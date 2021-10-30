The fall college sports season is entering its home stretch, and as has been the case all season long, many local athletes are making their presence felt at schools all around New England and beyond. The winter season is also fast approaching, or in some cases is even under way, so keep checking the Town Crier for updates.
Over the past several weeks, there have been many big performances from our local stars, so check out below for all the latest highlights. As always, if we have missed anyone, please let us know so we can give the well deserved recognition to as many athletes as possible.
CROSS COUNTRY
Saint Anselm senior Holly O’Leary earned a 14th place finish in a field of 67 runners at the Bruce Kirsch Cross Country Cup back on October 2, helping to lead the Hawks to a first place overall team finish in the six team field. Saint Anselm is now ranked third in the East Region.
O’Leary followed up that performance with another great effort on October 9, when she took first place in the sub varsity race at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championship in Boston, finishing in a time of 20:29.04.
Most recently, this past Sunday, she earned a 49th place finish in a field of 134 runners at the Northeast-10 Championships, held at Saint Anselm, finishing in a time of 25:28 over the 6K course.
UMass Amherst sophomore Lily Robinson earned a 37th place finish in a field of 176 runners at the Princeton Cross Country Invitational on October 16, finishing in a time of 22:45.7 over the 6K course, helping to lead her team to an eighth place overall finish in a 21-team field.
That outstanding effort followed a 20th place finish in a field of 155 runners at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championships on October 9, in a time of 18:7.1 over the 5K course, helping UMass to a sixth place finish in 23-team field.
UMass Lowell senior Emily Sessa finished 130th in a field of 266 runners at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin on October 15, finishing the 5K course in a personal best time of 21:29.3. Racing against runners from the top 30 teams in the country, Sessa represented her school well, as the top finisher for the River Hawks.
Georgetown University junior Rachel Sessa, Emily’s sister, earned a 63rd place finish in a time of 22:29.1 in a field of nearly 300 runners at the FSU Pre-National Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida on October 15, helping the Hoyas to a tenth place finish in a field of 33 teams.
Prior to that, Sessa had earned a tenth place finish at the Lehigh Paul Short Run back on October 1, earning her top ten finish in a field of 291 runners, finishing in a time of 22:13 for the 6K course. Sessa had previously been out with various injuries.
Worcester State junior Caitlin Conneely finished 13th overall and third for the Lancers in a field of 39 runners, finishing in a time of 22:32.8. Conneely posted an even better time the following week, finishing 79th overall in a field of 179 runners in a time of 20:55.
Most recently, back on October 16, Conneely was 72nd overall in a field of 174 runners in a time of 26:36.9 for the 6K course.
Worcester State senior Patrick Carleton helped lead the Lancers to a second place finish out of seven teams at the Tri-State Invitational at the Community College of Rhode Island, on October 2. Carleton finished third overall and second among Lancers runners in a time of 27:05.54 in the 8K race.
Carleton’s impressive season continued the following week, when he earned a 20th place finish in a field of over 160 runners in a time of 25:35.34, and most recently he finished 17th in a field of 225 runners at the Suffolk Invitational on October 16, finishing in a time of 26:31.
FOOTBALL
For the fourth time this season, Endicott College freshman wide receiver Shane Aylward has been selected as the Commonwealth Coast Football (CCC Football) Offensive Rookie of the Week. Aylward’s most recent honor came after the Gulls 24-17 win over Husson on October 16.
Aylward notched nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in the 24-17 victory for the Gulls. His 16-yard touchdown catch with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter would eventually prove to be the difference in the contest. He also ran once, picking up four yards on the ground and had 75 total return yards on punts.
Aylward’s teammate with the Gulls, junior offensive lineman Justyn Lester, also had a big game for the Gulls in the win over Husson, helping Endicott rush for over 140 yards in the contest, while they piled up over 300 yards of total offense.
Stonehill College senior defensive back Masyn Lorick had four tackles in the Skyhawks 42-20 loss to the University of New Haven on Saturday, including on tackle for a loss. Saturday’s game followed another four tackle effort by Lorick back on October 9, as part of a 25-0 shutout win over AIC.
Lorick now has 27 tackles on the season for the 5-2 Skyhawks, which ranks him fifth on the team.
WPI senior running back Brandon Winn had four carries for 17 yards in the Engineers 46-17 loss to Springfield on Saturday afternoon. Winn also hauled in one pass for 24 yards. Earlier this season, back on October 2, Winn had a one-yard touchdown run in a 31-28 loss to Merchant Marine.
Winn has now rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns on the season, while also catching three passes for 43 yards,
VOLLEYBALL
Worcester State senior libero Brooke Lamothe continued her fine season recently, helping to lead the Lancers to four straight wins recently, averaging nearly eight digs per match during the win streak, including eleven in a 3-1 win over Anna Maria on October 14, and ten in a 3-1 win over MCLA on October 12. LaMothe also had four aces in the win over Anna Maria. For the season, LaMothe is eighth on the team in digs with 148.
