CHELMSFORD – Last Thursday was a long, but fantastic day for not only the players of the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team, but well over 100 senior citizens from within the town as well.
The crazy day started off around 10:30 in the morning. Despite the cold temperatures and knowing that had a league championship game in just a few hours, the entire team gathered together at the Tewksbury Senior Center. There, they met well over 100 senior members and gave each of them a “Goodie Bag.” The 'Goodie Bags' – as well as signs and posters which were hung up all around the Senior Center, were all made and designed by the members of the team in a collective effort.
The volunteer effort was a three-step plan. It started with the team making Valentine's Day cards for the senior citizens. After receiving donations from local businesses and people, the girls were able to create well over 100 'Goodie Bags' which were filled with all kinds of goodies ranging from hand sanitizers, tissues, cough drops to hard candies, crackers, cookies and apples.
The third part was the making up the posters and signs, made during the earlier days of school vacation, before taking a trip to the Center Thursday morning.
The girls' basketball team has done many community service events and fundraisers over the years and with the pandemic, this latest one really hit the spot and was a complete success.
“Absolutely it was (a success),” said Tewksbury Senior Center Director Jan Conole. “We have been doing grab-and-go types of things at the Senior Center for a little while because we are closed to the public (with the pandemic). The girls very generously packed up bags with all kinds of surprises for the seniors. We had already scheduled a grab-and-go event with Wood Haven (Senior Living out of Tewksbury). They made heart-shaped sandwiches and their famous Orzo Salad, so we did the girls basketball team's grab-and-go with conjunction with that luncheon (and it was a complete success).
“The girls made signs to cheer the seniors up and try to mitigate the socialization that’s been prevalent during this time because we are a social entity as people come out our facility to see their friends an family members, and participate in activities together. It's been a real let-down for the seniors during the last almost year now that people have not been able to come to the Senior Center.
“It was a cold day and the girls were troopers. They stood out there with their signs, they helped to give out some of their goodies and pack up the lunches for us, so they really did a great job.”
The event was organized by the Basketball team's Booster Club, the members of the team, led by the three seniors MaryKate Callinan, Lexi Polimeno, Erin McIntyre, who met up with Senior Center Activities Director Diane Dunlevy. The team's fourth senior Alyssa Marchelletta was not present for the actual event but did partake in the preparations like everyone else.
Callinan, McIntrye and Polimeno spoke about the event and were asked why they did it, or do so many community events each year.
“The community does a lot for us when they vote for things for our schools, and allowing us to play and things like that, so we just wanted to give back them,” said Polimeno.
The members of the team met a handful of times before Thursday to make the posters, signs, cards and 'goodie bags' before meeting one last time to hand them out.
“Today was the best part of it because we actually got to see who we were doing all of this for,” said Polimeno. “We got lucky and met over 100 people because husbands and wives came too and we got to meet them too.”
Callinan said part of the fun is doing these things together as a team and as friends, while McIntrye added that it was all worth it in the end.
“It was good to see (the senior citizens) happy and to see the smiles on their faces.”
The team's head coach Mark Bradley was extremely proud with what his players did just hours before beating Dracut for the Merrimack Valley Conference-2 Championship Cup
“I always want our program to have the 'give back' mentality. We are very fortunate that we're able to go out and do things. The kids just love mingling together, being together and we do a lot of things out of school with gift cards and things like that. A couple of years ago we went to the North Street School, so we really like being able to give back,” he said.
Just about three hours after giving out the last 'goodie bag' before cleaning up and heading home, the girls had to get ready to face Dracut in the playoff game held at Chelmsford High. Tewksbury struggled shooting wise in the first half, leading 16-11 before breaking it open in the third quarter led by Polimeno, who had all but two of her 14 points, as well as McIntyre, who had six points.
“It's not our home gym, so we're not used to this rim. I'm not trying to blame it on the rim, but don't you think it's a little higher (than usual),” asked Polimeno with a laugh as her two teammates agreed. “As a team, we just had to make adjustments to their players. We had two days to prepare for that and once we did it tonight, I thought we were fine.”
Tewksbury led by two points just 20 seconds into the fourth quarter before the Redmen started to get hot with three straight treys from Kati Polimeno, McIntrye and Lexi Polimeno.
“I feel like that momentum, even though it was (towards) the end of the game, really set us all up. It was a good feeling for all of us because we knew, or at least I knew that we were going to win this,” said McIntrye.
Despite finishing with a record of 5-7 during the abbreviate schedule, certainly the Redmen had success on the parquet floor.
“We had to adjust to the COVID (19 protocols), the routine and the new ways of playing. Every practice we got together and just made the adjustments. We worked really well together and bonded really well,” said Callinan.
That special bond helped the members of the team: Katrina and Kassidy MacDonald, Rachel Picher, Lexi and Kati Polimeno, Erin McIntyre, Alyssa Marchelletta, MaryKate Callinan, Samantha Ryan, Victoria Catanzano, Christina Wentworth, Victoria LaVargna, Riley Veits and Madison Stovesand become champions on the court, and obviously off the court as well.
