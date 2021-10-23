ANDOVER — It was an incredible week and an incredible two months for the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team. The Red Rangers won all three meets this week, topping Stoneham most recently on Monday, 99-76, in a non-league meet held at the Greater Lawrence Tech High School Pool.
The win improved the team to 9-0 and also tied the program record with nine wins in a dual meet season. The team will have a chance to make it a perfect 10-0 season, and break the program record with a win against Lowell this Friday back at its home pool.
“This is the best start the team has had since I have been here,” said 19-year coach Jason Smith. “It is a very talented team. What separates it from others is the depth. We have so many athletes that can swim all over the lineup.”
In the three wins, the four Tewksbury residents – Matthew Jo, Ada Nicodemus, Lana Dang and Amanda Lightburn all contributed to the team's success. Jo finished with six first places and four seconds between individual and relay events, Nicodemus had a first, third and a pair of fifths, Dang had a first, three thirds, a fourth and two fifths, and then Lightburn collected two seconds, two thirds and a fifth.
Jo and Dang were really busy over the week — actually the entire team was with three meets.
“Matthew, along with Lana, are very versatile. Like many of their teammates, they are able to swim multiple events and fill in anywhere needed. Both are still young, with lots of room for growth and improvement, and we look forward to many more years of success from both of them,” said head coach Jason Smith.
In the win over Stoneham, the Red Rangers won all 12 events, and simply dominated this meet. The individual wins came from Johnathan Phan in both the 200-yard IM (2:18.79) and 100-yard butterfly (1:04.88) while Jo was also a double-winner taking the 100-yard freestyle at 55.85 and the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:08.51. The other wins came from Carter DeLano in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.87), Cory Boisselle in the 50-free (24.61), Anna Bolduc in diving (2:11.90 points), Callie DeLano in the 500-freestyle (6:82.75) and Philip Nguyen in the 100-backstroke (1:09.74).
In the relays, the team of Julia Galuska, Jo, Phan and Boisselle won the 200-yard medley at 1:59.09. The team of Jo, Carter DeLano, Boissell and Phan won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:43.58, and then Katie LeFebvre, Jacquelyn Gaigals, Callie DeLano and Galuska won the 400-yard freestyle at 4:17.70.
Jo had yet another tremendous meet, being part of four first places, two individual and two relays. He has qualified for the sectional meet in six individual events already, the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle, the 200-IM, the 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke, as well as three different relay teams. He will only be able to compete in two individual and two relay teams come sectionals.
Also placing in the individual events in the Stoneham win included Callie DeLano and Caitlyn Nims taking second and third in the 200-free at 2:08.30 and 2:23.08, respectively. Nims also took a third in the 100-freestyle at 1:05.73. Katie LeFebvre finished with a second in the 200-IM at 2:35.4. Brady Lyons and Marissa Connolly placed third and sixth in the 50-free with times of 27.08 and 29.70; Philip and Jenny Nguyen finished in the 100-yard butterfly, taking second at 1:08.73 and third at 1:17.91, respectively. Katie LeFebvre and Lily Forsyth were second and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 6:16.79 and 6:47.00. In the 100-yard backstroke, Galuska was second at 1:12.17 and Gaigals was fifth at 1:15.68 and finally in the 100-yard breaststroke, Carter DeLano finished second at 1:09.53 and Jenny Nguyen was fourth at 1:25.99.
Then in the relays, the Red Rangers took third and fifth in the 200-medley and 200-freestyle and then second and fourth in the 400-yard freestyle. In the 200-medley, the team of Gaigals, Philip Nguyen, Connolly and Lyons were third at 1:59.09 and then Forsyth, Tewksbury's Ada Nicodemus, Kristen LeBlanc and Charest were fifth at 2:25.14.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Jenny Nguyen, Nims, Connolly and Lyons were third at 1:59.22 and then Nicodemus, LeBlanc, Tewksbury's Lana Dang and Charest were fifth at 2:15.45. Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle, the second place team consisted of Philip Nguyen, Connolly, Nims and Carter DeLano at 4:24.59 and then Lyons, LeBlanc, Charest and Forsyth finished fourth at 4:45.90.
DRACUT WIN
In the 89-63 victory, the Red Rangers won 10-of-the-12 events. In the individual events, seven different swimmers came through with first places including Gaigals in the 200-freestyle (2:24.00), Galuska in the 200-IM (2:34.12), Lyons in the 50-free (26.72), Flores in diving (248.80 points), Callie DeLano in the 100-butterfly (1:15.25), Nims in the 100-freestyle (1:05.68) and LeFebvre in the 500-freestyle (6:08.03).
