BILLERICA – Thanksgiving football in Massachusetts is a tradition unlike any other, a day that coaches and players throughout the state circle on their calendar at the beginning of the season. With any luck, it is also a day that players and coaches will look back on fondly after pulling out a memorable victory. In any case, it is pretty much a universally loved tradition within the state.
But you would be hard pressed to find anyone who loves this tradition more than Shawsheen Tech coach Al Costabile. The veteran coach, who earlier this year was inducted in the Massachusetts High School Coaches Hall of Fame, has been a part of many big games and big wins during his career, but regardless of the stakes, Thanksgiving has always remained right at the top of his list of favorite games to coach.
Costabile has seen share of turkey day games, having been a head coach for the past 28 years between Bishop Fenwick and Shawsheen, with the last 21 being spent at Shawsheen, not to mention his days as an assistant with Fenwick and his playing days at Belmont High. But regardless of how many of these he has been through, Thanksgiving morning still brings a sense of excitement.
“Most coaches will tell you the same thing, that Thanksgiving is just a special day,” Costabile said. “Most of us have the same routine. The locker room opens early, so I get my hands on a big coffee and head over at around 6:00 and go from there. It is the best locker room of the year. I love everything about football, from double sessions and training camp and everything else, but Thanksgiving morning is the best day of the year. You feel a little different electricity. It is just a different feeling.”
Of course that feeling will be gone this season, with the football season being move to the Fall II season, hopefully starting in February, and Costabile knows that he will not be the only one missing out on the special feeling that comes along with Thanksgiving. More than anything, Costabile feels for the players who are missing out on the experience.
“The kids are always anxious to get there and they start arriving early. The music is blaring and it is just a great atmosphere for a player and that is why they will never forget it,” Costabile said. “The Thanksgiving experience for a student athlete is very unique compared to anything else you will ever do. It is unique and irreplaceable, and that is something you don’t get often in life.”
With no game to wake up for this season, things might be a little easier around the Costabile household as far as meal preparation goes. Normally his wife Donna, along with his daughters and other family members, will make their way to the game before finally heading home to put the final preparations on the feast while Costabile is wrapping up post game activities.
This year, not only will they have more time to prepare, but they will also have an extra pair of hands around to put the meal together, albeit for a bit of a smaller crowd than usual.
“The amount of food we bought this year is much less than usual,” Costabile said. “We will still have a sizable crowd with about ten people, but that is about half of what we usually have.”
In years past, the Costabile family would travel to various locations for Thanksgiving dinner, but in recent years, Al and Donna have welcomed the family to their home in Belmont.
“We have been hosting probably for the past ten years,” Costabile said. “It just became a lot easier because your day pretty much revolves around the football game. I would assume that a lot of football families are a lot like ours where they eat a lot later than other families.”
That is at least partially because along with the game itself, there is plenty of work to be done on Thanksgiving long after the game is over. While the spectators might head right home for dinner after the game, that is not the case for Costabile and his fellow coaches.
“If you are fortunate enough to have a playoff game after Thanksgiving, the players leave a little early, but if you are not fortunate enough to be playing again, you are collecting equipment and doing things like that. The kids are turning in their game jerseys and their helmets and that Is a special experience in itself. And then you are saying goodbye, and that is quite an emotional experience.”
Regardless if there is a game, Costabile does always contribute to the holiday meal for his Italian family, and this year will be no different. But this year he will just have a little more time to prepare his specialty.
“I have one holiday job on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and that is to make the antipasto and get out of the way,” Costabile joked. “They don’t want me hanging around the kitchen any longer than I have to.”
As much as Costabile is looking forward to extra holiday time with his family, he knows there will be something missing come Thursday morning.
“There is a big void and there has been all season, and the coaches talk about it,” Costabile said. “The kids missed out on a lot of things. Around Labor Day they get that feeling of accomplishment for having survived camp, and then you go through the season together and there are so many great experiences there too. But it really hits at this time of year what we are missing out on. It is one of those landmark times during the season, and like I said, it is irreplaceable.”
