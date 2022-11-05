TEWKSBURY - Someday, we will look back on this day and laugh.
Perhaps, not with a laugh, but the players on the 2022 Tewksbury High boys soccer team will always remember the last time they casually got together to share one last practice together as teammates.
No doubt, the mood was somber at the high school's turf field as the team prepared for its season finale, the next day, against Haverhill at Doucette Stadium.
The Redmen, who had gotten off to a sensational start to the season, saw it all come apart over the course of the month of October, culminating in a 2-1 loss at Dracut, which put an end to Tewksbury's tournament dreams.
Two of the players at the center of this year's team are senior captains, Brady Chapman and Evan Mendonca, were the pulse of the team. Both grew up through the Tewksbury soccer system since they were little kids, and were on the varsity since they were sophomores.
Redmen coach second-year coach, Mario Almeida, connection with Chapman goes back further than varsity soccer, having coached him at the club level as a younger player.
"He's a great leader and a great kid, and overall a good player," said Almeida, of Chapman. "He's a center attacking midfielder and sometimes he plays a kind of hybrid (position), depending on our formation."
It also depended on who was healthy, as it turned out, as injuries effected the Tewksbury lineup at various times throughout the season.
"We try and play him, box to box, which means he has defensive responsibility and an offensive responsibility," said Almeida. "It's a lot on those guys in the middle, and he's a quality player and a quality person, who comes from a quality family. That's always important."
Chapman has been a starter since his sophomore year, and he was really looking forward to this season after an up and down 2021 season.
"Last year was more of an experimental year," said Chapman. "We were young, we had new coaches - it was tough. This summer, everyone put in a lot of work, we all had the same mindset. We wanted to win."
Chapman and Evan Mendonca shared the same idea of making their senior season a successful campaign, including a tournament berth, which would make it one they would always remember.
"Evan is another quality kid from a quality family," said Almeida. "He's a great overall person. He's a talented player who gives it his all on the field. He's a great example to the team, and a quality player with great skill."
Mendonca is a striker, first and foremost, but this fall he proved he could also play in the middle or on the wing. With the injuries, Mendonca took on roles he's never played before, like defensive midfielder.
This year's team experience began after the conclusion of last season.
"We would all get together at least once or twice a week to play, do drills together, or just have fun,” said Mendonca. "To try and build chemistry, we would go out together and overall we got closer as a group. We were enjoying each other's company, building chemistry and getting better at the same time. It was non-stop since the end of last season."
The work put in and the time building chemistry paid off at the start of the season, when the Redmen got off to a 4-0-2 start, including two 3-1 victories over Danvers and North Andover, plus a 3-3 tie with Billerica, which would go on to take the MVC 2 title. Tewksbury matched its win total from last year in the eighth game, which was also the last game of September.
"It kind of happened because everyone had improved so much from last year," said Chapman. "We started off the season really good."
"It was honestly a really good feeling," said Mendonca. "It was a fun and great atmosphere to be in. I think we all played and gave it our all."
Neither of the seniors could pinpoint a certain game or event where the season started to go south, but it did, starting with the first week of October, where positive results stopped coming in on a regular basis, as they did earlier in the season.
After defeating Methuen for the second time in the season for their sixth win, the next win would not come until the final game of the season, and that was too late.
"I hate to say this, but I think injuries and the schedule just caught up to us," said Chapman. "We were so tired towards the middle and the end of the year. We had three weeks where we had three games. I don't know if other teams have that, but it was tough. We also had two or three players in our attack go down. I was playing 80 minutes a game basically the whole year. I think everyone got tired, they didn't have their legs like we did at the beginning of the year."
"Injuries came and made everything harder," said Mendonca. "Everyone continued to give it their all despite not knowing if they were doing the right thing, because they were playing out of position."
After going 1-5-1 over the first seven games of the second half of the season, it all came to a head, last Thursday. Tewksbury needed at least a tie at Haverhill, and then a win on Saturday in the regular season finale. The Hillies edged the Redmen, 2-1, leaving the team despondent, afterwards.
At practice on Friday, Mendonca just wanted to see the final game be a positive experience, one he would thoroughly enjoy.
"I just want to have fun," said Mendonca, of his approach to the season finale. "It's the last game of my senior year and I'm hoping we have fun together, and I get to enjoy every one of those 80 minutes."
Saturday's game at Doucette Stadium was a complete success, a 3-0 victory over Haverhill that included Chapman and Mendonca combining on a goal.
"They are kids I'm going to miss not having them here, next year," said Almeida.
Chapman and Mendonca were not filled with joy on Friday, but they knew they would cherish this time in their lives for years to come.
"Obviously I'm upset but I'm glad it (the season) happened," said Chapman. "There were a lot of good times at the beginning of the year. It was extremely fun and the chemistry was so high, and it was fun playing. It did get a little aggravating towards the end, but I think all these boys had a good time this year."
"I loved the experience," said Mendonca. "These are all my closest friends. I wouldn't trade any of them for the world."
Last Friday may never be a day that they look back on and laugh, but it will be a time they will always feel was pretty great, because of the lasting friendships.