Taking second places included Caleb Canavan in the diving (245.85 points), Connolly in the 100-butterfly (1:21.78) and Forsyth in the 500-free (6:45.60). Third places came from Charest in the 200-free (2:39.52) and 100-free (1:12.59), Dang in the 200-IM (2:59.88), Sadie Mazzeo-Ghada in diving (172.10 points), Dang in the 100-butterfly (1:23.39), Connolly in the 100-backstroke (1:19.32) and Nikodemus in the 100-breaststroke (1:30.32).
Fourth places were earned by Lawrence in the 200-free (2:42.16), LeBlanc in the 200-IM (3:06.44), Nims in the 50-free (30.18), Lyons in the 500-free (7:17.25) and Lightburn in the 100-backstroke (1:23.50). Rounding out the place finishers included fifth places from Lightburn in the 50-free (31.97), LeBlanc in the 100-free (1:17.94) and Lawrence with a sixth in the 100-breaststroke (1:36.66).
The Red Rangers also did well in the three relays, sweeping two and finishing first and second in the third. In the 200-yard medley, the first place team consisted of Galuska, Callie DeLano, MacLeod and LeFebvre, who came in at 2:06.50. The team of Forsyth, Jenny Nguyen, Nims and Connolly were second at 2:19.41 and the team of Lightburn, Nikodemus, Dang and LeBlanc were third at 2:30.35.
In the 200-freestyle relay, Philip Nguyen joined up with Nikodemus, Dang and Jo to win it at 2:00.3 and then Carter DeLano with LeBlanc, Charest and Johnathan Phan were second at 2:00.78.
Finally in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of MacLeod, Galuska, Callie DeLano and LeFebvre were first at 4:18.47, and then Boisselle, Forsyth, Lawrence and Jo were second at 4:19.68, and then Philip Nguyen, Charest, Lightburn and Phan were third at 4:30.31.
BILLERICA WIN
Last Wednesday, the Red Rangers easily got past Billerica, 102-73, to improve to 7-0. Seven individuals took home first place in their respective event, while, there were winners in all three of the relay events.
For the individuals, Carter DeLano won both the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.27) and 200IM (2:19.33), while his sister Callie won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.16). Also winning included Boisselle in the 50-yard freestyle (25.69), Phan in the 100-yard freestyle (54.79), Philip Nguyen in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.42) and Lex Flores in the 1-meter diving competition with 240.85 points.
The 200-medley relay team was first with Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Phan and Boisselle with their time of 1:55.74. The 200-yard freestyle team consisted of Galuska, Callie DeLano, Nims and Rebecca MacLeod and they came in at 1:54.93. Finally for first places came the 400-yard freestyle relay and that was Phan, Boisselle, Carter DeLano and Jo, who had a combined time of 3:47.81.
Phan was also second in the 200-freestyle at 2:02.89. Jo picked up a pair of seconds in the 100 IM at 2:20.10 and 100-yard butterfly at 1:07.85. Galuska was second in the 100-backstroke at 1:12.59 and third in the 200-free at 2:18.50. The other seconds came from Lyons in the 50-free (25.62), Polanco in the diving (181.90), LeFebvre in the 500-free at 6:04.78 and Boisselle in the 100-freestyle (57.84).
Leading the third places included Nicodemus with her time of 1:28.25 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Other Bronze performances came from Sadie Mazzeo in the diving (162.95 points), Nims in the 100-freestyle (1:05.83), Gaigals in the 100-butterfly 1:22.53), Jenny Nguyen in the 500-freestyle at 6:25.94 and Forsyth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:15.40.
Rounding out the individual place finishers included fourth places from Nims in the 200-freestyle (2:22.49), LeFebvre in the 200 IM (2:34.66) and Connolly in the 50-free (29.49), who was also fifth in the 500-free at 6:37.25 and then Dang with a fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:31.28.
Six other relay teams placed, including a second and fifth place performance in the 200-medley. The second place team was Gaigals with Callie DeLano, MacLeod and LeFebvre with a time of 2:08.94 and the fifth place team as Forsyth with Jenny Nguyen, LeBlanc and Charest, who came in collectively at 2:22.81.
In the 200-free relay, the team of Lyons, Charest, Gaigals and Jo finished second at 1:59.09 and then Dang, Danielle Lawrence, Kristen LeBlanc and Tewksbury's Amanda Lightburn were fourth at 2:12.78.
Finally in the 400-meter relay, the team of LeFebvre, Gaigals, Galuska and Callie DeLano were third at 4:20.91 and then Philip Nguyen, Charest, Lyons and Jenny Nguyen were fourth at 4:33.71.
POST-SEASON MEETS ANNOUNCED
After Friday's meet with Lowell, the Red Rangers will compete in the MVC Championships on Sunday, October 31st at WPI, with the time yet to be announced. The North Sectionals will be on the following Sunday back at WPI and then hopefully, the state meet will be held on November 13th at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley starting at 3:15 pm, but the diving will be held two days earlier at the Dedham Town Pool, time to be announced.
At this time, no spectators will be allowed at any of these venues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.