BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team has yet to play at their best this season as they have yet to put together a complete, four quarter effort in their first three games. But with that being said, it would be hard to argue with the Rams results so far, as they improved to 3-0 on the season after pulling out a dramatic 50-47 over CAC rival Essex Tech on Tuesday night at Shawsheen.
It wasn’t perfect for the Rams, who struggled at times on both ends of the court, but in the end they made enough big plays and hit enough clutch shots to pull out the win and stay perfect on the season. Senior forward James Genetti led the way for the Rams with 17 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury had four points, seven assists and six steals
“We have shown glimpses, but we just haven’t been consistent with where we want to be as a team yet this year,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said after the game. “We have a long way to go, and it’s a short season, so we have to try and get that going.”
The Rams did play very well at times, particularly in the first half, when they used a 10-2 early second quarter run to take a 22-12 lead with 4:00 to go in the half after a three pointer by Jake Tyler. But Essex would fight back, going on a 9-2 run of their own to send the teams to the half with the Rams holding a narrow 24-21 advantage.
The battled through competitive third quarter and headed to the final eight minutes tied at 38-38. The Rams seemed to take control of the game early in the quarter, led by Genetti and Perez, and they took a 48-41 lead on a hoop by Austin Quattrocchi with 2:25 left in the game.
But Essex fought back, closing to within 49-47 with 1:20 left in the game. The Hawks then made a critical mistake, however, fouling Shawsheen with just two seconds left on the shot clock and 12.2 seconds left in the game. Sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau hit one of two free throws to make the score 50-47, and Essex would to go on to miss a three pointer at the buzzer, clinching the victory for the Rams.
While realizing that his team is going to have to play better in the weeks ahead, Gore was obviously pleased to see his team improve to 3-0.
“We’ll take it, absolutely,” Gore said. “Like I said, we have shown flashes of us being a very good basketball team. It’s just a matter of putting four quarters of that together right now. But I do think we have a lot of potential and we can build off of this.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Shawsheen Girls Basketball team also remained perfect on the season on Tuesday night, winning in blowout fashion over Essex Tech in the second half of the doubleheader at Shawsheen, rolling to a 51-23 win over the Hawks to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Rams jumped out to a 20-3 first quarter lead and held leads of 20-8 after one quarter, 29-13 at the half and 39-15 at the end of three before completing the 28-point victory.
The Rams were led by a game 15 points from senior co-captain Susanna Gillis, while junior Karissa Rogato had 13 and senior co-captain Shelby Bourdeau had seven.
Shawsheen coach Sam St. George credited her team’s defensive effort for their strong start, which led to a very comfortable win for the Rams.
“We tried to implement our press early on,” St. George said. “We had done it our first two games of the year and realized that it worked very well. Our girls are super quick, so it is something we can capitalize on. Defense is our strength, so if that is where we can get our points, that is where we ae going to get them.
Of course, a strong offense helps as well, and the Rams got that early on, going on a 20-0 run after Essex hit a three pointer in the game’s opening moments. Bourdeau and Gills led the way in the quarter with Bourdeau scoring seven points and Gillis scoring five.
Both teams offenses were held in the second quarter, but the Rams blew the game open in the third quarter when Rogato scored eight of the Rams ten points in the frame, while junior guard Ella Malvone of Tewksbury had the other basket to make the score 39-13 at the end of three.
The Rams coasted from there on their way to staying perfect on the season. There will no doubt be tougher games ahead for the Rams this season, but George, in her first year as head coach, has been very happy with what she has seen so far.
“We are playing well and we hope to end this week going 4-0, but we know he have to keep working,” St. George said. “It is a great start to the season, and morale is high, so we hope to end the week on a good note.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
The season could not have gotten off to a much better start for the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford Girls Hockey team. After struggling to a 2-14 record last season, the Rams were looking to get off to a strong start to this season, and they did just that on Monday night at the Malden Valley Forum, skating to an 8-2 win over non-league opponent Malden Catholic, who was playing in their first ever girls varsity hockey game.
The Rams got two goals each from senior captain Emily Sartori of Tewksbury, along with freshman Lainey Meade junior Amber Hurley. The Rams also got single tallies from Anna McEachern and Isabella King. Eighth grader Kaitlyn Sacco picked up the win in net, making 12 saves to help the Rams cause.
Sartori got the Rams off to a fast start with a goal just five seconds into the game, right off the opening faceoff for a quick 1-0 lead. Malden Catholic would fight back however, with a pair of Wilmington residents hooking up for a goal when Lexi Engvaldsen converted a perfect 2-on-1 pass from Antonia Dizoglio to tie the game at 1-1 with 19:46 left in the 22-minute first half.
McEachern regained the lead for the Rams with 13:20 left in the half, before Meade made it 3-1 with a great wrist shot high into the far corner with 9:48 left. Meade made it 4-1 with an end to end rush with 5:49 left and that is how the teams went to the half.
Dizoglio made a brilliant rush of her own for an unassisted goal to pull Malden Catholic within 4-2 with 17:26 left in the second half, but from there on, it was all Shawsheen, with Hurley scoring the first of her two goal with 16:01 left and Sartori scoring her second with 14:51 left.
Despite the strong efforts of the Malden Catholic defense, which saw Wilmington freshman Juliana Angiuoni and her defensive partner MK Zablocki play 43 of the 44 minutes of the game for the shorthanded Lancers, the Rams were able to pull away with two more goals later in the period.
Hurley got her second of the game 12:30 left, before King capped the scoring with an unassisted goal with 3:04 left in the contest. Wilmington High transfer Paige Fuller assisted on Hurley’s second goal, for her second assist of the game in her first game as a Ram.
Shawsheen coach Bob Roach was happy to see his team get off to such a strong start, and is hoping they can maintain their high level of play going forward.
“We are deeper in talent this year than we have been in the past, so hopefully we can keep improving,” Roach said. “It was good to get that first win. I thought we played well, so I was happy for the girls to get the win.”
