BILLERICA – It is simply a fact of life in high school sports that every year, every team in every sport loses players to graduation. That is why it is high school sports. Some years, obviously, more players graduate than other years, but it is what it is, as coach Belichick would say.
Coaches simply understand this and deal with it, because there is not much else you can do.
However, it is unlikely that most coaches have ever dealt with the mass exodus that Shawsheen Girls Soccer coach Doug Michaud is dealing with as he enters this season, having lost 15 seniors and nine starters off of last year’s squad that went 4-4-4 in their condensed, pandemic induced, schedule.
Those numbers are a little skewed, of course, because with the pandemic and everything else that went into last year’s crazy season, Michaud probably had a larger roster and certainly more seniors, than he normally would. However, with that being said, losing 15 seniors is still losing 15 seniors. And losing nine starters is most certainly still losing nine starters.
Still, you won’t find Michaud complaining about his losses. He is instead choosing to look ahead at what he still believes will be a successful season.
“A lot of the kids we lost were very key players, but we lose players every year. You can’t really say it is a rebuilding year, because every year we have a new team,” Michaud said. “We are just trying to look at it like everybody has lost players and has a new team this year. Now, we just have to figure things out with our new team.”
One of the first things that Michaud and the Rams had to figure out was how to replace a pair of talented goalies from last year’s team, having lost both Isabella Manning and Shelby Bourdeau to graduation. It will be no easy task, but stepping into that role will be freshman keeper Sydney MacPherson of Wilmington.
“Sydney has talent, and she has some experience,” Michaud said. “She is good with her positioning and she is good at catching the ball, so we will what she can do. She is only going to get better as she gets more experience.”
The Rams lose quite a bit, but they do bring back some talented players as well, including junior midfielders Caitlyn Aprile and Kerry Brown, along with sophomore midfielder Riley Rourke.
“We will be strong in the middle of the field,” Michaud said. “The three of them started quite a few games and saw a lot of playing time last season and they did well. Riley, in particular, progressed very well as just a freshman as the year went on.”
Up front the Rams will be led by returning starter, junior forward Lindsay McCarthy, as well as newcomer Judith Sloman, a freshman.
“Lindsay has great speed, and she never seems to get tired. She really came along towards the end of last season, so we are looking for her to be even better this season,” Michaud said. “Judith has been playing very well for us so far.”
With an inexperienced goalie, it is more important than ever that the Rams have a solid defense, and thanks to the presence of senior Ella Malvone of Wilmington, along with junior Brielle Pigott, the Rams have just that.
“It is great to have the two of them back,” Michaud said. “They will be very important to us this season.”
Malvone will also serve as the Rams lone captain, a role that Michaud says she is perfectly suited for.
“Ella has just such a great, positive attitude,” Michaud said. “She is great at keeping the spirits up on the team. And she never quits. She is just a great kid, and she will be a great captain.
Juniors Makayla Melanson of Tewksbury, along with Kelsey Giordano, will both return to the Rams soccer program this season. Melanson saw some time with the varsity last season, while Giordano primarily played JV, but both players will provide this year’s varsity squad with the kind of versatility the Michaud wants.
“Makayla has been playing well in tryouts. We have used her as sort of a utility player for us. It is great to have someone who is so versatile,” Michaud said. “Kelsey played some defense and midfield last year with the JV team. She gives us some dependability and experience on defense.”
Three freshmen, Skylar Driscoll of Wilmington, Kendra Minghella of Tewksbury, along with Kailyn Harless, will round out the Rams roster.
So, as the Rams head into this season, there are plenty of unknowns with so many new players, but Michaud feels like his team may surprise some people.
“There are some parts of this team that could be even better than last year,” Michaud said. “I wouldn’t count us out. We have some good young players and some good returning players as well. I think we can be pretty good.”
