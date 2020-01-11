BOSTON – On Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls indoor track-and-field team participated in the second of three MVC Dual Meet series (going up against every team across the conference) and came away with a 3-1 record against the small school teams, but a 2-4 record against large school teams for a 5-5 overall mark.
Through the two series of league dual meets, Tewksbury stands in tied for second place in the MVC Small School Division along with Chelmsford, but own the tiebreaker. They both have 5-3 records against D2 foes, but Tewksbury is 8-12 overall and Chelmsford is 6-14 overall.
Tewksbury will now go into this Thursday's meet, three wins behind Billerica and need to beat the Indians and also get some help in order to share or win the league title outright.
"To be as blunt as I can possibly be, we will be fighting an uphill battle against Billerica," said Tewksbury head coach Fran Cusick. "They are one of the top two or three best teams in the entire Merrimack Valley. The score of our meet against them was 80-20, but regardless to get into a situation where we are competing for an MVC title is very rewarding.
“If you look at our point scorers from the Chelmsford meet, of the 17 kids we only have three seniors in the mix, so this is a young team."
In this second series, Tewksbury was able to beat Chelmsford, 67-33, which was a big 'W' for the team.
"It was a very good day for us. Our big goal coming in was to beat Chelmsford. They took us down in week one in a close meet, but I think we left some points on the table,” said Cusick. “For this one, we had a much better sense of our team strengths and put together what is probably, with one or two exceptions, our best lineup. It was a total team effort and we had contributions from multiple people on the day. In fact, we scored in every single event except for one against Chelmsford."
In the win over the Lions, Tewksbury was led by the performance of junior Makayla Paige and sophomore Daniela Almeida, who combined for 19.5 of the team's 67 points.
Paige won the 600 at 1:30.72 which currently stands No. 1 in the entire country, while she also won the long jump at 15-10 and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team with Maria Da Silva, Olivia Millspaugh and Carrina Barron, who had a combined time of 4:26.87.
"It would be silly for me not to mention Makayla Paige’s fantastic 600-meter race where she dropped a United States number one time of 1:30.71," said Cusick. "If you took out Makayla’s previous personal record of 1:29.72, this would be the fastest time ever run in the state of Massachusetts. It was a really impressive feat made all the more so by the fact that she did it completely solo (the next best finisher was 13 seconds behind Makayla).
“It is also a good sign that she is running this fast in January, so it will be interesting to see if she can progress from here."
Almeida was first in the 300 (46.77) and second in the 55-meter dash (8.00) and also in the sprints, Noelia Cura was part of the first place 4x200 relay team along with Ashlyn Nawn, Casey Stevenson and Emma Jensen with a time of 2:02.36 and was second in the 300 at 47.30.
"Noelia and Daniela highlighted a great day for the sprint group. Daniela was first in the 300 and second in the dash in what is her second race ever.,” said Cusick. “She’s a very competitive person and wasn’t thrilled with her race, despite running a personal record in the dash and a very solid time in the 300. Noellia, meanwhile, ran a tremendous 300 that was just a few tenths of a second off her personal record and then came back to help our 4x200 score a victory.
"I also want to give credit to Maria Da Silva, one of the hardest working kids in our program who was rewarded with a great race. Maria also doubled back and ran a nice time in the 300 to take third and help that team win."
Abby Demos had a big performance in the shot put throwing 30-01.50.
"Abby Demos had the best throw of her indoor career of 30 feet 1 inch, to take down the talented Kathleen Dolan of Chelmsford in a real battle," said Cusick. "The shotput ended up taking longer than anyone anticipated, so it was quite a long day for our girls’ throws crew. We arrived at BU around 3:15 and they were starting their throws around 7:45. Yet despite the long wait time, our throwers did very well."
Senior Jess Smith was third in the event with a toss of 28-00.75.
"Jess has had a great season under the tutelage of coach Mike Davis and is really making strides. She finished third overall in this meet behind Demos and Dolan, and definitely has potential to be a state qualifying type athlete," said Cusick.
Other key first places coming from that win over Chelmsford included Isabelle Carleton in the 1,000 at 3:23.38, Meghan Ostertag in the mile at 5:37.19 and Elyse O'Leary in the two-mile at 13:50.29.
"Our distance crew did a great job taking care of business in the 1,000 meters, mile and two mile," said Cusick. "Of a total possible 27 points, we scored 20. In the two-mile, Elyse O'Leary and Erin Sands worked together for the majority of the race, with Elyse grabbing the victory and Erin taking third. Neither of them have run this race too much, but they both handled the often grueling nature of 16 laps with aplomb."
Also having a strong day was Jensen, who was first in the hurdles (10.70) and part of that winning relay team.
Barron added a second place in the long jump (14-03.50) and a third in the 55-meter hurdles (11.52) and Molly Cremin was second in the mile at 6:09.86.
“Overall, this meet was a lot of fun. We are starting to come together as a team and I am looking forward to seeing how much better we can get over the next three to four weeks,” said Cusick.
In terms of the entire day, Tewksbury defeated Chelmsford, Dracut (74-24), Methuen (55-45), Lawrence (81-18) and Andover (51-48) and were defeated by Billerica, Central Catholic (70-30), North Andover (85-15), Lowell (60-40) and Haverhill (54.50-45.50).
Competing against the entire league, Paige was first in the 600 and fifth in the long jump, and Almeida was 9th in the dash and 17th in the 300. Carleton finished 8th in the 1,000, Cremin was 11th in the mile, Maci Chapman was 13th in the 1,000 (3:29.43), O'Leary was 14th in the two-mile, Sands (two-mile) and Sophie Eskenas (3:34.75 in the 1,000) were both 16th in their respective events.
In the dash, Nawn was 25th at 8.26, followed by Madison Forgione who was 46th at 8,76, Casey Stevenson, who was 48th at 8.80, Brianna Iandoli, who was 50th at 8.81 and Julia Barletta, who was 56th at 9.22.
In the 300, Cura and Da Silva were 19th and 26th, while Jamie Constantino 33rd at 49.83, Alex Macauda 56th at 54.08 and Ava Paquette was 57th at 54.96. In the 600, Olivia Millspaugh was 14th at 1:53.85 with Angelina Georgacopoulos 32nd at 2:06.26.
Susanna Darrigo doubled up finishing tied for 23rd in the high jump (4-0) and was 35th in the hurdles at 11.68, and then in the shot put, Faith Mazzapica was 15th at 27-01.50 and Gianna Bourassa was 21st at 26-00.25.
Finally, the 4x200 'B' relay team of Iandoli, Paquette, Darrigo and Forgione were 11th at 2:11.02.
Thursday at 4 pm at BU, the third and final MVC Dual Meet series will be held and then this weekend, Tewksbury will compete in the weekend-long Northeast Invitational Meet to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center and then will compete at the D3 State Relay Meet on the 19th.
