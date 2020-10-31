TEWKSBURY — It may not have been the conclusion it was looking for to the fall-ball season, but Sunday morning’s 13-8 loss to Methuen closed out a productive season for the Tewksbury High varsity-to-be team.
The Rangers broke open a 1-1 game with a five-run third inning, and followed it up with three more in the fourth to take a 9-2 lead heading into the fifth. The Redmen were in chase mode from there, but were not quite able to catch up at chilly Methuen High School Field.
“We lost but we fought until the last out, though,” said Tewksbury coach Michael Rametta, whose team did score a run in the top of the ninth. “I think the season was a success. We accomplished what we set out to do.”
It was 1-1 heading into the bottom of the third when the Rangers exploded for five runs to take a 6-1 lead. The Redmen got one run back in the top of the fourth, but Methuen scored three more runs in the fourth to take the 9-2 lead.
“Weather was not an issue but guys playing in positions that are new to them hurt us a little, including guys getting bad jumps on balls that were well-struck to the outfield,” said Rametta.
The Rangers got key hits and runs batted in during their two big innings from Alex Borelli, Brendan Ferris and Chris Arcena, who had an RBI-double in both.
Tewksbury was far from throwing in the towel at that point, and it fought back by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the sixth, getting the seven-run lead down to four, 11-7.
Offensive contributors for the Redmen included: Will McKay who went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two runs batted in; Kyle McHugh, who went 1-for-3 and scored three runs and knocked one in with his hit; Ryne Rametta, who tripled and scored a run; and Michael Duggan, who went 1-for-3 with a run scoring double and a run scored.
Tewksbury was not able to get any closer in the last three innings as Methuen added single runs in the seventh and eighth to get the lead back up to six, 13-7.
“From a pitching standpoint, we left a lot of pitches over the middle of the plate, and the Methuen hitters capitalized on it,” said Rametta. “Scoring eight runs should win you most ballgames.”
As was the case since the season-opener against the Rangers, winning was a secondary goal. The first was playing the game and doing it well, with help from a strong coaching staff.
“Players got much-needed situational reps, built chemistry and allowed the TMHS coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate the players,” said Rametta. “Winning was not the main goal.”
Over the course of the six-game campaign, split equally with home and road games, the coaching staff got plenty of chances to get good looks at a variety of pitchers and field players playing at least two or three positions over the course of the season.
“We really were able to learn a lot about the players and how they are they are as teammates and competitors,” said Rametta. “In turn, they have realized what they need to work on, and build on, to achieve the success that TMHS strives for.”
As for how the Tewksbury varsity baseball team looks, heading into the upcoming spring season, COVID-19 concerns had him not thinking that far ahead.
“All I know is that — at this point — they (players) should cherish every opportunity they get to play this game, and be around their classmates and teammates,” said Rametta. “We’ve seen now that it can be taken away from them in an instant. Nothing is guaranteed.”