Fitchburg State senior middle hitter Lauren Riccardi continued her record breaking season this past week, averaging over six kills per match as the Falcons went 1-2 in matches against Mass Maritime, Suffolk and Gordon.
Riccardi now has 387 career kills, extending her career record for the Falcons, which she set with her 365th career kill back on October 15 against Framingham State.
Former Tewksbury High coach Jim Ray, who coached Riccardi at TMHS and is now an assistant coach at Fitchburg State, recently commented on Riccardi’s tremendous career at Fitchburg State.
“Lauren is that special kind of person any coach would love to have on their team. She is such a supportive teammate, gives one hundred percent on and off the court, can play any position and possesses a positive energetic attitude,” Ray said. “What she has meant to me and watching her grow over the years cannot be put into words.”
Emmanuel College junior outside hitter Kerry Shea had a big day last Wednesday in the Saints 3-0 win over Dean College, with seven kills and three digs. Shea also played well in the Saints 3-0 loss to Norwich this past Saturday, notching six kills to go along with seven digs.
For the season, Shea now has 95 kills and 124 digs, placing her fourth on the team in digs and fifth in kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fitchburg State freshman forward Alexis Raymond continued her impressive first season at the college level this past week.
Raymond started her week with a pair of goals in a 4-3 loss to Castleton on October 16, and followed that up with the only Falcons goal of the game this past Saturday in a 2-1 loss to UMass Dartmouth.
Raymond now has six goals and two assists on the season, for a total of 14 points, which is good for second on the team.
Salem State senior midfielder Allison Couillard had points in three consecutive games recently, scoring a goal in a 4-2 loss to Keene State back on October 6, before picking up assists in back to back games in a 3-1 win over Bridgewater State on October 9 and a 2-1 loss to Plymouth State on October 12. Couillard now has four goals and three assists for 11 points on the season, which ranks her third on the team.
ICE HOCKEY
Saint Anselm senior forward Kelly Golini is back for her final season with the Hawks, and she and her teammates got off to a great start in their season opener back on October 2, with a 3-2 win over the University of Maine, winning the program's first-ever non-conference NCAA Division I game the Back Bears, who are a member of Hockey East.
Golini powered the Hawks offense with two first period goals to give her team a 2-0 lead at the end of opening frame, and later added an assist on what would prove t be the game winning goal, on a power play tally by Devin Porazinski at the 5:27 mark of the third period.
Golini is coming off a sophomore season in 2019-20 where she was second on the team in scoring with 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists), before last season’s cancellation due to COVID.
On Tuesday, head coach Jen Kindret nnounced her team's four captains for the 2021-22 season, which includes Golini. She will have an ‘A” on her sweater.
Anna Maria senior Jonathan Fowler is back for his final season with the Amcats. In his last full season in 2019-20, Fowler had one goal and three assists for four points in 24 games, before notching one assist in seven games in last year's COVID abbreviated season.
UMass Lowell graduate student Connor Sodergren picked up an assist in the River Hawks 2-2 tie with Michigan State on Friday night in Lowell. It was the second assist of the season for Sodergren, who also notched a helper in the River Hawks season opener back on October 2.
USHL HOCKEY
Owen Fowler picked up an assist for his first point of the season for the Omaha Lancers in their 4-3 win over the Fargo Force last Friday night. This is Owens second season with the Lancers, after scoring 11 goals and adding eight assists for 19 points in 36 games last season. The UMass Lowell commit has played in all eight games this for the Lancers.
SOFTBALL
Seventeen members of the Endicott softball program have earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athlete honors, as announced by the organization.
A student-athlete must obtain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher in order to receive NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete accolades.
NCAA Division III led the way with 2,375 student-athletes earning a 3.5 GPA or higher in 2020-21.
The list of honorees for Endicott includes Adrianna Favreau.
ROAD RACE RESULTS
On October 17th, the 33rd annual Bay State Marathon and Half Marathon was held in Lowell. In the marathon event, Tewksbury finishers included Dave DeChellis, who was 34th at 2:54.34, Jake Aquino, who was 104th at 3:08.18, Kristin DeMonico, who was 382nd at 3:53.53 and Kayla Pierce, who was 48th at 4:09.47.
In the half marathon, locals included: Daniel Ronan (129th, 1:46.47); Mariah Gogonis (172nd, 1:52.30); Ashley Figucia (213th, 1:56.04); Jared Beausoleil (234th, 1:57.53); Alyssa Mooney (276th, 2:02.42); Marcelo Amorimarant (380th, 2:13.37); Amanda Beausoleil (419th, 2:17.51); Jeanne Martin (423rd, 2:17.59); Jacqueline Cochrane (473rd, 2:24.47); Nicole Burgett-Yando (493rd, 2:29.32); Hugh Fitzpatrick (529th, 2:40.26) and Melissa Gleaton (578th, 3:09.58).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.