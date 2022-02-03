TEWKSBURY – It is not often that a team can have a losing record on the day, but be able to look at the day as a success.
That was certainly the case for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team this past Saturday as the Redmen hosted a quad meet against three of the top programs in state on a yearly basis, taking on Division 1 stalwarts Shawsheen Tech and Franklin, along with Division 2 power Melrose.
While the Redmen went 1-2 on the day earning a 43-30 win over Melrose, while suffering a 50-21 loss to Shawsheen and a heartbreaking 42-36 defeat to Franklin, it was hard not to be impressed with their overall effort on the day. The Redmen came into the meet on the heels of a blowout loss to Chelmsford last Wednesday night, but coach Steve Kasprzak was happy with the way his team bounced back to challenge three outstanding teams.
“I thought overall we wrestled well,” Kasprzak said. “Any time you can go into a dual meet against a program like Franklin and be tied heading into the last match of the day you have to be happy with the fight of your team. That was much different than Wednesday night against Chelmsford, so I was glad to see that fight in our guys.
“We got punched in the mouth and we responded in the right way. We had two really good practices on Thursday and Friday and then we went out and wrestled really well on Saturday.”
The win over Melrose may have been one of the best of the season for the Redmen, as they got wins from Angelo Desisto at 113 pounds in an 8-6 decision, while Ben Barrasso won by pin in a time of 3:28 at 120 pounds and Jack Callahan won by pin at 126 pounds in 1:10.
Other winners by decision for the Redmen against Melrose included Jack Donovan at 132 with a 12-2 major decision, Hunter Johnson with a 20-9 decision at 145 pounds, and Nick Wilson with a 5-2 win at 285.
Others picking up pins for the Redmen were Sam Ros (138 pounds) Sean Hirtle (170 pounds and Brett Graham (182 pounds).
“That’s a really good win for us, because they are also a sectional opponent, so that helps us with head to head matchups with seedings for the sectionals,” Kasprzak said. “We wanted to come out of the gates fast, and our kids were able to do that. I think they are something like 10-3 on the season now, so that is a really good win.”
The Redmen came up just short against a Franklin team that year after year is one of the top teams in Division 1. The Redmen got several wins by pin on the day, including Nick Desisto at 106 pounds in a time of 5:15, as well as Callahan at 120 (1:10), Donovan at 132 pounds in 1:10 and Manuel Mengata at 220 pounds in 3:28.
Winners by decision for the Redmen included Cameron Heichman (126, 6-4) and Sean Hirtle (170, 12-10), while Wilson won by forfeit at 285 pounds. The Redmen stood tied at 36-36 with Franklin headed into the final match before losing by pin to take the 42-36 loss.
Against Shawsheen, the Redmen fell by a score of 50-21 in a match where they were never really able to get anything going on their way to the lopsided loss. They did get wins from Barrasso (113 pounds, 13-7 decision) Jack Callahan at 120 pounds (pin 1:10), Hunter Johnson at 145 (8-4 decision) and Brett Graham at 182 pounds (6-2 decision).
“The momentum really just went Shawsheen’s way, and it shows how important matchups can be,” Kasprzak said.
Jack Callahan led the way for the Redmen with three wins on the day, all by pin, keeping his undefeated record in dual meets intact, while he also improved to 19-1 overall with his only loss coming to Tyler Knox in the Lowell Holiday Tournament.
“It was another solid day for Jack and we have come to expect it,” Kasprzak said. “He is a better kid than he is a wrestler and we all know what a great wrestler he is. There is nobody better to lead us through this season and through the next couple of seasons.”
Barrasso, Johnson, Graham, Donovan and Hirtle each picked up two wins on the day, with each of them winning one of their matches by pin.
“Hunter (Johnson) may have had the best day of anybody. He had two really tough wins against Melrose and Shawsheen against a couple of really good wrestlers. For him to go in and battle like that with those guys was big for him.”
“Barrasso has been tough for us all year. He just goes out there and toughs it out,” Kasprzak said. “Brett (Graham), when he wrestles in his style and can slow down his match a little, he is capable of being a very tough opponent to beat once we get to sectionals.
“Sean (Hirtle) is still progressing, but he had a couple of nice wins, especially against Melrose,” Kasprzak said. “And then he gets a great overtime win against Franklin. Sean is getting better all the time, and it was great to see him do so well.”
The Redmen also got wins against Franklin from sophomore Cameron Heichman at 126 pounds and freshman Manuel Mengata at 220 pounds.
“We were able to get Cam into the varsity lineup and he stepped up and got it done,” Kasprzak said. “It was great to see him go out and deliver the way he did. Manny is a kid who works hard every day. He normally wrestles at 195 pounds, but we needed him to fill in at 220 and he did a great job stepping up for us.”
The Redmen, who are now 7-5-1 on the season, will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Methuen High School to compete in the Methuen Invitational along with 16 other teams. Wrestling will begin at 9:00 a.m.
This past week, the MIAA announced the post-season schedule with the sectionals to be held on Saturday, February 12th, followed by the state meet the following weekend, the All-States and then the New Englands. Tewksbury will host the Division 3 North Sectional Meet which will feature 11 other teams including Burlington, Danvers, Excel Academy, Gloucester, Melrose, Nashoba Tech, North Middlesex, Triton, Wakefield, Watertown, Weston and Wilmington.
Both the state meet and the All-State Meets will be held at the Game On Sports and Performance Center in Fitchburg, with dates to be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.